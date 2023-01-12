UMC to host career fair for Desert Springs hospital staff

Career fair scheduled for employees of Desert Springs hospital, which this week alerted staff of mass layoffs coming next year.

University Medical Center will host a two-day career fair Thursday, Jan. 19, and Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, for employees of Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, which alerted staff this week to mass layoffs coming next year. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

University Medical Center will host a two-day career fair next week for employees of Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, which alerted staff this week to mass layoffs coming next year.

Hosted exclusively for those affected by the layoffs, this event will take place on Jan. 19 and 20, from 8 to 11 a.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. on both days at UMC’s Delta Point Building, 901 Rancho Lane.

UMC will conduct interviews throughout the event, and may make on-the-spot job offers. Desert Springs employees can visit www.umcsn.com/CareerFair to register and complete a brief application for the career fair.

“At UMC, we have tremendous respect and admiration for our industry colleagues at Desert Springs, and we’re hosting this large-scale career fair to provide them with rewarding opportunities to continue their incredible work right here in the heart of our community at UMC,” said UMC CEO Mason Van Houweling in a news release.

The mass layoffs are scheduled for next year at Desert Springs hospital, on Flamingo Road east of the Strip, ends in-patient services and converts to a freestanding emergency department.

As UMC continues to grow and introduce new services, the health care system has more than 400 job openings, including clinical and nonclinical positions within the following key departments, in addition to many others:

— Nursing and off-site clinics, including positions for registered nurses, charge nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nursing assistants, nurse practitioners, medical assistants and case managers.

— Anesthesiology, including positions for anesthesia technicians and nurse anesthetists.

— Radiology, including positions for registered radiological technologists and specialty imaging technologists.

— Surgical services, including positions for surgical technologists, sterile processing technicians and surgical first assistants.

— Pharmacy, including positions for pharmacists and pharmacy technicians.

— Environmental services.

— Food services.

— Rehabilitation services.

For a full list of available positions at UMC, visit www.umcsn.com/Careers.

