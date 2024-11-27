First flu-related death of season reported in Clark County

A woman in her 70s has become the first flu-related death in Clark County this flu season, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

While reports of respiratory and influenza-like illnesses locally remain minimal, seasonal flu activity has slightly increased, the health district said in a Tuesday press release.

“Our condolences go out the family and friends of the woman who died,” said District Health Officer Dr. Fermin Leguen. “We know the flu causes severe illness and deaths every year, and I want to remind everyone that it is not too late to get the flu vaccine this season to protect themselves and their loved ones.”

Flu season typically peaks between December and February but can last until May, the press release said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends annual vaccination for everyone 6 months and older. Adults 65 years and older, children younger than 2 years old, pregnant people, and those who are immunocompromised or with underlying medical conditions are at higher risk for severe illness from the flu. Caregivers for children too young to be vaccinated are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated themselves to provide protection. Flu vaccines are available at health district clinics as well as doctor’s offices and pharmacies throughout Southern Nevada.

The health district also encourages people to take steps to stay healthy. Simple steps can reduce the spread of flu, COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses:

— Wash hands frequently with soap and running water. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

— Stay home when sick and limit contact with others.

— Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

— Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue. Throw the tissue away after using it.

— Take a COVID-19 test if flu-like symptoms develop. Free self-test kits are available at Health District vending machines throughout Clark County. Find locations at snhd.info/covid-testing.

— Take antiviral drugs for flu if prescribed by a doctor.

