UNLV student joins board of Lady Gaga’s foundation

The UNLV sophomore is one of 31 young people chosen to join the advisory board of Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation.

A musical superstar has recruited a UNLV student for her effort to improve young people’s mental health.

The Born This Way Foundation, co-founded in 2012 by Lady Gaga and her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, announced its new group of 31 advisory board members Tuesday, including Faria Tavacoli, a 20-year-old sophomore majoring in public health and minoring in neuroscience at UNLV.

As a UNLVolunteers health and wellness coordinator, Tavacoli works “to bring mental health programming and education to Clark County and creating a mental health toolkit and campaign on campus,” the foundation said in a press release.

The board consists of people ages 15 to 24 who will advise on the challenges facing young people and serve as ambassadors for the Born This Way Foundation’s work and resources, the foundation said. They will share their experiences on Channel Kindness, a digital platform where young people share stories of kindness, resilience, and community.

“We are grateful for the perspectives, knowledge, and experiences that each Advisor brings to our team and work,” Germanotta said in the release. “We are moved by this group of individuals’ commitment to building a kinder and braver world and look forward to our work alongside them.”

