High Roller Suites creates ultimate guide to pool parties

The Las Vegas pool party season is underway for 2013, attracting visitors from around the world to the famous all-day parties hosted in some of Las Vegas’ biggest and best resort pools. The pool party concept in Las Vegas is in its ninth year and the number of parties grows each year . This guide compiled by Las Vegas experts High Roller Suites is designed to lead party animals through the maze and pick out the perfect party.

Before you go

Before setting off to one of the coolest pool parties in Las Vegas, it’s worth keeping a few things in mind that will make or break any experience. Pool parties are nightclubs rather than run-of-the-mill hotel pools, so entrants need to be at least 21 years old to gain entry and won’t get to do much poolside relaxing.

Guests also can’t get in for free just because they are staying at the hotel. The clubs are completely separate events. There is still a dress code, although this is more bikinis and Bermudas rather than a shirt and tie.

Unfortunately, lines start forming about 8 a.m. for 10-11 a.m. entry. It is worth getting there early because once capacity is reached, no more people will be allowed in because of strict health and safety laws. The only way to avoid the long lines is to go with a VIP package, which offers a range of great benefits on top of line jumping.

parties to be seen at

1. Rehab at Hard Rock Hotel

The ultimate pool party in Sin City, Rehab at the Hard Rock Hotel is the original and yet still the best party . Hosted in the hotel’s Paradise pool, it is by far the biggest party and holds up to 7,000 guests on a busy weekend. With 50 poolside cabanas, as well as food and drink service for VIP reservations, Rehab is the definition of Las Vegas decadence. Rehab attracts some of the most famous DJs and performers .

2. Encore Beach club at Wynn Las Vegas

Upmarket yet still huge fun, Encore Beach club takes the No. 2 spot, where it pretty much stays year after year. Encore is famous for its beautiful and often famous guests and top-notch DJs. Complete with poles for “dancing,” multistory, private cabanas come with fully stocked fridges. This is the height of Las Vegas pool party luxury.

3. Wet Republic at MGM Grand

Year after year, the infamous 53,000-square-foot Wet Republic fights for second place with Encore. Wet Republic is loud, busy and packed with beautiful people and celebrities, such as Lindsay Lohan and last year’s famous guest, Prince Harry. Featuring two salt pools and a host of luxury chaise lounges and cabanas, Wet Republic is the place to seen .

4. Bagatelle at Tropicana

Launched at the open of the 2012 party season, Bagatelle has commanded an instant following, thanks to its “Euro” glamour feel — European lounge DJs, topless bathing and classy clientele. Bagatelle is a top stop for models and the men (and potential agents) who love them. This is a more upmarket, chic pool party and features top quality, feature-packed cabanas, a high-class restaurant and a host of luxuries .

5. Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is hip and relatively new on the Las Vegas day party scene, and boy does it take its new reputation seriously. Multistory (three to be exact) pool bungalows complete with everything you can think of, including infinity pools, and the best DJs make this a top option for something fun .

6. Liquid at Aria

Say hello to Kelly Osbourne, Audrina Partridge and Carmen Electra at Liquid Pool lounge at CityCenter’s Aria. With eight grand cabanas (equipped with 40-inch flat-screen TVs and minifridge), a 50-seat restaurant operated by the famous Brian Massle and a 1,200-square-foot central pool, Liquid is one of the finest pool parties on the Strip. This hot spot is the height of indulgence, with champagne brought to loungers and electro beats to keep the party moving.

7. Tao Beach at The Venetian

This is the ultimate Asian-themed, ultracool pool party with Balinese décor and resident DJs. Cabanas come with TVs, gaming consoles and preordered drinks in the minibars. This is a top luxury party spot with glamorous guests, cool music and an ambience found nowhere else in Vegas.

8. Ditch Fridays at Palms

Party with up to 3,000 like-minded people at Ditch Fridays at the Palms . With live concerts, 27 luxury cabanas, three bars and an array of uber-cool fellow guests, Palms pool and bungalows is a must-try outdoor paradise this season.