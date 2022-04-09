69°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Home and Garden

Buy plastic plugs to childproof electrical outlets

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 9, 2022 - 8:00 am
 
Getty Images
Getty Images

Q: My 3-year-old stuck something into an electrical outlet and it snapped off inside. How safe is it to pull out the object?

A: I can’t believe you haven’t childproofed your house. Besides protecting your child from chemicals in cabinets, getting into rooms they shouldn’t be in or falling down stairs, you must childproof your electrical outlets.

Outlets are installed at a height that, unfortunately, lures curious kids. In a study conducted way back in 1997, the Consumer Product Safety Commission found that in cases of household shock injuries, 86 percent of those involved children between the ages of 1 and 4.

To solve your problem, you must turn off the power to the outlet at the main panel. At that point, you can try to grab the object with needle-nosed pliers and pull the object out of the slot, but remember that outlets are plastic and can crack easily. If you can’t grab it, replace the outlet.

Replacing the outlet is simple. With the power turned off at the breaker, unscrew the outlet from the junction box and take note of where the wires are located. If your outlet is at the end of the run (the last outlet on the circuit), you will only have one black, white and ground wire each. If your outlet is in the middle of the run, you will see two of each.

Replacing the outlet is as simple as placing the same wires in the same locations. You will notice that the black hot wires are secured to the brass screw terminals, and the white neutral wires are attached to the silver screw terminals. The green or bare copper ground wire wraps around the grounding screw (wrap the wires clockwise).

After that, gently fold the wires back into the junction box so there are no sharp bends and then screw the outlet to the box. The final step is to screw on the outlet cover plate.

To childproof the outlet, you can buy plastic plugs that push into the outlet just as you would plug in a lamp.

There are also clever outlet covers that you can install (they replace the standard ones). These just screw onto the outlet, but they are great at frustrating children. These covers twist or slide to block the holes in the outlet’s face. Some people are averse to this style though because it is obvious that they look different from standard outlets.

For those people, an outlet is made that looks like a standard outlet, but it actually has little doors that prevent a child from sticking something in the hole. The little doors open only when two objects (like a standard plug) are pushed simultaneously into the outlet. There are plenty of styles around to choose from. The important thing is to get it done.

Mike Klimek is a licensed contractor and owner of Las Vegas Handyman. Questions may be sent by email to handymanoflasvegas@msn.com. Or, mail to 4710 W. Dewey Drive, No. 100, Las Vegas, NV 89118. His web address is www.handymanoflasvegas.com.

MOST READ
1
Student facing attempted murder, sexual assault charges in attack on teacher
Student facing attempted murder, sexual assault charges in attack on teacher
2
A Las Vegas classic reopens on Fremont Street, with little fanfare
A Las Vegas classic reopens on Fremont Street, with little fanfare
3
VICTOR JOECKS: 5 dead babies show abortion’s brutality
VICTOR JOECKS: 5 dead babies show abortion’s brutality
4
Pro gambler has bail revoked after tweeting about Resorts World altercation
Pro gambler has bail revoked after tweeting about Resorts World altercation
5
Henderson police say real estate scheme scammed investor of millions
Henderson police say real estate scheme scammed investor of millions
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This Tudor revival house was built in the early 1930s by LeRoy Christensen and is one of two ho ...
Nevada Preservation Foundation’s home tours are back
By Joan Patterson Special to Your Home

The Nevada Preservation Foundation will host tours of these historic communities during its annual Home + History Las Vegas fundraiser the weekend of April 29-May 1.

Yellow bells plants are native to wetter areas of the Sonoran and Chihuahuan deserts and can to ...
Consider height when buying privacy plants
By / RJ

Privacy shrubs should be tall enough to create the privacy needed but not much taller. Bigger shrubs need more water than smaller shrubs, and they need more maintenance as they get older.

Plums and pluots are in full bloom in this small backyard orchard. (Bob Morris)
Lack of water can cause leaf drop in trees
By / RJ

California pepper tree is evergreen. Evergreen plants constantly drop leaves all season long but drop their leaves heaviest soon after times of new growth.

Capparis spinosa, the caper bush, also called Flinders rose, is a perennial plant that grows in ...
To stop fruit production, spray tree when flowers open
By / RJ

To prevent fruit production in an ornamental tree, spray the it with a chemical every year to get the fruit to drop when it’s still small. Spray the entire canopy of the tree when as many of the flowers are open as possible.

Spring and summer months bring out the backyard barbecue get-togethers. (Getty Images)
Las Vegans love their grills
By Jack Bulavsky Special to Your Home

Many people were stuck at home during the pandemic and decided to buy an outdoor grill for the first time or upgrade what they already had, says Pete Martin, sales representative at Barbeques Galore in Henderson.

Parete's Swinger From the ’60s wallpaper revisits swinging London with its mod geometrics and ...
Popularity of wallpaper on the rise
By Joan Patterson Special to Your Home

While the past decade has been all about toning things down with neutral grays and whites, wallpaper is being seen as a fun way to embellish style, add a splash of drama or create distinct spaces.