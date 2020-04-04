UNLV expected to run out of COVID-19 test kits after Tuesday

UNLV Medicine could run out of coronavirus test kits after Tuesday due to a national shortage. It has been offering curbside testing since March 24.

UNLV Medicine is expected to run out of COVID-19 test kits after Tuesday, it announced.

UNLV Medicine — the clinical arm of the UNLV School of Medicine — started offering curbside COVID-19 testing March 24. That could be halted if the university doesn’t receive more test kits and there’s a nationwide shortage.

“We anticipate coming to the end of our supply after April 7th unless we receive an additional shipment,” UNLV Medicine said in a Friday night statement.

UNLV Medicine has administered approximately 2,000 COVID-19 tests and has about 300 test kits remaining, spokesman Paul Joncich told the Review-Journal on Saturday.

UNLV Medicine is “actively seeking more tests” and testing will be continued — or resumed — if the university is able to “acquire a substantial number,” according to the statement.

Testing — which is by appointment only — is slated to continue Monday and Tuesday. Those interested in being tested can call 702-583-4408 between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays to set up an appointment.

Patients are screened by phone to determine if they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines for testing.

Nasal swab tests are administered in a parking area outside UNLV Medicine, 1125 Shadow Lane. Patients remain in their vehicle.

There’s no out-of-pocket cost to patients, and they typically receive results back in five to seven days. All test results — both positive and negative — are reported ot the Southern Nevada Health District.

A couple of weeks ago, Sahara West Urgent Care & Wellness in Las Vegas halted its drive-thru testing after just three days.

“I just don’t have the manpower right now to do it,” practice manager Jose Triana told the Review-Journal on March 20.

Now, those with symptoms of COVID-19 who are seeking testing are asked to email the clinic first to schedule an appointment.

Southwest Medical was offering curbside COVID-19 testing at three valley locations, but only for its own patients — not the general public — who have been ordered by their medical provider to be tested. It was unclear Saturday whether testing was still being offered.

Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican is offering a free urgent care service — Virtual Care Anywhere — for Southern Nevada residents who are experiencing mild or moderate symptoms similar to COVID-19. It’s an on-demand virtual visit with a health care provider.

