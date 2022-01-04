53°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Health

Valley’s biggest COVID-19 test site relocating as demand surges

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 4, 2022 - 1:47 pm
 
Updated January 4, 2022 - 1:55 pm
In this May 26, 2020, file photo, Nevada National Guard soldier PFC Nikolas Herrera places used ...
In this May 26, 2020, file photo, Nevada National Guard soldier PFC Nikolas Herrera places used swab into the solution tube during a demonstration at a COVID-19 testing site in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The biggest COVID-19 testing site in Las Vegas is relocating.

The site at UNLV’s Paradise campus at 851 E Tropicana Ave. will move to the parking lot of Sam Boyd Stadium, 7000 E Russell Rd., because of “a surge in testing demand,” according to a Tuesday news release.

The new site will open on Sunday, while Wednesday will be the last day of operation for the current site, according to the release.

The new location will have the same hours of operation: Sunday through Thursday from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. The switch comes after people at the current site have faced hourslong waits, especially on Sundays, to get a test or a vaccination.

The site will have 300 doses of vaccine and 1,200 tests available each night, according to the news release.

Demand for testing has soared throughout the valley as COVID-19 metrics for Clark County have skyrocketed, propelled by the spread of the highly-contagious omicron variant. The UNLV site was overwhelmed on Sunday and had to close early. Demand for testing has also started to cause backups and crowding at hospitals and urgent care facilities.

The site is run by the National Guard, Clark County, Southern Nevada Health District and other partners.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Kats: David Lee Roth wipes out all Las Vegas ‘retirement’ shows
Kats: David Lee Roth wipes out all Las Vegas ‘retirement’ shows
2
Raiders rookie cornerback arrested on DUI charge
Raiders rookie cornerback arrested on DUI charge
3
Woman killed in New Year’s Eve parking lot robbery was Hawaii resident, man denies role
Woman killed in New Year’s Eve parking lot robbery was Hawaii resident, man denies role
4
Poker player wins nearly $120K on Las Vegas Strip
Poker player wins nearly $120K on Las Vegas Strip
5
Vague CCSD message on COVID-19 angers some parents
Vague CCSD message on COVID-19 angers some parents
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Lucas Kittikamron-Mora, 13, holds a sign in support of COVID-19 vaccinations as he receives his ...
FDA allows Pfizer boosters for more teens as omicron surges
By Lauran Neergaard The Associated Press

Boosters already are recommended for everyone 16 and older, and federal regulators on Monday decided they’re also warranted for 12- to 15-year-olds.

A dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at Lurie Children's hospital, Nov. 5, 2021, in ...
Near-record number of US children hospitalized with COVID
By Martha Bellisle The Associated Press

During the week of Dec. 21-27, an average of 334 children 17 and under were admitted per day to hospitals with the coronavirus, a 58 percent increase from the week before.

Read More