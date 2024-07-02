85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Health

US will pay Moderna $176M to develop mRNA pandemic flu vaccine

A patient is given a flu vaccine Oct. 28, 2022, in Lynwood, Calif. On Tuesday, July 2, 2024, th ...
A patient is given a flu vaccine Oct. 28, 2022, in Lynwood, Calif. On Tuesday, July 2, 2024, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced plans to pay Moderna $176 million to develop a mRNA vaccine to treat bird flu in people, as cases in dairy cows continue to mount across the country. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
More Stories
“It hit early like in May and it hit hard,” emergency room Dr. Ashkan Morin of Dignity-Heal ...
‘Heat can get to anyone’: Medical providers stress safety this summer
Diamond Shruumz-brand products are seen in this photo provided by the FDA. (U.S. Food & Drug Ad ...
FDA recalls chocolate, gummies after illness reported in Nevada
How to be ‘safe and sane’ with fireworks this Fourth of July
“We need seven to nine servings of fruits and vegetables every day,” registered d ...
Why seasonal eating is better for your health
By The Associated Press
July 2, 2024 - 7:47 am
 

The U.S. government will pay the vaccine maker Moderna $176 million to develop a pandemic vaccine that could be used to treat bird flu in people as cases in dairy cows continue to mount across the country, federal officials announced Tuesday.

The funds are targeted for release through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and will pay for continued development of a vaccine that uses the same mRNA technology that allowed rapid development and rollout of vaccines to protect against COVID-19. The award was made through the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, or BARDA, a program that focuses on medical treatments for potential pandemics.

Moderna will launch trials to test the safety and effectiveness of a vaccine that could be used to scale up a response to a bird flu pandemic, if needed.

The H5N1 virus was detected earlier this year in dairy cows and has spread to more than 135 herds in 12 states and infected three people to date, all with mild cases. Federal health officials stress that the risk to the wider population remains low.

MOST READ
1
Only 1 Democratic candidate favored over Trump in betting matchups
Only 1 Democratic candidate favored over Trump in betting matchups
2
End of an era: Why Knights, Marchessault went separate ways
End of an era: Why Knights, Marchessault went separate ways
3
Kate Martin, Caitlin Clark fulfill wish of Iowa girl with cancer
Kate Martin, Caitlin Clark fulfill wish of Iowa girl with cancer
4
Healthy habit shown to lower dementia risk by 33%
Healthy habit shown to lower dementia risk by 33%
5
East Henderson center that sat empty for 15 years adds 5 new restaurants
East Henderson center that sat empty for 15 years adds 5 new restaurants
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
“We need seven to nine servings of fruits and vegetables every day,” registered d ...
Why seasonal eating is better for your health
By Albert Stumm The Associated Press

Choosing whatever is most abundant in the market each month is a good way to start consuming a high variety of fruits and vegetables.

 
Healthy habit shown to lower dementia risk by 33%
By Beth Ann Mayer Parade

About 5.8 million people in the U.S. were living with Alzheimer’s disease, a form of dementia, in 2020 — a number that is expected to triple by 2060.

Studies are unclear as to whether taking collagen by mouth, either through diet or by supplemen ...
Does collagen really help fight wrinkles and aging?
By Dr. Dawn Davis Mayo Clinic News Network

Collagen comes in the form of over-the-counter dietary supplements such as capsules or powder, but it also can be consumed through gelatin found in foods.

The term “digital assets” refers to personal information that is stored electroni ...
Savvy Senior: Do you need a digital will?
By Jim Miller Savvy Senior

Creating a digital will, or digital estate plan, will help your loved ones manage your electronic affairs according to your wishes after you’re gone.

Willem Dafoe poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Kinds of Kindnes ...
Willem Dafoe shares his best piece of life advice
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

The lucky streak in Hollywood seems endless. He’s grateful for the chance to reunite with director Yorgos Lanthimos for “Kinds of Kindness”

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
SAUNDERS: A divided post-COVID America — pro-Fauci and anti-Fauci
recommend 2
COMMENTARY: Joe Biden is the much better dictator
recommend 3
‘Past critical capacity’: Las Vegas shelter stuffed with over 1K animals in 12 days