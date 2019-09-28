Holiday bazaars set to pop up across Las Vegas Valley

Nonprofit organizations will host charitable craft bazaars and events from October through December to benefit local charities.

The 25th Scandinavian holiday bazaar presented by Vegas Viking Lodge of the Sons of Norway (Erik Pappa)

Christmas towels (Elise Rigatuso)

Floral arrangement (Elise Rigatuso)

Christmas Wreath (Elise Rigatuso)

Christmas Wreath (Elise Rigatuso)

The 25th Scandinavian holiday bazaar presented by Vegas Viking Lodge of the Sons of Norway (Erik Pappa)

The 25th Scandinavian holiday bazaar presented by Vegas Viking Lodge of the Sons of Norway (Erik Pappa)

Green Valley Presbyterian Church's annual Gingerbread Fair and Pantry (Lynn Small)

Autumn is here and the holiday season is fast approaching. As early shoppers gear up to find deals and unique gifts, the Review-Journal presents its annual list of charitable craft bazaars and events hosted by nonprofit groups.

Oct. 6

University United Methodist Church will host its annual craft and bake sale, featuring handmade crafts, cards, gift baskets, baked goods and more. Proceeds benefit Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth, Safe Nest, East Valley Family Services and others. 8 a.m. to noon, 4412 S. Maryland Parkway, universityumc.org

Oct. 12

Green Valley Presbyterian Church’s Gingerbread Fair and Pantry features Halloween and Christmas items, angel motifs, floral arrangements, cookies, cakes, jellies, gingerbread and more. Proceeds benefit church projects and local nonprofit organizations such as Lullaby Connection and Sew Loved Ministry. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 1798 Wigwam Parkway, Henderson, greenvalleypres.com

The Sun City MacDonald Ranch Craft Fair, hosted by the SCMR Sewing Craft Club, Ceramics Club and the Creative Crew, will feature a variety of handmade items from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. A pancake breakfast will be 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. and breakfast tickets are $6 at the door. Proceeds will benefit local charities, including Project 150, Project Lullaby, SAFE House and HopeLink. Sun City MacDonald Ranch Community Center, 2020 Horizon Ridge Parkway, Henderson, eventbrite.com

Oct. 19

Christ Episcopal Church will have its 49th annual Lobster Fair, featuring arts and crafts, entertainment, a bake sale, drawings and more. Admission is free. Lobsters purchased in advance are $20 to $22, or $22 to $24 at the fair based on availability. Proceeds benefit the missions of the church. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 2000 S. Maryland Parkway, lobsterfair.com

Our Lady of Las Vegas will host its 36th annual Harvest Festival, featuring craft items, baked goods, a silent auction, activities and more. Proceeds will benefit the parish. Noon to 9 p.m., 3050 Alta Drive, ollvschool.org

Oct. 20

The opening of the Assistance League of Las Vegas Holiday Shop, featuring holiday decorations, trees, lights, figurines, clothing, candles and other items, will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds fund the nonprofit’s philanthropic programs benefiting children in the community such as Operation School Bell. The holiday shop will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, 6446 W. Charleston Blvd., assistanceleague.org/las-vegas/

Nov. 1

First Christian Church of Las Vegas (Disciples of Christ) hosts its annual craft and gift market, featuring crocheted items, wreaths, baked goods, a barbecue lunch and more. Proceeds fund outreach missions of the church. 1 to 7 p.m. Nov. 1 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 2, 101 S. Rancho Drive, fcclv.org

The Women’s Guild of St. Viator Catholic Community will have its annual Christmas bazaar, featuring ornaments, knitted items, olive wood carvings from the Holy Land and more. Proceeds benefit St. Viator parish and school. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 1, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 2 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 3, 2461 E. Flamingo Road, christmasbazaar.vegas

Nov. 2

The Children’s Service Guild’s 45th annual Holiday Craft Boutique & Raffle, featuring handcrafted fall, Christmas and Hanukkah items, a raffle and other items. Proceeds benefit children whose lives have been touched by the Southern Nevada Family and Juvenile Justice courts. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 4100 W. Charleston Blvd., childrensserviceguild.com

Lamb of God Lutheran Women’s Missionary League hosts its annual “Craftin’ Christians Christmas” craft fair and bake sale, featuring wooden toys, homemade items, cards, baked goods, soups and more. Proceeds benefit the league’s services helping the community locally and nationally. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lamb of God Lutheran Church and School, 6220 N. Jones Blvd., lambofgodlv.com

The Women of St. Joseph, Husband of Mary Roman Catholic Church will have its annual holiday bazaar, featuring decorated trees, afghans, artwork, baby blankets, jewelry, baked goods, a cafe and more. Proceeds benefit the church and local nonprofit organizations, including Catholic War Veterans, Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada, the Provello House, Teens on the Road and others. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 2 and 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 3, 7260 W. Sahara Ave., stjosephhom.org

Nov. 9

Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 1213 will have its holiday bazaar, featuring quilted, crocheted and knitted items, handmade jewelry, fine art, wreaths, decorations, floral arrangements and other items. Proceeds benefit the Eagles’ People Helping People Fund. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 1601 W. Washington Ave.

The annual craft fair at Green Valley United Methodist Church features crocheted and knitted items, jewelry, ceramics, holiday items, a bake sale and more. Proceeds benefit missions of the church. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 2200 Robindale Road, Henderson, gvumc.org

St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church hosts its annual Harvest Bazaar featuring holiday decorations and crafts, baked goods, jams, jellies, soups, a raffle and more. Proceeds will benefit the church’s projects. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 812 Arizona St., Boulder City, facebook.com/st.christopherschurchbc

Nov. 12

Aunt Ge Ge’s Antiques and Collectibles Emporium will feature antiques, collectibles, decor, gifts and more. Proceeds will fund the Assistance League of Las Vegas programs to benefit children in the community. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Nov. 16 in the nonprofit’s foyer at 6446 W. Charleston Blvd. assistanceleague.org/las-vegas/

Nov. 16

The Marthas and Marys of St. John Neumann Catholic Church will host its annual craft fair, 50/50 raffle and bake sale, featuring holiday items, floral arrangements, angels, pies, cakes, cookies and other items. Proceeds benefit the church and charitable services within the community. 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 16 and 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 17, 2575 W. El Campo Grande Ave., North Las Vegas, sjnc.org

The Vegas Viking Lodge of the Sons of Norway will have its 25th annual Scandinavian holiday bazaar, featuring holiday items, table decorations, ornaments, dishes, trolls, rosemaled calendars, baked goods and lefse, food and more. Proceeds benefit the organization’s nonprofit work and its local student scholarship fund. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Community Lutheran Church, 3720 E. Tropicana Ave., vegasviking.com

Nov. 17

Congregation Ner Tamid’s Sisterhood’s annual holiday bazaar features jewelry, clothing, pet items, food and more. Proceeds benefit summer camp scholarships, various temple programs and community service. 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., 55 N. Valle Verde, Henderson. lvnertamid.org

Nov. 22

The Krafty Ladies of Living Water Baptist Church will have its annual craft and bake sale, featuring Christmas items, table runners and place mats, aprons, crafts and more. Proceeds benefit the church’s programs for youth and children. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 22 and Nov. 23, 5320 E. Lake Mead Blvd., livingwaterbaptistlv.com

Redeemer Lutheran Church hosts its annual Country Crafters Fair, featuring baked goods, crocheted and knitted items, crafts for children, Christmas decorations, baby items, cakes, cookies, jellies, candy and other items. Proceeds benefit church improvements. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 22 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 23, 1730 N. Pecos Road, redeemerlasvegas.com

Nov. 23

The Los Prados Women’s Club will have its annual holiday gift baskets and bake sale, featuring cakes, pies, cookies, candies, breads, raffles, a coffee bar and more. Proceeds benefit local charities. 8 a.m. to noon in the Community Clubhouse, Los Prados Golf and Country Club, 5150 Los Prados Circle, lpwc-online.com

Reformation Lutheran Church’s annual holiday bazaar features holiday decor, jewelry, knitted items, baked goods and more. Proceeds benefit the church’s ministry and community. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 580 E. St. Louis Ave., reformationlasvegas.org

St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church will have its fall bazaar, featuring wreaths, holiday items, handmade crafts and sewing items, baked good, a raffle and more. Proceeds benefit the parish building fund. 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 23 and 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 24, 6350 N. Fort Apache Road, saplv.org

The Busy Hands Crafters of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Churchwill have their annual craft and bake sale, featuring holiday decorations, wreaths, candles, floral gifts, handmade afghans, hats, baked goods and other items. Proceeds benefit the parish. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 23 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 24, 1811 Pueblo Vista Drive, seaslv.org

Dec. 7

Proceeds from the Boulder City Community Club’s 45th annual Doodlebug Craft Bazaar will benefit local nonprofit groups and organizations in Boulder City. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Boulder City Recreation Center, 900 Arizona St., Boulder City, bouldercitycommunityclub.com

The Los Prados Women’s Club will have its annual craft fair, featuring handmade items, wreaths, purses, candles, art, floral arrangements, raffles and more. Proceeds benefit local charities. 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Community Clubhouse, Los Prados Golf and Country Club, 5150 Los Prados Circle, lpwc-online.com

The Saint Therese Center’s annual wreath auction will be from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 7 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 8. Proceeds will benefit the Saint Therese Center HIV Outreach Pantry. Our Lady of Las Vegas, 3050 Alta Drive, sainttheresecenter.org

Dec. 8

Sunrise Chapter No. 28 of the Order of the Eastern Star will have a cookie walk, with cookies, candy, breads, dog treats, basket raffles and music. Proceeds benefit music scholarships for high school seniors, Angels Paws service dogs and Fisher House. 1 to 3 p.m. at Henderson Masonic Lodge, 480 Greenway Road, sunrisechapter28.org

Dec. 13

Community Lutheran Church hosts “Let Heaven & Nature Sing” Christmas market with handmade items, baked goods, carolers, Santa and his elves, and more. Christmas concerts, featuring more than 100 musicians, will follow the market. Proceeds benefit Veterinarians for Abandoned Pets, Family Promise, Nevada Coalition for Homeless Youth and Carolyn’s Kids’ Kloset. The market opens at 5 p.m. Dec. 13 and Dec. 14 (with the concert starting at 7 p.m.) and noon Dec. 15 (with the concert at 2 p.m.), 3720 E. Tropicana Ave., communitylv.org

Dec. 14

The Poppy Foundation will have a holiday fair, featuring cat-themed items, crafts, baked goods and more. Proceeds benefit the no-kill rescue/shelter for cats with chronic medical problems and who have been abused. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 14 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 15 at Bonanza Cat Hospital, 6620 Sky Pointe Drive, poppyfoundation.org

St. John Neumann Catholic Church will have a cookie walk, featuring cookies selling for $8 per pound. Proceeds benefit the church’s programs. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., 2575 W. El Campo Grande Ave., North Las Vegas, sjnc.org