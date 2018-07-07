Bringing in a pop of color doesn’t have to be huge commitment

Dear Gail: I’m loving some of the new trendy colors this year and would like to use them in my condo. Since they are trends, I don’t want to make a huge commitment, but would like to do something more than a few pillows. Can you share some ideas? — Ronnie

GMJ Interiors Painting an accent wall is a great way to bring in a pop of color.

Dear Gail: I’m loving some of the new trendy colors this year and would like to use them in my condo. Since they are trends, I don’t want to make a huge commitment, but would like to do something more than a few pillows. Can you share some ideas? — Ronnie

Dear Ronnie: There have been some fun colors introduced this year. I love Pantone’s color of the year, Ultra Violet, as well as Sherwin-Williams Oceanside. But color trends are already on the move with companies, even now introducing their 2019 colors.

So unless you’re completely over the moon with a color, it’s best not to make a large commitment. Pillows are one of my favorite and easy ways to bring trendy colors in, but there are others without spending too much money.

I’ve always said that paint is the least expensive and most dramatic way to change a room. Now you don’t need to paint a whole room, but accent walls and niches are a great way to bring a trendy color in. One gallon of paint can go a long way in transforming a space.

I love little accent furniture pieces, especially ones I can find at a thrift, consignment or yard sale. They’re perfect for painting a fun color and easy to change when that next color comes along that you like. I find that a quart of paint is plenty. I buy the least expensive as I’m just going for the look, not durability.

An area rug is something you can consider. They work in any room and, being they take up more visual space, a good choice for bringing in color. Now you might not think of an area rug for a quick change, as they normally come with a higher price tag, but if you do some sleuth shopping you can find deals.

I have a friend who has done very well on a local online auction. She recently purchased a new 8-by-10 area rug for under $50. Now you probably won’t find today’s trend color, but you may find one that has that pop of color you’re looking for.

Why not pick one room and trend it out. There are no design rules or design police that say your color scheme has to be the same throughout the whole house. Yes, open spaces should flow, but you can go for the unexpected in other rooms.

Two perfect rooms are your powder bath and laundry. They’re small enough that it won’t cost too much to change them. You can also bring the colors outside to your front porch and backyard.

Accessories are a great way to bring in color, and they don’t have to be just pillows. Instead of spending $30 for accessories in this year’s color, look for something unique while shopping for an accent piece to paint. I find spray paint works best on the accessories I’ve bought, especially picture frames. Two coats in one hour and I’m done.

Another easy and inexpensive way to bring in a temporary color is to recover your dining chair seats. A quick wrap and staple make a big change. This is something you can do yourself versus taking to a reupholsterer.

I figure three-quarters of a yard per seat. It gives me a little more fabric to hold onto when I staple, so the seats are nice and tight. If you’re worried about getting the corners right, there are plenty of YouTube videos to walk you through it.

Ronnie, I hope I’ve given you some inspiration to have fun and get with the trends.

Gail Mayhugh, owner of GMJ Interiors, is a professional interior designer and author of a book on the subject. Questions may be sent by email to GMJinteriors@gmail.com. Or, mail to 7380 S. Eastern Ave., No. 124-272, Las Vegas, NV 89123. Her web address is www.GMJinteriors.com.