What to do if you think you might have COVID-19

March 12, 2020 - 3:11 pm
 
I’m sick. How do I know if it’s COVID-19?

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, symptoms include shortness of breath, coughing and fever.

Am I at risk of developing serious illness?

While the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are still learning about how COVID-19 affects people, older people and people with pre-existing medical conditions (such as high blood pressure, heart disease, lung disease, cancer or diabetes) appear to develop serious illness more often than others. For most people in most locations, the risk of catching COVID-19 is still low.

What do I do if I think I have COVID-19?

If you think you may have COVID-19, stay home. Call your health care provider and tell them you may have COVID-19. This will help the health care provider’s office take steps to keep other people from getting infected or exposed. Your doctor will determine if you have signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and whether you should be tested.

If you have severe symptoms, such as persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, or bluish lips, contact your health care provider or emergency room and seek care immediately.

What should I do at home?

If your doctor advises you to stay home, isolate yourself from people you live with to keep them safe. Wear a face mask and frequently wash your hands and disinfect surfaces to keep other people safe. Monitor your symptoms and regularly take your temperature to see if your disease worsens. If it worsens, contact your health care provider. In case of emergency, dial 911.

Limit contact with pets as much as possible — no snuggling, petting, being licked or sharing food. If you are sick with COVID-19, and there’s no one else to care for your pet, wash your hands before and after interactions and wear a face mask. Limit contact with pets until more is known about the virus.

Are there any medications or treatments I can take?

There is not yet a known cure or vaccine for COVID-19. Do not take antibiotics.

Over-the-counter medications and home remedies such as sipping hot tea may provide comfort and temporarily alleviate symptoms of COVID-19, but there is no evidence that current medicine can prevent or cure the disease.

How long should I stay home?

The decision to discontinue home isolation precautions should be made on a case-by-case basis, in consultation with health care providers and state and local health departments.

Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization

