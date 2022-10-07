Walk raises money to help fight Huntington’s disease

The local affiliate of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America will host the Las Vegas Team Hope Walk on Oct. 29 at Craig Ranch Regional Park.

(Getty Images)

The local affiliate of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America will host the Las Vegas Team Hope Walk at 9 a.m. Oct. 29 at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas.

Team Hope fundraising events take place in over 100 cities across the U.S. and have raised more than $20 million for Huntington’s disease research since 2007. Thousands participate in the walk each year to support HDSA’s mission to improve the lives of people affected by Huntington’s disease and their families.

Huntington’s disease is a fatal genetic disease that affects the nerve cells in the brain. Today, there are approximately 41,000 symptomatic Americans and more than 200,000 at risk of inheriting the disease, according to HDSA.