49°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Home and Garden

Aging in place

By Jack Bulavsky Special to Your Home
February 1, 2020 - 8:05 am
 

Members of the baby boomer generation are in relatively good health, and they are living longer than previous generations. Many continue to live in their own homes, while others have made a decision to move in with a son or daughter and their families.

Some baby boomers have medical problems and physical limitations that make home modifications a necessity for aging in place.

Aging in place is defined as a person making a conscious decision to stay in the home of his or her choice for as long as possible with the comforts that are important. As older adults age, the comforts might include adding supplementary services to facilitate their living conditions and maintain their quality of life while keeping a degree of independence.

A survey by the National Association of Realtors found that because of this self-sufficient generation, interior designers, architects and manufacturers have come up with new ways to assist the aging in their homes. Home remodeling to aid seniors might include decorative bath and shower grab bars, better lighting, high-rise toilets, hands-free faucets and other safety elements that can reassure family members that mom or dad can move about the house safely and securely.

Andi Ahart is a salesperson with Remax Advantage. She is noticing a new type of home being marketed and sold in the local market: the multigenerational home.

“More and more homes are being built to accommodate several families,” she said. “These homes have a separate building, more like a small apartment, with a private entry, kitchenette, stackable washer/dryer and all the amenities one needs to live a private life. The difference is the family is only a few feet away. It’s important for mom and dad to have their own space and retain their sense of independence.”

Ahart said Las Vegas continues to be one of the top five cities for retirement where homes and condos are being built with aging in place in mind. Doorways are wider to accommodate wheelchairs, and the master bath has a flat and rimless roll-in shower. One-story homes have flush flooring throughout, including a straight pathway into the garage. No steps are to be found.

When it comes to the bathroom, Ahart said companies have created luxury grab bars that come in a variety of lengths and finishes to meet pre-existing fixtures.

‘The bath bars can be outfitted with an adjustable hand shower that allows the user to sit on a bench or wheelchair to achieve a comfortable bathing experience,” she said. “Keep in mind that as a person gets older, their skin gets thinner, and a hand shower creates a gentler wash. It’s just as efficient as a regular shower head and has all the proper settings including height adjustments.

“Another popular item is the toilet. The standard toilet is 14 inches high, and newer toilets for seniors are 2 inches higher which makes it easier to sit and stand. There are also sinks that mount to the wall so a person in a wheelchair can slide in and use it. And until you’re at that point in your life, you can’t realize how important this is to someone who has trouble bending or standing or is just physically challenged.”

Yet there are those who wish to remain in their two-story home, and Ahart is seeing such homes being remodeled to include chairlifts and elevators.

“You can easily find a small closet downstairs that makes for a perfect setting to install an elevator that moves to the second floor,” she said. “At one time, this may have sounded a bit unusual but not anymore. It’s happening on a regular basis.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, falls are the leading cause of fatal and nonfatal injuries among older adults. Each year, about one in four Americans ages 65 and older report a fall, and many incur a serious injury such as a fracture. Many of those falls occur in or around the home. The following is a fall prevention list to safeguard the home:

Remove or tack down loose floor coverings like rugs and mats. Place nonslip pads under throw rugs and bath mats.

Secure electric and telephone cords.

Make sure rooms are well-lighted by ceiling fixtures and lamps.

Install light switches at both ends of stairs and hallways.

Place lamps and flashlights near the bed.

Install handrails on both sides of stairways in and outside the home.

Use night lights to illuminate paths for nighttime trips to the bathroom.

Install grab bars in bathtub and shower areas and on each side of the toilet.

Apply nonskid and adhesive strips on bathtub and shower floors.

Wear rubber-soled shoes for better traction.

Poor eyesight increases the risk of falls so have eyeglass prescriptions checked regularly.

When using a cane, hold it on the same side as your stronger leg.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Making Chile Colorado at Kitchen Table and Kitchen Table Squared in Las Vegas
Javier Chavez, chef/owner of Kitchen Table and Kitchen Table Squared in Las Vegas, makes Chile Colorado by braising pork belly with three kinds of peppers and serving it atop stewed black beans with crema and pickled jalapeño, carrots and onions, with flour tortillas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Black Tap introduces its vegan CrazyShake - VIDEO
Black Tap at The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip has a new CrazyShake that's vegan -- The Black ’N White CakeShake. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Guy Fieri reflects on the Las Vegas dining scene
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri talks about the Las Vegas food scene while in town celebrating his 52nd birthday. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Familiar faces among Circa culinary lineup
Derek Stevens and chefs Barry Dakake and Dan Coughlin talk about some of the new restaurants for Stevens' Circa resort project. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making the Ausser Rand und Band (Over the Top) bloody mary at the Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas
The Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas serves the Ausser Rand und Band bloody mary with Hofbrau Dunkel, vodka, bloody mary mix, a Tajin rim and a soft pretzel, slider, bacon, sausage and more. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Custom Pizza Truck is a 'kitchen on wheels' - VIDEO
Custom Pizza Truck serves pizzas in a one of a kind food truck that traveled to Poland and back. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto
Squidhat Records comes to an end - VIDEO
Founder Allan Carter explains decision to shutter the Las Vegas label. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kaiseki Yuzu relocates to Chinatown - VIDEO
Kaiseki Yuzu restaurant celebrated its move from Henderson to Chinatown at 3900 Spring Mountain Road on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Panic! at the Disco frontman opens studio for kids - VIDEO
Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie launches Notes for Notes at a Henderson Boys & Girls Club. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A sneak peek at the new Mas Por Favor in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Mas Por Favor in Las Vegas’ Chinatown is an Instagram dream come true with original art, an arch of skulls and one of roses. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegan menu unveiled on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Truth & Tonic, one of the two dining spots within The Venetian’s Canyon Ranch Spa + Fitness, rolled out its new plant-based menu on Friday. Executive chef Pete Ghione talks about the menu. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making lobster and avocado flatbread at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Josh Grimes, chef de cuisine at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, created a lobster and avocado flatbread that also has avocado-creme fraiche spread, yellow tomatoes, red onion and Hearts On Fire microgreens. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Riding the new 15-minute "Star Wars" ride at Disneyland
What it's like to ride the new 15-minute "Star Wars" ride At Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Main St. Provisions is coming to the Arts District - VIDEO
Kim Owens talks about her new Arts District restaurant, Main Street Provisions, which is under construction. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Artist Wayne Littlejohn on “Spin Baby” - VIDEO
Wayne Littlejohn’s sculpture celebrates Las Vegas entertainers. (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tiësto headlines CES 2020 closing party at Hakkasan Nightclub - VIDEO
Tiesto performs for CES conventioneers and clubgoers during the DreamlandXR Closing Night Party at Hakkasan Nightclub at the MGM Grand on the Las Vegas Strip in the early hours of Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Locals cheer on James Holzhauer at 'Jeopardy!' watch party - VIDEO
Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. But James Holzhauer would have a better chance at winning “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” tournament if Ken Jennings would stop copying his aggressive betting strategy. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Drake's first show of 2020 at XS Nightclub in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Drake performs at the indoor/outdoor XS and Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas on the Las Vegas Strip in the early morning hours of Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Ceremony held for Elvis artist Trent Carlini - VIDEO
A ceremony was held for Elvis impersonator Trent Carlini on Wednesday night at The Space in Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: Small appliances unveiled in Las Vegas - VIDEO
The small appliances on show at Sands Expo at CES 2020 in Las Vegas include a Keurig cocktail maker, autonomous cooking system, nitrogen coffee ampules and more. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: Impossible Foods debuts Impossible Pork in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Before a packed press conference at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Impossible Foods executives introduced Impossible Pork, its newest product. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lady Gaga joins her band leader at his after-hours show - VIDEO
After finishing her “Jazz + Piano” show at Park Theater, Lady Gaga joined her band leader Brian Newman for a rousing version of "Fly Me to the Moon" during his show at NoMad Restaurant at Park MGM on the Las Vegas Strip after midnight on New Year's Day, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Brian Newman rings in 2020 at NoMad at Park MGM - VIDEO
Brian Newman, bandleader for Lady Gaga, performs at NoMad Restaurant at Park MGM on the Las Vegas Strip on New Year's Eve 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
New Year’s Fireworks on the Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fireworks explode over the Las Vegas Strip to celebrate the new year of 2020. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kats hits Las Vegas Strip on New Year's Eve - VIDEO
Man-about-town columnist John Katsilometes covers entertainment on the Strip on New Year's Eve Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Mayfair Supper Club overlooking Bellagio fountains. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
RJ LIVE from Drai's nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Aaron Drawhorn live from Drai's nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip across from the Bellagio fountains on New Year's Eve.
Ayesha Curry and Michael Mina talk about opening International Smoke
Ayesha Curry and Michael Mina, partners in International Smoke, admit things don't always admit things don’t always work the first time. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Unravel the story of House of Eternal Return at Meow Wolf - VIDEO
New Mexico art collective Meow Wolf created the House of Eternal Return in 2016. The group is opening an original immersive experience in Las Vegas next year. (Meow Wolf)
Story behind Spago’s two-pound truffle - VIDEO
Spago chef Mark Andelbradt shares the story of a truffle hunter who found the truffle. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ayesha Curry preps for International Smoke opening
Ayesha Curry talks about preparing for the opening of International Smoke, her collaboration with Michael Mina at MGM Grand in Las Vegas (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Lisa Adams, CEO and lead designer of LA Closet Design, spent two years creating the master clos ...
Closet space should fit your needs
By Brian Sodoma Special to Your Home

Whether you’re moving into a new home, thinking about re-envisioning your main closet or need to organize things differently, closet design or re-design can be fulfilling and fun. Design experts can help clients make the most of space and add unique welcoming aesthetics.

When staging a home for sale, kitchen counters need to be clean and clear of any clutter. Bring ...
Merchandise your home during open house
By / RJ

An open house is an opportunity to reach the greatest number of prospective buyers in one day. As a home seller, you need to look at your home through buyers’ eyes.