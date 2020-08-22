88°F
Home and Garden

Create a functional home study area for children

By Jack Bulavsky Special to Your Home
August 22, 2020 - 8:05 am
 

Not too long ago, some children would find excuses not to go to school. Today, those same children are waking up and telling their parents that they want to go to school to be with their friends and teachers and continue their education.

But the current coronavirus pandemic is keeping them at home, where online education means learning to read, write and do arithmetic. So how do parents make online education at home as enjoyable and conducive to learning whether the child is in elementary, middle school, high school or even college?

Taking into consideration the limited space of some homes or apartments, it is close to impossible to sacrifice an entire room in order to turn it into a study area. Therefore, it begins with making a space where the child is comfortable, is organized and can concentrate.

Anna Noble at Noble Designs in Las Vegas said that organization is imperative. Creativity can be boosted by surrounding the space with art, plants or personal items that are familiar or inspirational to the child.

“I designed a room for children who were being home-schooled and one of the first things I created was storage space,” she said. “I knew the room had to be fun, so I placed a large map of the world on the wall. But it can be anything that makes the room feel like a classroom, like a poster of Harry Potter or math numbers or outer space. Something that the child likes or admires.

“I also laid down colorful carpet tiles that can be changed periodically. The children can get involved and help design the tile pattern. Getting the child’s input on the room gets them to own the learning space and it becomes more comfortable for them.”

The room included a storage shelf with cubby holes for books and supplies. The idea is to design an area that feels like a schoolroom.

“Each cubby hole should be labeled for different topics or school supplies,” Noble said. “Math books can go in one cubby hole, history books in another and so on. Keep in mind that the study area is being created for study and only study.

“If it’s a child’s bedroom, move in a table at a certain time each day and then fold it and put it away at a certain time each day. This creates a time structure. And if it is in the bedroom, don’t use the bed for anything other than to sleep in.”

Noble said Wayfair is a good cost-effective website to find kids’ furniture, as is Target. She suggests not buying everything at once.

“Try one or two things and see if you like them, then add from there,” she said. “Remember, the ultimate goal is to make study time more effective, not to create the best workspace just for its own sake. And don’t forget about lighting, as it tends to energize. Try to study near a window so there is some natural light coming in.”

When it comes to planning the room, Noble emphasizes a study space that will maximize the attention the child can devote to studying, while minimizing the amount of effort necessary to do so.

“Find the proper table, chair or maybe even a bean bag,” she said. “At the same time, so much depends on the student. Is he or she 8 years old or a young teen? Each would require a different learning environment. In order to create a study space, follow these four steps: remove all distractions; have easy access to everything you need before you start; experiment with lighting; and adjust the study space to the ideal temperature.”

Brenna Wardley is the mother of 7-year-old twins Darah and Sloane. They were scheduled to enter second grade but will remain home in their virtual classroom — meaning their bedroom.

“The girls will be in class about two or three hours a day,” Wardley said. “Originally, I was going to take an area adjacent to the kitchen and turn it into their classroom. But the more I looked at it, the less I liked it. So now their bedroom will be their classroom.

“I bought two loft beds that fit next to each other. Each bed is like the top bunk of a bunk bed and is raised off the ground so that a table fits underneath. I’m adding some cabinets, a whiteboard, going to paint the walls, and move all the dolls and teddy bears out of the room. I want to maximize the space for school and sleep. This is still a project in the making and I’m not sure what to expect.”

The only thing Wardley needs to do now is to take the girls shopping for new clothes, a new pair of shoes and some school supplies to make it really feel like the first day of school.

