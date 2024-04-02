Who made about $1 million at UMC?

The top 10 highest paid employees at University Medical Center also were paid more than $350,000 in 2022, public records show.

UMC CEO Mason Van Houweling speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony for a renovation project, Monday, April 3, 2023, at UMC Trauma Center Parking Lot in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

University Medical Center CEO Mason Van Houweling tops the payroll at Clark County’s public hospital, making nearly $900,000 in pay and almost $1 million in total compensation in 2022, public records show.

Van Houweling’s pay was boosted by a management bonus of $189,000, according to pay records for 2022, the most recent year data was available.

Salary.com states that in February, the average salary for a hospital CEO in Las Vegas was about $867,000, with the range typically falling between $660,000 and $1.1 million. The average wage for hospital CEOs in the U.S. in May of 2022 was $346,480, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics.

With the exception of Van Houweling, the top 10 highest-paid UMC employees were doctors.

In addition to pay, UMC employees’ compensation includes health and retirement benefits.

Here are the highest-paid UMC employees:

— Mason Van Houweling, chief executive officer, pay $892,300, total compensation $991,900.

— Dr. Sunil Patel, specialty staff physician, pay $681,700, total compensation $748,000.

— Dr. John Onyema, medical director primary care, pay $443,300, total compensation $562,200.

— Dr. Francis Banfro, specialty staff physician, pay $425,600, total compensation $517,200.

— Dr. Michael Hansen, staff physician, pay $393,600, total compensation $480,800.

— Dr. Dahna Reyes, specialty staff physician, pay $383,500, total compensation $478,800.

— Dr. Kanayo Ezeanolue, specialty staff physician, pay $375,600, $454,300.

— Dr. Solomon Javier, staff physician, pay $372,200, $453,400.

— Dr. Keralapura Subramanyam, senior physician ambulatory, pay $357,600, total compensation $452,300.

— Dr. Frederick Lippmann, chief medical officer, pay $355,600, total compensation $458,400.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaryHynes1 on X. Hynes is a member of the Review-Journal’s investigative team, focusing on reporting that holds leaders and agencies accountable and exposes wrongdoing.