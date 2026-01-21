What happens to your body when you eat fermented foods every day?

Bacteria in food may sound like a bad thing—it can prompt food recalls, after all. However, the bacteria in fermented foods are very different from Salmonella and E. Coli.

”Gut health,” “microbiome” and “gut-brain axis” are terms that have seeped into popular culture. Yet, unlike the most recent viral cat video, these terms matter for your health (no offense, cats). That said, there aren’t genius, singular ways to “hack” your gut health with a single strategy like a supplement. What you eat daily matters, and fermented foods are an excellent tool for your gut and overall health.

“Fermented foods are one of the best foods for your gut health and are made when you introduce bacteria or yeast to the food,” raves Amanda Sauceda, MS, RD, a registered dietitian.

“These microbes break down sugars and starches to produce acids, gasses or alcohol that preserve the food and generate beneficial compounds,” notes Shaye Arluk, MS, RDN, the nutrition and wellness coordinator at Sentara Health’s Sentara Brock Cancer Center.

These beneficial compounds include organic acids, bioactive peptides and short-chain fatty acids, which are known to support digestion and help maintain a healthy gut environment.

Fermented foods also naturally contain probiotics, which can help diversify the gut microbiome when eaten regularly.

A more diverse microbiome is associated with better digestion, stronger immune function and even improved metabolic health. Research also suggests that fermented foods may help reduce inflammation in the body, which plays a role in everything from heart health to mood regulation.

Because the gut and brain are in constant communication, supporting your gut with fermented foods may also have downstream effects on stress levels and mental clarity.

This is why many dietitians encourage incorporating small amounts of fermented foods into daily meals rather than treating them as an occasional add-on. Even a few forkfuls of yogurt, sauerkraut or kimchi can make a meaningful difference over time.

What do these beneficial compounds do if you eat fermented foods every day? Here, registered dietitians break it down.

What Are Fermented Foods?

“Fermented foods are foods that are changed by good bacteria or yeast over time,” says Jordan Langhough, RD, CPT, the owner of Jordan Langhough Nutrition & Movement. “You can think of fermentation as a natural transformation process in which good bacteria turn milk into yogurt or cabbage into sauerkraut.”

She explains that the bacteria break down the natural sugars in food, which is why Greek yogurt tastes tangier than a glass of cow’s milk.

Arluk notes examples of fermented foods include:

Yogurt with live cultures

Kefir

Sauerkraut

Kimchi

Miso

Tempeh

Kombucha

Naturally fermented pickles

Natto

Peep the food label at the store, though. “For maximum health benefits, fermented foods need to still contain live cultures, or probiotics, and metabolites, like enzymes and bioactive peptides, that interact with digestion and immunity when consumed,” Arluk says.

What Happens When You Eat Fermented Foods Daily

Fermented foods can benefit your digestive health, boost immunity and lower chronic inflammation risks, but they don’t agree with everyone. Below, RDs share what happens to your body when you eat fermented foods every day.

1. Your gut microbiome becomes more diverse

Microbiome diversity (increased good gut bacteria) is one of the most significant benefits of fermented foods. Research suggests that people who eat diets high in fermented foods see steady increases in gut bacteria diversity.

“A more diverse microbiome is linked to better digestion, immune regulation and metabolic health,” Arluk shares.

2. Your digestion and nutrient absorption improve

You may notice that your stomach feels better after eating when your diet includes lots of fermented foods, such as yogurt. You may not realize your body is absorbing nutrients like a pro, but it is.

“Microorganisms in fermented foods help break down components of food, like lactose, proteins and fiber, before they reach your intestines,” Arluk tells Parade. “This ‘pre-digestion’ makes nutrients more accessible and easier to absorb and may reduce common digestive issues.”

For this reason, you may be able to eat yogurt just fine, even if cow’s milk makes you queasy.

3. You may get a mood boost

Your gut may not be the only happy camper when you eat more fermented food. You may feel mentally better, too, because of how these foods affect the gut-brain axis.

“While direct human trials are still limited, observational and mechanistic studies suggest fermented foods may help regulate neurotransmitters and reduce stress responses through bacterial byproducts,” Langhough says. “Foods that support balanced gut signaling could help emotional health.”

4. You’ll reap anti-inflammatory benefits

“Fermented foods are a food group we also want to think about as part of an anti-inflammatory diet,” Sauceda advises, sharing that data indicate that fermented foods can decrease inflammation markers. “Think of fermentation as a nutrition boost,” she says. “It takes already-healthy foods, like cabbage or dairy, and makes them even better.”

5. You may better manage blood sugar

A 2024 FDA health claim stated that eating two cups of yogurt per week may help reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes. “As someone who has high blood sugar, this is very exciting and reinforces why I always keep yogurt in my fridge,” Sauceda says. ”I like to rotate different types of yogurt from Greek to skyr and everything in between.”

6. You may get sick less often

Remember, your gut doesn’t operate in a vacuum. “Fermented foods contain live bacteria that create the gut microbiome, which is an ecosystem inside your gut,” Langhough says. “Fermented foods can assist with immune signaling and inflammatory responses to help reduce overall inflammation.”

Importantly, it’s not a 100% guarantee that you’ll get these benefits, and no one can walk through life without a cold.

7. You may have digestive issues

As good as fermented foods can be for gut health, some tummies may not agree. “Fermented foods contain live bacteria and byproducts that can be hard to tolerate for certain groups of people,” Langhough states. ”Fermented foods can be high in FODMAPs or organic acids, which may cause gas, bloating or cramping.”

She says it’s best to introduce fermented foods to your body slowly, gradually increasing intake over time.

8. You may suffer from histamine intolerance

Langhough says notes that many fermented foods are naturally high in histamines, which are compounds that play a role in immunity, digestion and nervous system communication.

“Some people have a hard time breaking down high-histamine foods, and if they can’t break it down, it can result in symptoms such as headaches, hives, digestive upset and/or anxiety-related symptoms,” she says.

How Much Fermented Food Can I Have Daily?

Arluk says most studies suggest that one to two daily servings of fermented foods can give you benefits.

That means:

½ cup of yogurt or kefir

¼–½ cup of sauerkraut or kimchi

1 tablespoon miso

½ cup tempeh

8 ounces low-sugar kombucha

“You don’t need to eat every fermented food every day—variety and consistency matter more than quantity,” Arluk adds.

How Registered Dietitians Eat Fermented Foods

“I think more people should eat fermented foods, but as someone who didn’t grow up eating them, I get how it can be hard to include them,” Sauceda says.

To help, she and the other RDs share their favorite ways to eat fermented foods:

Yogurt for dessert. Sauceda says she went from never eating yogurt to having it for dessert. She mixes plain yogurt with peanut butter, chocolate chips and strawberries.

Sauceda says she went from never eating yogurt to having it for dessert. She mixes plain yogurt with peanut butter, chocolate chips and strawberries. Homemade miso soy salad dressing . Arluk also uses this idea for veggie protein marinades. “Miso adds umami and fermented microbes to meals without added sugar.”

. Arluk also uses this idea for veggie protein marinades. “Miso adds umami and fermented microbes to meals without added sugar.” Kombucha. You can find this fermented sipper in mainstream grocery stores. “I enjoy sipping on kombucha in the afternoon and enjoy the variety of flavors,” Langhough shares. “Kombucha is a great alternative to a soda if you’re looking for bubbles and that crispness throughout the day.”

