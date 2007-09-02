Bend décor rules to create big drama in tiny powder rooms

As you all know, I’m not one for sticking to so-called decorating rules. I seldom pay attention to rules, because I have found more often than not they hamper creativity, and there are so many exceptions it becomes a bit of a muddle. However, I do love to explore the art of visual illusion, and this is where some of those rules come from. For example, white and pastel colors do make a space feel larger, and a gloss sheen does exaggerate whatever is beneath it, adding depth to a faux-marble finish or a dark color.

Decorating a tiny powder room is a very common challenge, and one of my favorites. Although the diminutive size seems to demand a very light palette and minimal details, I find just the opposite works beautifully. This is a space that cries out for a dramatic touch, a brilliant color or detailed paint finish, or an expensive wallpaper that you might not dare to use anywhere else in your home.

Powder rooms don’t generally have a source of natural light, so this was my first consideration. I installed halogen spot lights in the ceiling so that the walls would be bathed in light. The upper walls were given a lightly textured coat of stucco and then painted a rich shade of burnt orange. The lower walls are white but take on a pale hue from the wooden counter and deep-orange paint. The light shining down on these walls creates the glorious illusion of sun-drenched Mexican walls. I could have gone even further and layered shades of pink and yellow terra-cotta over the stucco to emulate the look of plaster aged and weathered by the elements.

The corner wash stand is a space-saver, realistically and visually. The wood counter has open slats that allow light to shine through. Exposed plumbing is not unsightly, and leaves the corner open. A small vessel sink and arched faucet are in perfect scale with the room, and the taps have been located to the side of the sink, which is a novel detail and clever use of space.

Although the powder room is the smallest room in the house, it is the one that many of your guests will see. Make it a showcase for favorite collectibles; anything you want to show off will have a captive audience. The homeowners had an arresting collection of terra-cotta pots and wrought iron brought home from trips to Mexico. The beauty of the hand-painted urn under the sink renders the plumbing almost invisible. The wrought-iron sunburst mirror is also captivating.

You can find old wood frames at secondhand shops and sales, but you can also make your own. Apply dark-red paint as a base coat and then layer black and bronze paint over the red, sanding back to reveal the different shades.

Plan around a special theme or color or pattern, and you will be very impressed with how well your tiny room turns out.

Debbie Travis is a columnist for King Features Syndicate. E-mail questions to her at house2home@debbietravis.com.