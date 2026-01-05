62°F
Health

US drops the number of vaccines it recommends for every child

FILE - Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., arrives on stage at the inau ...
FILE - Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., arrives on stage at the inaugural Make America Healthy Again summit at the Waldorf Astoria, Nov. 12, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr., File)
Woman’s heirs claim nurses gave her morphine despite allergy
Nevada to receive $180M to help bolster rural health care system
How to revive your love of books in 2026
This simple exercise builds strength faster than weightlifting
By Ali Swenson The Associated Press
January 5, 2026 - 11:51 am
 

WASHINGTON — The U.S. took the unprecedented step Monday of dropping the number of vaccines it recommends for every child — leaving other immunizations, such as flu shots, open to families to choose but without clear guidance.

Officials said the overhaul to the federal vaccine schedule won’t result in any families losing access or insurance coverage for vaccines, but medical experts slammed the move, saying it could lead to reduced uptake of important vaccinations and increase disease.

The change, which officials acknowledged was made without input from an advisory committee that typically consults on the vaccine schedule, came after President Donald Trump in December asked the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to review how peer nations approach vaccine recommendations and consider revising its guidance to align with theirs.

HHS said its comparison to 20 peer nations found that the U.S. was an “outlier” in both the number of vaccinations and the number of doses it recommended to all children. Officials with the agency framed the change as a way to increase public trust by recommending only the most important vaccinations for children to receive.

How to revive your love of books in 2026
By Adithi Ramakrishnan The Associated Press

People stop reading in adulthood for lots of reasons. But it’s never too late to close the book on old habits and start again.

Using a new year to envision a new version of ourselves
By Sheldon Jacobs Mental Health Matters

The turning of the calendar is an opportunity to reflect on the highs and lows of the past 12 months, and to move toward progress and growth.

3 important documents in a medical emergency
By Toni King Toni Says

The Toni Says Medicare team advises everyone to seek an elder law attorney or legal aid center to draft three key legal documents.

