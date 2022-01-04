Valley’s biggest COVID-19 test site relocating as demand surges

The UNLV site — the biggest in the Las Vegas Valley — will close after Wednesday, with the new Sam Boyd Stadium site set to open on Sunday.

In this May 26, 2020, file photo, Nevada National Guard soldier PFC Nikolas Herrera places used swab into the solution tube during a demonstration at a COVID-19 testing site in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The biggest COVID-19 testing site in Las Vegas is relocating.

The site at UNLV’s Paradise campus at 851 E Tropicana Ave. will move to the parking lot of Sam Boyd Stadium, 7000 E Russell Rd., because of “a surge in testing demand,” according to a Tuesday news release.

The new site will open on Sunday, while Wednesday will be the last day of operation for the current site, according to the release.

The new location will have the same hours of operation: Sunday through Thursday from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. The switch comes after people at the current site have faced hourslong waits, especially on Sundays, to get a test or a vaccination.

The site will have 300 doses of vaccine and 1,200 tests available each night, according to the news release.

Demand for testing has soared throughout the valley as COVID-19 metrics for Clark County have skyrocketed, propelled by the spread of the highly-contagious omicron variant. The UNLV site was overwhelmed on Sunday and had to close early. Demand for testing has also started to cause backups and crowding at hospitals and urgent care facilities.

The site is run by the National Guard, Clark County, Southern Nevada Health District and other partners.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.