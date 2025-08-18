Youth vaping poses public health threat in Nevada, health district says

Officials said nearly one in three high school students and about one in six middle school students in Clark County reported having tried e-cigarettes.

What are your options for long-term care with health issues?

In an April 10, 2018, file photo, a high school principal displays vaping devices that were confiscated from students in such places as restrooms or hallways at a school in Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Local health experts say vaping and e-cigarettes continue to pose a public health threat for students in Nevada.

The Southern Nevada Health District raised concerns about youth vaping and e-cigarette use among students in a Monday news release, saying it presents “a growing challenge for parents, educators and health professionals as a new school year begins.”

The health district said nearly one in three high school students and about one in six middle school students in Clark County reported having tried e-cigarettes, according to results from the 2023 Nevada Youth Risk Behavior Survey.

Rates of vaping among Nevada middle schoolers rose from 12.6 percent to 15.8 percent between 2021 and 2023, while rates among Nevada high schoolers decreased from 36.7 percent to 31.9 percent in the same time period, the health district said.

Most vapes and e-cigarettes contain nicotine, a highly addictive substance that can harm parts of the brain responsible for attention, learning, mood and impulse control, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC noted that nicotine can harm brain development and puts youth who use it at increased risk for future drug addictions.

The Southern Nevada Health District listed several factors — including marketing, peer influence and e-cigarette flavors — as causes for the increase in youth vaping.

According to the health district, 74 percent of students who use social media reported having seen content related to e-cigarettes. The district added that 34.8 percent of Las Vegas public schools are within 1,000 feet of a tobacco retailer, increasing ease of access to e-cigarettes.

The health district said most students who vaped obtained their products from a friend, family member or someone else they knew. Students who vape and took the survey most commonly said they began vaping because of a friend, and 32.3 percent of students said they received their first vape from a peer.

For students looking to quit vaping, the health district encouraged visiting gethealthyclarkcounty.org for resources and tips, joining the Truth Initiative’s EX Program and taking part in the American Lung Association’s eight-week interactive NOT for Me online program. The district also provides tips and tools for educators and administrators who have students who use nicotine.

Nevada residents age 13 or older seeking free help in quitting tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, may contact the Nevada Tobacco Quitline at 1-800-784-8669.

Contact Spencer Levering at slevering@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0253.