Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Clark County Where to COVID-19 tests in Clark County

UMC respiratory therapist Diana Vega seals a COVID-19 test in a biohazard bag during a preview of COVID-19 testing site inside Cashman Center Exhibit Hall A in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Looking to get tested for the novel coronavirus? Here are sites in Clark County offering tests, but note that not all are open every day. Call or check the organization web sites for testing dates and times:

— All Saints Episcopal Church: free, pre-registration is required; visit www.snhd.info/get-tested/asec

— Boulder City Fire Department, 1101 Elm Street, Boulder City: Must be a BC resident; and must have an appointment in advance. Call (702) 293-9256 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to make an appointment. The weekly testing will be dependent upon staffing availability.

— Cashman Center: free; walk ups welcome though appointment is strongly encouraged. Children of all ages may also be tested with parental or guardian consent; visit www.umcsn.com.

— Cora Coleman Senior Center (select dates): This event is a walk up site and no appointment is necessary.

— CUUR Diagnostics, Desert Breeze Park, 8275 Spring Mountain Road: $125; testing from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, though testing stops when daily temperature reaches 110 degrees; no appointment necessary but pre-registration encouraged; https://cuurdiagnostics.com/lasvegas/

— Fiesta Henderson Hotel & Casino parking lot: free, drive-through and self-performed nasal swab testing from Aug. 31 to Sept. 18; open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday; appointments are not necessary but are strongly encouraged. To register, go to www.doineedacovid19test.com.

—Henderson Heritage Park Senior Center (Sept. 4; Sept. 11): walk-up site and no appointment is necessary.

—Heritage Park Senior Center (select dates): walk-up site; appointment is required; testing from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m..

—Parkdale Senior Center (select dates): free, walk-up and no appointment is necessary.

— Sam Boyd Stadium parking lot: free, drive-through and self-performed nasal swab testing from Aug. 31 to Sept. 18; open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday; appointments are not necessary but are strongly encouraged. To register, go to www.doineedacovid19test.com.

— Southern Nevada Health District and Southern Nevada Community Health Center: free testing at the Health District’s main location. This is not a drive-thru testing event; visit www.snhd.info/get-tested/decatur

—Texas Station parking lot: free, drive-through and self-performed nasal swab testing from Aug. 31 to Sept. 18; open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday; appointments are not necessary but are strongly encouraged. To register, go to www.doineedacovid19test.com.

— The City of Mesquite: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 a.m. – 9 a.m. at Fire Station 1 behind City Hall. The testing is open to Mesquite, Bunkerville, Moapa Valley and Mohave County residents only; visit https://health.mesquitenv.gov/covid-testing.

— Thomas & Mack Center’s strip view pavilion northwest side: free, walk-up, appointment encouraged, Children of all ages may also be tested with parental or guardian consent. Clients’ insurance will be billed a nominal administration fee. Those without insurance will still be able to be tested at no charge; visit www.umcsn.com

— Whitney Senior Center (select dates): This is a walk up site and no appointment is necessary.