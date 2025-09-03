89°F
Updated COVID-19 vaccine not yet available, Southern Nevada Health District says

This photo provided by Moderna in August 2025 shows fill and finish production of the updated m ...
This photo provided by Moderna in August 2025 shows fill and finish production of the updated mNEXSPIKE COVID-19 vaccine, in Madrid. (Moderna via AP)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 3, 2025 - 12:00 pm
 

The updated COVID-19 vaccine is not yet available for the Southern Nevada Health District clinics, the agency announced Wednesday.

The previous formulation for people who are eligible is available, according to District Health Officer Dr. Cassius Lockett.

“Per ongoing guidelines, there should be at least two months in between any COVID-19 booster vaccines,” Lockett said in the release. “We will notify the public when the updated vaccine is available at our clinics, along with eligibility guidelines approved by the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.”

Lockett added that SNHD “remains committed to providing COVID-19 vaccines to everyone who is eligible, including adults ages 65 and older and people with underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk for severe illness.

“COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, and the best way to protect against severe illness, hospitalization and death.”

The public is also encouraged to get a seasonal flu vaccine, practice healthy habits such as regular handwashing, and stay home when they are sick.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

