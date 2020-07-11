99°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Home and Garden

Create a personal retreat in your home

By Jack Bulavsky Special to Your Home
July 11, 2020 - 8:05 am
 

So much has changed since the pandemic quarantine began almost five months ago and one of the more noticeable changes has occurred inside the home. Our beautiful cozy home has become a full-time restaurant, entertainment center, child care center, schoolroom, home office and even a hair and beauty salon.

Dorothy Willetts, an award-winning Southern California interior designer, has been asking a lot of questions about the “new” home since the quarantine began: How do you relax? How do you get away when you’re at home? How do you manage stress?

Her goal was to gather enough information to create personal spaces or retreats for each person in his or her home.

“The information gave me insight on what a personal space means to different people and what I needed to know in order to create that space,” she said. “The science and design behind the most successful rooms in a house allows me to design even more innovative and healthy solutions.”

Willetts believes light and sounds create options for individual moods.

“Light allows you to filter and adjust for the mood,” she said. “I love the look of a textured sheer drape in both modern and traditional settings. Add dimmer switches to lights to adjust to your mood. With sound, we’re attracted to sounds of nature like water, waves and birds. Add those sounds to your playlist while removing sounds or music you want out of your space.

“There needs to be a relaxing of the shoulders, a sigh of relief. So bring in whatever helps to mitigate the stresses that we are all dealing with these days and whatever gives you the feelings you ultimately want to live with.”

In Las Vegas, Jane Cunningham is an interior designer with Room Resolutions and creates comfortable homes around the world.

“People are creating getaway spaces within their homes,” she said. “They need a personal solitude spot. This means moving away from the hub of the home where all the noise and activity is and trying to locate a quiet and private area.

“Over the years, new homes have been built with open spaces that are great for sharing and entertaining. So now you need to find a space that may have an existing wall or find a space where you can erect a movable wall or stand-alone divider to create that private nook. Start there and ask what you need to make yourself comfortable.”

The first order of business might be cleaning out all the clutter. Once completed, that alone brings a sense of solitude and accomplishment. Cunningham said the private space can be in the corner of the master bedroom or in the guest room. It doesn’t need to be a large space, just a space that is comfortable for reading and relaxing.

“Start by making sure the chair is comfortable with a soft pillow and maybe a side table where you can place a cup of coffee or tea,” she said. “Maybe add an ottoman for your feet. Some fresh flowers are nice, along with a room diffuser or candle with your favorite scent. If you have a certain painting that is bright and cheerful, bring it into the room. Have some books nearby including family photo albums or travel books.

“If possible, select an area near a window where you can look out or where it comes in over your shoulders. The idea is to calm the noise from the rest of the world and create an environment that is relaxing.”

According to Cunningham, what people do now with their rooms is something that is going to be there for the near future, especially with home offices as people can no longer work at the kitchen table.

“I’m keeping busy with both residential and commercial businesses and find that medical and retail offices are doing what homeowners are doing,” she said. “That includes painting interior walls and getting away from neutral or stark white. Here is an opportunity to do something appealing such as adding a calm color in shades of green or blue. You might want something more uplifting involving shades of yellow or orange on an accent wall. Just select a color that you gravitate toward.”

Willetts reminds homeowners not to forget their air conditioning and to change air filters regularly to avoid unwanted odors or bacteria.

“As we continue to redefine what home means to us, we look to what gives us comfort and what enhances our overall well-being,” she said. “Strong sharp shapes need to be balanced as too many pointy edges can make a person feel uneasy. Symmetrical layouts are familiar and easier for the brain to process.

“Now is the time to indulge yourself with a pullout refrigerator drawer in your bathroom for eye masks or a coffee bar in the bedroom or essential oils displayed in your shower. Do whatever is going to help you be a better you.”

MOST READ
1
Nobody knows how many resort workers are infected— including employees
Nobody knows how many resort workers are infected— including employees
2
Sisolak says restrictions on some bars will return Friday
Sisolak says restrictions on some bars will return Friday
3
Cosmopolitan warns of possible layoffs
Cosmopolitan warns of possible layoffs
4
Clark County releases list of businesses noncompliant with mandates
Clark County releases list of businesses noncompliant with mandates
5
Nevada records more than 1K new COVID-19 cases for just the 2nd time
Nevada records more than 1K new COVID-19 cases for just the 2nd time
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Las Vegas bar workers frustrated, angry as restrictions return - VIDEO
In Southern Highlands, the Italian restaurant Spaghetty Western, while remaining open, had to shut down its bar. Bartender Scarlett Brock, who is still waiting to receive unemployment payments from the initial shutdown, calls the financial impact of being out of work again “a knock in the face.” (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'In the Dark' at the Las Vegas Natural History Museum - Video
Laurie Thomas, controller for the Las Vegas Natural History Museum, discusses the new exhibit, "In the Dark," in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Summertime Dole Whip Cocktails
Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer at The Venetian has two new Dole Whip cocktails. The Golden Tiki, which offers a line of Dole Whip cocktails, is reopening Wednesday.
Lin-Manuel Miranda says 'Hamilton' criticism is 'fair game'
Lin-Manuel Miranda has responded to people claiming he presented an idealized version of the Founding Fathers. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Charlie Daniels, 'Devil Went Down to Georgia' singer, dead at 83 - Video
Charlie Daniels, the country music star, was struck by a hemorrhagic stroke in Hermitage, Tennessee. His death was confirmed on Monday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jennifer Romas takes her 'Sexxy The Show' to Dreamland Drive-In - Video
Jennifer Romas, producer, director, choreographer and star “Sexxy The Show" at Westgate took her show to Dreamland Drive-In at FreshWata Studios in Las Vegas. The show, which is currently dark at the Westgate, is a benefit for charities Golden Rainbow of Southern Nevada, The Actors Fund and Pawtastic Friends. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Wynn Las Vegas’ ‘re-imagined’ buffet - VIDEO
On June 18, The Buffet at Wynn reopened to customers with what the resort called “a re-imagined all-you-can-eat concept that combines the abundance of the traditional buffet with the benefits of a full-service restaurant.” (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jimmy Kimmel issues public apology for past blackface sketches - Video
On Tuesday, late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel took to Twitter to apologize for his blackface impression of NBA star Karl Malone. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kurt Cobain's MTV Unplugged guitar sold for record-breaking $6M - Video
The 1959 Martin D-18E, which was often out of tune, was expected to fetch between $1million and $2 million. The iconic guitar was sold during the online 'Music Icons' sale hosted by Julien's Auctions over the weekend. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joel Schumacher, director of 'Lost Boys' and Batman films, dead at 80 - Video
Schumacher died in New York City after battling cancer for a year. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'We are not a monolith' - Video
Lance Smith, a multidisciplinary artist, talks about how black artists should be acknowledged for their work and not tokenized or only have their work connected to trauma. "Blackness, we are not a monolith, we deserve to live and create in a world that respects us as we are." (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Amid protests and pandemic, black artists view works as means to empathy, healing - Video
Erica Vital-Lazare is an artist, writer, sometimes activist and professor at the College of Southern Nevada. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
PodKats! with Ross Mollison
On this edition of PodKats! Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes is joined by the founder of Spiegelworld and producer of Las Vegas Strip shows such as "Absinthe," and "Opium," Ross Mollison.
Paramount pulls 'Cops' series in wake of protests - Video
Paramount Network recently confirmed their decision to cancel the long-running reality show, "Cops." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Restaurants add COVID-19 surcharge - Video
Some Las Vegas Strip restaurants are adding a COVID-19 surcharge to their bills to help offset the additional costs of reopening. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kats hangs at Mayfair Supper Club as Bellagio reopens
Las Vegas Review-Journal man-about-town columnist John Katsilometes visits The Mayfair Supper Club at the Bellagio on the Strip in Las Vegas on the first night after reopening Thursday, June 4, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas performers adapt to pandemic restrictions - Video
The coronavirus pandemic has forced creative people in Las Vegas, a city that thrives on live performance, to adapt to new or changed ways to entertain. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas woman brings Blue Angel to life - Video
When Las Vegas shut down during the coronavirus pandemic, Victoria Hogan created the Blue Angel costume and performance, emulating the statue locals know and love in order to connect with others in a time when connection isn’t as possible. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
‘Hamilton’ postponed as Smith Center remains dark indefinitely - VIDEO
The hit musical 'Hamilton' was supposed to run from September through October at The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides a bicycle on the Strip with Kats
Las Vegas resident and ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides down the Strip with his wife Gilligan Stillwater GIbbons and Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides a bicycle on the Las Vegas Strip with Kats - Video
Las Vegas resident and ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides down the Strip with his wife, Gilligan Stillwater Gibbons, and Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Ex-WWE star Shad Gaspard found dead on beach - Video
Shad Gaspard, 39, the former WWE wrestler, was found dead Wednesday morning on the shoreline of Venice Beach in California. Gaspard went missing over the weekend. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Buffets won’t reopen soon, but they may return eventually - VIDEO
In a Tuesday earnings call, Frank Fertitta III, CEO of Station Casinos parent company Red Rock Resorts, said buffets won’t be among the amenities included in the early stages of the resorts’ reopenings. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'Hamilton' to debut on Disney+ in July - Video
The film version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s popular musical was originally set for theatrical release in October. The musical’s director, Tommy Kail, shot three live performances featuring the original Broadway cast. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Little Richard dead at 87 - VIDEO
Little Richard, the pioneer and rock 'n' roll originator, died on Saturday, May 9. His son, Danny Penniman, confirmed the news but the cause of death is unknown. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jerry Stiller, actor and comedian, dies at 92 - VIDEO
Jerry Stiller's son, actor and director Ben Stiller, announced his father's death via Twitter. Jerry Stiller became widely known with a recurring role on "Seinfeld" as Frank Costanza, George's hot-headed father. He also starred on "King of Queens." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wolfgang Puck's Players Locker opens in Downtown Summerlin along with others - VIDEO
Under the governor's orders a few restaurants were able to open their dining rooms in Downtown Summerlin Saturday, May 9. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nicolas Cage to portray Joe Exotic in ‘Tiger King’ TV adaption - VIDEO
Nicolas Cage is headed to television to take on the role of Joe Exotic, the iconic character from the Netflix docuseries "Tiger King." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Quarantined! 'The Ghost Adventures' miniseries by Zak Bagans - VIDEO
The four-part miniseries “Ghost Adventures: Quarantine” by Zak Bagans will debut in June on the Travel Channel. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 facts about Cinco de Mayo - VIDEO
The holiday celebrates the Battle of Puebla in 1862. Mexico began the holiday in 1862, but does not recognize it nationally anymore. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
If your shower door is rubbing on the bottom track, you might first look at the shower sweep, w ...
Uneven shower doors a common repair job
By / RJ

Flimsy shower doors that need adjusted generate plenty of service calls, and occasionally they need to be replaced. Usually, though, you can make the necessary adjustments by removing the screws, adjusting the channel and screwing it back together.

Armenian cucumber usually has fewer problems grown in the desert than other cucumber varieties. ...
Trees normally grown as shrubs tend to sucker a lot
By Bob Morris Gardening

Sucker removal and how often it’s done depends on the plant, how old it is and how the suckers are removed. Trees sucker more if they don’t get enough water.

Some roses perform better in the hot desert than others. Roses last 20 years or more if properl ...
Garden roses struggle when temperatures rise
By / RJ

Some plants don’t grow well in rock, and roses are one of them. Nearly all landscape plants in the rose family like soil improvement and a moist environment when planted in desert soils.

Arthur Elrod was the most successful interior design in the Palm Springs area from 1954 to 1974 ...
Desert modern design perfect for Southwest
By Jack Bulavsky Special to Your Home

Desert modern design is a stylish take on informal resort living that can be applied anywhere. That informal resort living has its roots in Palm Springs, California, where it has evolved and grown throughout the world and especially in cities like Las Vegas and Phoenix.

Watering a large area under large cactuses helps keep them stable and keeps them from falling o ...
Watering cactus too often can lead to plant death
By / RJ

Be careful when putting cactuses on an automatic water or irrigation timer. They are watered so infrequently that it sometimes makes sense to water these plants manually with a hose rather than automating the task.

Blue Ape Painting's website allows potential customers to log int and receive an accurate estim ...
Technology influences exterior painting experience
By Brian Sodoma Special to Your Home

Painting professionals are using technology tools to make estimating and job execution easier for customers having their homes’ exteriors painted.