79°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Home and Garden

Desert plants prone to disease if grown in moist soils

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 21, 2021 - 8:00 am
 
Seeing hornworms is usually a spring phenomenon, but the rains may have encouraged a large popu ...
Seeing hornworms is usually a spring phenomenon, but the rains may have encouraged a large population of them later in the season. (Bob Morris)

Q: I have one hopseed bush out of 20 that was planted about seven years ago and died about a week ago after the rain. I am watering them deeply only once a week. Before the rain, they were all doing fine.

A: Hopseed bush is a great choice for a desert landscape; it is adapted to the high temperatures of the desert and low water use. It is evergreen, can make a good visual screen and will grow to 15 feet in height with irrigation.

I hoped there would be something that jumped up at me about hopseed bush and what you might be doing, but there was not. I will have to make an educated guess based on the KISS principle.

I decided it is most likely root or collar rot disease because of the recent heavy rains and possible poor drainage. All desert plants including hopseed bush are prone to this disease if grown in moist soils or in low spots in desert landscapes that accumulate water. Your watering schedule was good, and I considered you had success growing it for the past seven years.

This bush is native to our desert Southwest. Nearly all of our desert trees and shrubs are susceptible to root and collar rot when grown in even seasonally wet soils. The recent rains may have contributed to this disease.

Root or collar rot disease can be caused by overwatering or poor drainage or both. Check to see whether this particular plant was in a slight depression and might have accumulated water during the recent rain.

High temperatures can make this problem worse and the disease act faster. I think the combination of high temperatures and poor drainage may have contributed to this problem. If this is the case, watch for root and collar rot to occur in other desert shrubs planted in depressions in your landscape or at the end of a slope where water accumulates.

What to do? If you want to confirm my speculation, then inspect the shrub at the place where the main stem enters the ground. With your thumbnail or a small knife, scratch the bark along the stem and see if the wood under the bark or skin near the soil level is brownish in color. If this wood is discolored, then it will be brown, not white or greenish white as it should be.

Also, inspect any living roots you might find in the soil. The roots should be creamy white in color and growing vigorously. The difference between collar rot and root rot is just its location.

Don’t replant in the same hole, but it’s OK to plant a new hopseed bush 2 feet away from it. Make sure to plant it in level or raised ground and dig the hole three to five times wider than needed. Make sure it is planted at the same depth it was in the container. Otherwise, make sure they are planted on a slight elevation.

Amend the soil with compost at the time of planting to improve drainage and resist disease attacks. The soil should drain water overnight when filled. You could auger four holes, about 3 feet deep and 12 inches from the main stem of the plants, to improve water drainage.

It’s possible it could recover, but if the top died because of collar rot, I doubt it. You will know for sure by early October. If the brown top bothers you and you are not sure it’s dead, cut the entire shrub off about 1 inch above the soil and see if it regrows.

Q: You recommend growing vegetables and herbs in a raised bed. Why can’t I grow them in the ground?

A: I don’t recall ever recommending growing vegetables and herbs in constructed raised beds. Constructing a raised bed with sidewalls is the growing trend nowadays for small yards. Whenever possible I try to encourage people to grow vegetables and herbs in the ground, but most people prefer to construct raised beds.

Growing vegetables in the ground is less expensive and avoids some of the pitfalls of raised beds with constructed sidewalls. I prefer to grow vegetables and herbs in plain old desert soil amended with compost. Just keep your feet out of the growing areas between the times of planting and harvesting.

I started growing vegetables and herbs in an amended desert soil in the late 1980s. The soil I had access to was pathetic when I started. You had to use a pick to start a hole, and the soil was classified as a sandy loam. But slowly it improved with time.

It is basically raised bed without the sidewalls of a constructed raised bed. It’s my modification of Bartholomew’s square foot gardening technique. It allows for the intensive growing of vegetables and herbs in small.

Just use plenty of compost when you do; that’s the missing and magical ingredient. The first year growing vegetables in this kind of soil the results are good, the second year is better, and the third year and after is perfection.

I do suggest growing vegetables and herbs in your first garden on the east side of the home or wall in at least 5-gallon sized nursery containers. Growing in containers avoids the drainage, nematode and salt issues. I also encourage people to mulch their vegetables and herbs before the heat with something that easily decomposes.

Q: I have a bougainvillea planted in my yard, and some insects have been eating the leaves.

A: It looks like damage from leafcutter bees. The damage they leave is round smooth circles cut out of the leaves about a dime diameter.

During the heat of the summer is when these female solitary bees cut these partial circles from the tender leaves of plants like bougainvillea, large-leaved herbs like basil, bottletree and others. The female solitary bee uses these cut leaf circles in nesting for her young.

I usually encourage people to leave them alone. For more information about these excellent desert pollinators and how to safely control them without using pesticides, Google “Xtremehorticulture” and “leafcutter bees.”

Q: What is this worm on my jalapeno pepper plant?

A: This is the caterpillar called a hornworm, the immature form of a hummingbird moth, also called a “hawk moth.” See the spike (horn) on its rump?

We start seeing these worms on irrigated plants in the Las Vegas area around late April or May. Seeing them is usually a spring phenomenon, but the rains may have encouraged a large population of them later in the season.

They like to feed on nectar from the jimson weed, a desert native. The worm or caterpillar gets larger by eating lots of leaves from all plants in the tomato family (tomato, pepper, eggplant) as well as young tender grape leaves. We don’t see them very often on fruit trees.

Because they are oftentimes green in color and prefer feeding on leaves inside the plant during the day to avoid detection, they can be very hard to see. Standing back quietly during the day and watching for plant movement is a way to know where they are located.

Because they are large, they are easy to handpick from plants. On a larger commercial scale, insecticides have been used to kill them when they have been recognized as a problem.

Q: What kind of cactus fertilizer do you recommend for my San Pedro cactuses I started from seed? I repotted them last September with a cactus soil mix from a reputable company, but they are still very small and I’m worried about them.

A: There are two primary reasons why your San Pedro cactus — or any cactus for that matter — might not grow as fast as it should. It might be the fertilizer, but I suspect it might be the soil mix. Let me explain.

Sometimes soil mixes are marketed for cactuses and succulents because they contain pumice. You will see it is added to the soil mix because it’s prominently featured. But the other ingredients in the soil mix are just as — and possibly even more — important than pumice.

Pumice is added primarily for drainage improvement and to a lesser degree its ability to hold water. Pumice as well as the other ingredients can be important in soils for cactuses, succulents and many other desert plants.

The better soils for cactuses are primarily sand-based (sandy loam even sandy clay loam). Look for ingredients in the mix that might be hydrophobic: peat moss (hydrophobic), coconut coir (hydrophobic) and bark-based products (hydrophobic, but not wood-based products that are not hydrophobic). Hydrophobic ingredients should not dominate the soil mix, or it may be difficult to wet after it’s dried.

The other ingredient important in cactus mixes is sand because it is filled with pores and not hydrophobic. Add either sand (not hydrophobic) or garden soil (natural garden soil is not hydrophobic) to your mix (no more than 25 percent) and see if that helps root growth before selecting a cactus fertilizer.

Bob Morris is a horticulture expert and professor emeritus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Visit his blog at xtremehorticulture.blogspot.com. Send questions to Extremehort@aol.com.

MOST READ
1
Nevadans alerted to be on the lookout for 2 missing Utah children
Nevadans alerted to be on the lookout for 2 missing Utah children
2
Pac-12 open to possible expansion, new commissioner says
Pac-12 open to possible expansion, new commissioner says
3
Tiny Nevada desert town sells for $8M
Tiny Nevada desert town sells for $8M
4
Raiders’ vaccine policy keeping rookie’s dad from son’s first NFL game
Raiders’ vaccine policy keeping rookie’s dad from son’s first NFL game
5
Raiders report: 2 starters go down with injuries
Raiders report: 2 starters go down with injuries
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Getty Images
Copper adhesive should fix leak under sink
By / RJ

Q: I have a problem with my plumbing. Below my kitchen sink is a copper pipe that comes out of the wall, extends for about a foot and then goes back into the wall. I have noticed a small leak coming from a fitting and it needs to be repaired. My problem is that I’m scared to use a torch as I don’t want to burn my house down. Is there any other choice?

Depending on variety, removing pepper flowers may allow the plant to grow larger. (Bob Morris)
Size of pepper plant depends on variety
By / RJ

Pepper plant size depends on the variety. The recent trend in vegetable transplant hybridizing for home gardens is for closer spacing and early production.

A pest control exterminator sprays pesticide inside a house. Servicing the home regularly throu ...
Pest control in Las Vegas solved by regular service, cleaning
By Jack Bulavsky Special to Your Home

Southern Nevada is known for its beautiful desert sunsets, bountiful buffets and Elvis impersonators. It’s also home to some serious pests such as scorpions, spiders, ants, silverfish, bees and wasps. They thrive here thanks to hot summers, mild winters, seasonal rains and human settlements.

Euryops daisy grows best at temperatures from 40 to 100 degrees Fahrenheit. (Bob Morris)
Kurapia may not be tolerant to extreme desert temperatures
By / RJ

Kurapia was started from the native plant, Lippia nodiflora, native to the tropical and subtropical areas of South America and the United States. That calls into question its tolerance to extreme desert temperatures and low humidity.

 
Solar screens on windows reduce heat inside house
By / RJ

Solar screens typically block between 65 percent and 90 percent of the heat entering your home through the windows. They also can help prevent your furniture and carpet from fading.

Entertain more easily by connecting your outdoor deck, pool or patio to the inside of your home ...
Pass-through windows merge indoor, outdoor spaces
By Brian Sodoma Special to Your Home

If you’re remodeling a home or having one built, you may be considering how your floorplan allows you to entertain. We all know kitchens tend to be gathering places for guests and families, and great rooms or open areas can be designed to accommodate a certain flow between spaces that works for visits with friends or family.

This opened almond was eaten by a ground squirrel. (Bob Morris)
Always check out rules governing pesticides use
By / RJ

It is important to follow all federal, state or local laws or ordinances pertaining to the use of a pesticide — whether it is used to kill weeds, insects, protect plants from diseases or terminate the life of a critter — and that any pesticide is used as a last resort.