Walkers raise nearly $300,000 at AIDS Walk Las Vegas

AIDS Walk participants write a friend's name who recently died on a memorial banner during the 27th annual AIDS Walk presented by Aid for AIDS of Nevada, Sunday, April 23, 2017 at Las Vegas Town Square in Las Vegas. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Harvey Weller, 4 and his twin sister Roxane sit on their proud gay father Darren Weller's lap as watching some performances during the 27th annual AIDS Walk presented by Aid for AIDS of Nevada, Sunday, April 23, 2017 at Las Vegas Town Square in Las Vegas. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Matteo White, 3, holds his balloon dinosaur during the 27th annual AIDS Walk presented by Aid for AIDS of Nevada, Sunday, April 23, 2017 at Las Vegas Town Square in Las Vegas. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Nia Glinsey holds NiNi, 1, and plays with with LaLa Glinsey, 10, during the 27th annual AIDS Walk presented by Aid for AIDS of Nevada, Sunday, April 23, 2017 at Las Vegas Town Square in Las Vegas. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Las Vegas Pride Swingers member Rebecca Huber performs during the 27th annual AIDS Walk presented by Aid for AIDS of Nevada, Sunday, April 23, 2017 at Las Vegas Town Square in Las Vegas. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Participant in the AIDS Walk Mandy Iacono holds her dog Kandy during the 27th annual AIDS Walk presented by Aid for AIDS of Nevada, Sunday, April 23, 2017 at Las Vegas Town Square in Las Vegas. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Broadway in the H.O.O.D performs during the 27th annual AIDS Walk presented by Aid for AIDS of, Nevada, Sunday, April 23, 2017 at Las Vegas Town Square in Las Vegas. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Participants listen to the national anthem during the 27th annual AIDS Walk presented by Aid for AIDS of Nevada, Sunday, April 23, 2017 at Las Vegas Town Square in Las Vegas. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Thousands of people strolled for a cause Sunday morning at the 27th annual AIDS Walk Las Vegas.

Aid for AIDS of Nevada, or AFAN, raked in nearly $300,000 to fund prevention efforts and services that benefit people living with the disease. Walkers took to a 1½ mile loop through Town Square Las Vegas. An AFAN spokesman said about 5,500 people attended the event.

Christine Lujan came to the mall by herself to honor her brother, Michael, who died of AIDS in 1992 at age 40.

“He would be very proud of me,” Lujan said. “Very proud.”

Bill Hockett, who attended the walk for the first time, said the event was an opportunity for him to give back.

“It’s in my DNA,” he said. “I want to help the causes that help people.”

AFAN, Nevada’s largest AIDS service organization, has served people infected with or affected by HIV/AIDS for more than 30 years. The group’s services include HIV testing, prevention education, nutritional counseling, rent and utility assistance, mental health therapy and children’s programs.

Sunday’s walk drew corporate sponsors, advocacy groups, and some of Las Vegas’ biggest entertainers. Magicians Penn & Teller served as grand marshals for the 16th straight year, again posing a fundraising challenge. The duo offered to match every donation that surpassed $250.

AFAN Executive Director Antioco Carrillo said the walk is the group’s largest fundraiser of the year.

“For us, this fundraiser is crucial because it allows us to prepare, to grow, and to continue the services and to bring more people that continue to get infected into services,” he said.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.