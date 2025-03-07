50°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Health

Weight loss drug makers drop prices

Donna Cooper holds up a dosage of Wegovy, a drug used for weight loss, at her home in Front Roy ...
Donna Cooper holds up a dosage of Wegovy, a drug used for weight loss, at her home in Front Royal, Va., on Friday, March 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades, File)
More Stories
Actor Kate Mulgrew attends the Apple TV+ premiere of "Dope Thief" at Regal Union Squa ...
Nearing 70, ‘Star Trek: Voyager’ actor ‘fascinated by mortality’
An elder law attorney or legal aid center can help you draft a power of attorney, medical power ...
3 key legal documents that everyone should have
Many older adults worry about memory lapses as they get older, fearing it may be the first sign ...
When should you start to worry about memory problems?
New push for ‘Smart Heart Law’ in Nevada aims to save young athletes’ lives
By The Associated Press
March 6, 2025 - 6:49 pm
 

Makers of the popular obesity treatments Wegovy and Zepbound are cutting prices for people without insurance.

Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk said Wednesday that it will drop prices 23 percent for all doses of Wegovy. The new monthly price of $499, down from $650, takes effect immediately.

Novo said the new pricing is available to both the uninsured and people who have insurance that doesn’t cover the weight-loss drugs.

Last week, Eli Lilly said it would cut the monthly price of its starter dose of Zepbound to $349. The U.S. drugmaker also is making larger doses available for $499 through its self-pay program.

Patients start taking the injectable drugs at smaller dose levels and then increase the amount over time.

The price cuts come as supplies improve. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has moved both drugs off its list of medicines in shortage. The agency has said compounding pharmacies and other entities that have been allowed to make off-brand, cheaper copies of the drugs during the shortage will have to wind down production.

Wegovy and Zepbound are part of a GLP-1 class of treatments that has shown unprecedented results for helping people shed weight by decreasing appetite and boosting feelings of fullness. Sales of the drugs have soared.

———

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Many older adults worry about memory lapses as they get older, fearing it may be the first sign ...
When should you start to worry about memory problems?
By Jim Miller Savvy Senior

As we grow older, some memory difficulties are associated with normal aging. But the symptoms of dementia are much more than simple memory lapses.

Dr. Grover Smith, right, works out with exercise scientist Dr. Irv Rubenstein, left, at STEPS F ...
How to find workout motivation, even in your 70s and 80s
By Stephen Wade The Associated Press

Getting into the habit of doing regular physical activity can be difficult for some. The motivation to get moving is different for everyone.

 
Tips to stay mentally sharp in a distracted world
By Shweta Gadhia  Food Drink Life

Mental fitness is emerging as a popular addition to workout regimens, and there are many good reasons for it.

Asthma tends to run in families, says Dr. Manav Singla, an allergist and immunologist at MedSta ...
This may be the real reason you have asthma, doctors say
By Erica Sweeney Parade

If you’re just starting to notice asthma symptoms, talk to your doctor, who may refer you to an allergist to help get you on the best treatment plan.

MORE STORIES