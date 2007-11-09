Anchor management leads to shelf-respect

Q: I am tired of the clutter in my utility room, garage and basement. I want to install shelving, but some of the clutter is heavy. What is the best type of wall anchor to use for the shelving? — Megan H.

A: Selecting the proper anchor is a more formidable task than most people imagine. There are as many anchor designs and sizes as there are shoe colors. Pick the wrong one and you come home someday to find the clutter — and the new shelving — back on the floor.

The proper design and size of anchor depends on the wall construction and the weight of the filled shelves. If you are planning to do a garage, utility room or basement, you will probably have to work with concrete and drywall. You are probably anxious to start drilling holes and attaching shelves, but first, plan what you want to store on the various shelves in each area. Also consider what you might store in the future.

It is essential to estimate the total weight that will be stored on each shelf. If you are not sure, err on the heavy side. You must know the weight in order to select the proper shelving and anchors.

It is probably simpler to purchase shelving kits instead of trying to make your own from lumber because most kits list recommended weight limits. If you do build your own, make them extra strong and use pressure-treated lumber against any masonry walls.

Most home center or hardware outlets have an adequate, but limited supply of wall anchors. For the best selection, look up “fasteners” in your business Yellow Pages. Many of these commercial outlets have a huge selection and a knowledgeable staff to help you.

Install the shelves on the drywall areas first. This is easy to do and it builds your confidence. You can just screw the shelf brackets into the wall studs. Use the hole in the bracket and a good guide for the size of screw to use.

Now comes the more difficult and messy job — attaching shelving to concrete and concrete block walls. For solid concrete walls, a one-piece expansion anchor is typically used. A small 3/8-inch anchor can resist more than 1,000 pounds of force.

Before drilling any holes, lay out the hole location on the wall making sure they are level. If the holes are not in line, it can put uneven stresses on the shelving and on the anchors. Also items on them tend to “walk” from small vibrations.

Drill the holes the same diameter as the anchor in the concrete wall. The recommended drill size is often stamped on the anchor. Take a small hammer and drive the anchor into the hole.

Hollow concrete walls are easier to drill and work with. Metal shelf anchors work well for this application. Insert the anchor through the hole and tighten it.

When selecting the anchors, you may see two strength ratings: pull and shear. Pull strength is more important and it refers to how many pounds of force it takes to pull the anchor out of the hole. The shear strength refers to the maximum weight the anchor can support before the bolt shears off at the wall.