Classic design influences today’s choices

With the holiday season about to end, it’s the time of year when many of us reflect on the past and think ahead wondering what the future has in store. Past or future though, when it comes to design, innovation and style always have their roots in what has gone before. Everything goes in cycles and it’s no different with interiors. In fact, we probably haven’t seen something that is really absolutely new in design, giving credence to the saying that “everything old is new again.”

It appears that the most desirable and sought after look for our lifestyle today is a pared down and often contemporary one that is influenced by a clear view of the future based on the tenets and foundation of the classical past and its devotion to order and symmetry. To understand its meaning we need to go back to Greek and Roman design, which was absolutely based on order, balance and perfect harmony with a look of total symmetry as its goal.

Many of the elements and materials used to accomplish this are still with us today, such as building the design around a focal point and using understated fabrics like linen or cotton and wood, marble, slate and stone for flooring. With the classic discipline there’s never a nod toward the “hot look” of the day or anything that doesn’t respect tradition.

It’s all about balance. Balance between use of color, form, proportion, scale, light, art, new and old elements. A design can certainly be a mix of eras and styles as well as color and form. But, always the most fundamental and significant aspect of all is, without a doubt, scale and proportion. In fact, a space can actually appear larger than it really is due to perfect proportions as well as continuity of scale and style that are so vital to classic design. Interiors that are calm, comfortable, clean and uncluttered, and preferably with a mix of antiques and contemporary, are always successful and will stand the test of time better than most. Eclectic, but edited, is a smart way to go.

Thinking about the past decade, it seems that design has certainly become simpler, cleaner and far less devoted to froufrou and superfluous elements. Less is appreciated more than ever and the value of negative space (which was the great Mies Van Der Rohe’s philosophy) has really taken off. What this means is that one lives and feels best in an uncluttered environment. Much like the Greeks and Romans of their day, it’s a principle that’s been referred to as “noble simplicity.”

It’s a belief that the less you have, the more elegant a home looks, allowing you to appreciate and enjoy your finest possessions without unnecessary influences. Admittedly, it’s not a look for everyone (and probably wouldn’t fly in my own home), but it works for those embracing the concept that every corner of a room doesn’t need a piece of furniture and that empty spaces actually do create a feeling of more space. And, I suppose that they do.

In a word, the real beauty of a home lies in the details found in the interior design and the architecture, both of which should complement each other. For example, a French or English look isn’t a good idea in a modern structure and gingham curtains in an urban high rise are absolutely verboten! Try your best to marry the design with the architecture of your home, just as the Greeks and Romans used to do.

Naturally, through time and experience, a number of design “tricks of the trade” have come my way that help to support a classic, detailed look. I’ve found that using very dark or very light wood flooring is a great way to go in creating a frame around a rug. Never use a medium brown, which often tends to make modern walls appear dull. And seemingly defying spatial logic, dark floors will actually make the ceilings look taller while all-dark surfaces will actually go a long way in making a small space look larger.

Try to group collections of objects together, which will give them more importance and create a greater and more dramatic impact. Incorporating pieces from different cultures, perhaps with antiques as focal points, makes for a more interesting décor. If you have a valance, try installing a light behind it, which helps draw the eye to the farthest point of the window wall making the room appear bigger. And there’s little doubt that the most elegant, refined and precise way to illuminate art work is with fiber-optic lighting.

All of these are tried and true techniques developed over time, combining history and classic disciplines that never go out of style with the latest technological advances. Back and forth we go, the past influencing today’s choices, and often improving on them.

Stephen Leon is a licensed interior designer and president of Soleil Design International; he has been designing and manufacturing custom furniture and cabinetry for more than 25 years. He has served on the board of directors of the Central California/Nevada Chapter of the American Society of Interior Designers and is a certified professional in green residential design.

international.com.