Volunteers needed for COVID-19 vaccine trial in Las Vegas — VIDEO

Wake Research-Clinical Research Center of Nevada is moving forward in attempts to find a COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Michael Levin, investigator for the Phase 3 trial of the first COVID-19 vaccine developed in the U.S. by the National Institute of Health and Moderna Inc., talks about what health experts hope to learn from the trial.

Wake is looking for volunteers 18 years of age and older, with and without health issues for clinical trials. They will be compensated for their time and travel.