UMC to open 2 new facilities in Las Vegas Valley

University Medical Center (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

University Medical Center plans to open two new facilities in the northwest Las Vegas Valley this October.

Clark County commissioners approved UMC’s request to enter the lease in suites at Centennial Gateway shopping center during their Tuesday meeting.

A primary care office will have three family and internal medicine doctors in will serve more than 5,000 regular patients, UMC spokeswoman Danita Cohen said.

An urgent care clinic will offer walk-in services for medical issues that require immediate attention but are not serious enough for a visit to the emergency room.

Cohen said UMC expects the urgent care to serve 50 to 80 patients per day.

Hospital CEO Mason VanHouweling said the location was chosen to meet the demands of the area’s growing population.

“We found this specific neighborhood in our community to be under resourced for health care and heard from the community that they would like a UMC Quick Care in their neighborhood,” VanHouweling said.

Currently, the hospital’s closest urgent care is near the intersection of Rancho Drive and Craig Road, about 3 miles to the southeast.

UMC will rent the suites, which total about 13,300-square-feet of space, for 10 years and a total of about $4.7 million.

UMC has seven primary care and seven urgent care facilities operating in the Las Vegas Valley. Two more urgent cares, including the location in Centennial Gateway, are expected to open this year.

The hospital plans to open a 6,067-square-foot urgent care in the Blue Diamond Ranch Shopping Center this fall.

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.