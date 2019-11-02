45°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Home and Garden

Drooping agave leaves signal irrigation problem

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 2, 2019 - 8:00 am
 

Q: Over the last month the leaves of my Weber’s agave I planted in May have been drooping to the ground. I thought my watering of three days a week for 20 minutes was too much, so I stopped watering it Oct. 4. It’s still doing it. Is it the weevil killing it?

A: The issue is how it is irrigated or possibly an insect problem. Both watering improperly and grubs feeding on the roots might cause the leaves to droop. Agave weevil feeding on the roots was a possibility earlier in the year. But watering three days a week is too often. When leaves droop in fall, it is most likely signaling an irrigation or a water drainage problem.

Agaves, when they are watered, like to be given plenty of water and then no water for a long time. They don’t like small sips of water. They like a dry period between irrigations to let the roots dry out and start using internal water that was stored. Infrequent watering keeps them from growing too fast.

Never put them on the same valve or irrigation cycle as other plants in the landscape. They do not like frequent watering as you would do with fruit trees and other landscape plants.

If it’s an insect grub feeding on the roots, it’s a problem seen in spring or early summer, not fall. If it is a grub eating the roots, pea-sized holes gnawed in the leaves might be seen. If the leaves are clean with no holes, then chances are it’s a watering problem.

What to do? Water the larger agaves with about 10-15 gallons of water each time and the smaller ones with about 5-10 gallons. Hold off on watering again until the soil dries out. I don’t know how many days that would be because I don’t know your soil.

Sandy soils dry out quickly, so they are watered more often. Heavier soils that contain silt or clay hold water more like a sponge and are watered less often. But midsummer watering might be seven days apart in sandy soils and maybe two to three weeks apart in heavier soils.

Get a soil moisture meter and push the tip into the soil about 4 inches deep and water when the meter reads about 3 on the scale. Apply a liquid insecticide drench around the plant in the spring to prevent grubs from eating the roots. Fertilize once a year in the early spring just before or shortly after it wakes up from its winter nap. Never apply an insecticide drench just before or during flowering.

Q: I have an oleander in a big pot that was taken from a tree oleander and given to me. I grew it outside. I went on vacation in the middle of summer, and it got hot and no water was applied so it died. But now I am seeing some green leaves sprouting and it started to come back. When is the best time to plant it in the ground?

A: When a plant is growing in a pot or container, you must keep an eye on it, particularly if it is not a desert plant. Oleander is not a desert plant. It is a Mediterranean plant, and you can kill it if it is neglected. It is much safer to grow plants in the ground when you are away on vacation and can’t keep an eye on them. Their roots can access more water that way.

Sounds like nature was with you and it came back when the weather cooled off and maybe there was a little bit of rain. In the future, irrigate dead-looking plants even if you think they are not alive. If they have any life left at all, cut them back, and they might spring back to life. If they don’t get any water, eventually these types of plants are goners. They are drought tolerant but not indestructible.

Oleander is one of the easiest plants to grow in the desert provided they are watered. If they don’t get enough water, their leaves scorch, and they flower and grow poorly. They are high in water use, so give them plenty of water if you want them to flourish.

They are also drought tolerant. Drought tolerant is not the same as low in water use. The terms are not equivalent.

If you are not going to keep an eye on your potted oleander, plant it properly, get it in the ground and put some irrigation on it. Plant it either in the fall months of October and November or in the spring from late January through April.

Q: I have an orange tree that has produced eight large oranges. A few have small orange spots that show they are ripening. However, five are still all green. My question is should I harvest all the oranges and place them in the windowsill to ripen? Can you please explain what the problem is with their not ripening?

A: Citrus fruit does not ripen after they are picked. They develop their full flavor if left on the tree to ripen. There are different kinds of oranges, and they will ripen from late October into December depending on the orange variety.

Be patient. In the warm tropics, oranges stay green when they are ripe and sold that way in local markets. In our colder climate, they turn orange when ripe. Sometimes oranges are picked green and forced to turn orange by gassing them with ethylene. But they are not fully ripe if you do that.

A better option is to pick one and taste it. If you like how sweet it is, harvest them all. But in our climate, they should turn orange when ripe.

The University of Arizona published a document that contains a table that tells you when different types of oranges are ready for harvest. You must adjust the harvest date two to four weeks later for our cooler climate. You can access it at https://bit.ly/2MYRhOm.

Q: Our blue yucca filamentosa has doubled in size in six months and now seems to have as many as four new plants growing in a clump around the original plant. When and how are these new plants best removed? We would also like for it to stay about the same size. Any way to slow the growth?

A: That plant can get 3 feet wide and up to 8 feet tall. If it is in a spot that is smaller than this, I recommend that you move it to a new location that can handle its size rather than try and manage it to stay smaller.

This yucca does not handle extreme hot locations and dry soil very well. It is not a desert yucca and not native to desert climates.

You can remove the new shoots, or pups as they are called, any time it is cool and there is enough time for its roots to heal before getting too cold or too hot. That means doing it either now until about mid-November or in the spring starting about mid-February through April.

Other times of year will work but is riskier and you must go through some horticultural gymnastics for good results. Now and in the spring are the easiest times to pull it off.

You will get dirty doing this, but wet the soil under the yucca to about 12 inches deep. Pull the soil away from the plant until you see how the pups are attached to the mother plant. They are attached to the mother plant on short rhizomes or underground stems.

Use a sanitized pruning shears or knife and cut through the rhizome as cleanly as possible. Cutting this “umbilical cord” between the mother yucca and the pup will isolate these baby plants. They are on their own once the rhizome is cut.

Remove the pups and let their cut rhizome heal for a day or two in the shade. Just lay them in the shade somewhere. Nothing fancy but not in the sun.

Use 1 gallon nursery containers or large cans with holes punched in the bottom and fill them with clean garden soil or landscape soil to within 1 inch of the rims. Plant them in these containers and water and fertilize them until you see new growth. At this time, move them into a new planting area or give them away.

Bob Morris is a horticulture expert and professor emeritus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Visit his blog at xtremehorticulture.blogspot.com. Send questions to Extremehort@aol.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Prove you're a local: Try to pronounce these Nevada cities
Try your hand at pronouncing these Nevada cities and watch as other locals from Downtown Summerlin attempt to get the names right along with you. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making Cochinita Pibil Tacos at Santos Guisados Tacos & Beer in Las Vegas
Lola Vasquez, a cook at Santos Guisados Tacos & Beer in Las Vegas, makes Cochinita Pibil Tacos by rubbing a pork shoulder with signature seasoning, marinating it in a mixture of achiote, peppercorns, clove, cumin, salt and fresh lime and orange juices and roasting overnight. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal )
Joey D'Ambrosio talks about playing on "Rock Around the Clock" - VIDEO
Saxophonist Joey D'Ambrosio, who lives in Henderson, was a member of Bill Haley & His Comets. “People were looking for something new,” D’Ambrosio said. "When they heard ‘Rock Around the Clock,’ there was something about that record that turned them on.” (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nation’s Largest Student Farmers Market
600 students participate in massive farmers market, Oct. 23,2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Giant Student Farmers Market in Las Vegas
The largest student-run farmers market in the country involved 600 kids from more than 50 schools in the Las Vegas area selling fruits and vegetables grown at their schools. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ryan Reaves beer special in the Las Vegas Arts District - VIDEO
James Manos of Able Baker Brewing talks about offering a Golden Knights game-day promotion to celebrate partner Ryan Reaves at its Main Street tasting room. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas native Ethan William Childress of "Mixed-ish" - VIDEO
Interview with Las Vegas native Ethan William Childress, a young star of the new ABC comedy "Mixed-ish." (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review -Journal) @bizutesfaye
Sourdough Cafe at Arizona Charlie’s in Las Vegas makes horseradish potato chips - VIDEO
Sean Gassaway, room chef at the Sourdough Cafe at Arizona Charlie’s Decatur in Las Vegas, makes horseradish potato chips by heating prepared horseradish to remove some of the moisture, mixing it with kosher salt and further dehydrating it, tossing it with house-made chips and serving it as a monthly special with a bratwurst on a roll, sauerkraut, spicy mustard and a cup of cheese dip. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Central Perk coffee shop opens for business
As part of Saturday’s “Friends” Fan Experience at New York-New York hotel-casino, the artist Nathan Sawaya debuts his life-size, 700-square-foot re-creation of the show’s Central Perk coffee shop that’s constructed entirely out of Lego bricks. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Binion's debuts a spinning bar overlooking Fremont Street Experience
Binion's debuted its spinning bar inside the Whiskey Licker Up Saloon. The Rotating bar only goes at one full rotation per 15 minutes overlooking the Fremont Street Experience. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Green Eggs and Ham at Carson Kitchen in Las Vegas
Scott Simon, executive chef at Carson Kitchen in Las Vegas, makes a Green Eggs and Ham Flatbread with pistou, smoked mozzarella, tasso ham and eggs. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Lemon Semifreddo Dessert at Vetri Cucina in Las Vegas
Ashley Costa, pastry chef at Vetri Cucina at the Palms in Las Vegas, freezes lemon curd with whipped cream, sandwiches it between polenta-based crumiri cookies, sprinkles it with powdered sugar and drizzles it with argrumato, a lemon olive oil. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Las Vegas supermarket has a full-service wine and beer bar
Smith’s Marketplace on Skye Canyon Park Drive draws 300 people a day to socialize in what has become a neighborhood gathering spot. (James Schaeffer/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hard Rock Memorabilia Exhibition
The 2,600-square-foot exhibit, which is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays to Mondays through Jan. 31, spans eras and genres alike. There are numerous rare and never-before-seen items here, featuring artists from ZZ Top to Nine Inch Nails, Bo Diddley to Britney Spears. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Museum of Selfies coming to Las Vegas - VIDEO
The interactive attraction offers several new selfie opportunities. (Museum of Selfies)
Show of Strength in 'A Choreographers Showcase' - VIDEO
"A Choreographers Showcase" pairs artists from Nevada Ballet Theater and staff from all facets of Cirque du Soleil to design an annual show. (Elizabeth Page Brumleyy/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
David Chang talks about what to expect at his new restaurant, Majordomo Meat & Fish - VIDEO
David Chang tells fans what to expect at his new restaurant, Majordomo Meat & Fish, at The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pink Lady and Rosey Mary cocktails at Therapy in Las Vegas
Terence Beach, bartender at Therapy restaurant in Las Vegas, makes original pink cocktails to benefit breast cancer research. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Torrijas dessert served at Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill in Las Vegas
Chef Christian Lee of Sugarcane at The Venetian in Las Vegas makes a dessert of torrijas, a Latin French toast, serving it with a caramelized-apple sauce and cinnamon ice cream. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
David Chang to sell Tasty Patties at Palazzo in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Chef David Chang has announced a casual concept that will accompany his new Majordomo Meat & Fish at Palazzo on the Las Vegas Strip. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Latkes, tzimmes at Market Place Buffet in Las Vegas for Rosh Hashanah
Ryan Swanson, Market Place Buffet room chef at the JW Marriott/Rampart Casino in Las Vegas, makes potato dishes as part of the resort’s Rosh Hashanah buffet. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
How Elphaba In "Wicked" turns green - VIDEO
Mariand Torres gets "painted" by makeup supervisor Joyce McGilberry for her role as Elphaba in "Wicked" at The Smith Center. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Hangover is served at The Crack Shack in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Khine Moore, executive chef at The Crack Shack at Park MGM in Las Vegas, makes The Hangover with a fried chicken breast or thigh dipped in honey-butter, sprinkled with Crack Seasoning and topped with an egg. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dessert Before Dinner winner Becky Quan
Nine of Las Vegas’ top women pastry chefs offered original creations built around Girl Scouts Trefoils shortbread cookies Saturday night at Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada’s annual Desserts Before Dinner Gala. The top dessert, as voted on by the audience, was an homage to Good Humor’s old-fashioned Strawberry Shortcake ice cream bars created by NoMad’s Becky Quan. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Chef Sammy D is cooking again in Las Vegas
Sam DeMarco served his first public meal since returning to Las Vegas on Sunday, with a pop-up brunch at 7th & Carson. And the veteran of the First Food & Bar, Rattlecan and Sam’s American has more in store for the downtown spot. The chef, known as Sammy D. to his friends, is taking on a consulting chef role with restaurant that will see some of Sunday’s offerings added to the regular menu. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Carl’s Donuts in Las Vegas celebrates National Cream-Filled Doughnut Day
Carl’s Donuts, a Las Vegas-based company that’s been serving the city since 1966, celebrates National Cream-Filled Doughnut Day with specialties themed to fall. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rick Harrison of "Pawn Stars" has a new store - VIDEO
Rick Harrison, the Pawn Stars co-star and owner of Gold & Silver Pawn, talks to the Review-Journal’s John Katsilometes about his soon-to-open Rick’s Collection retail outlet of mostly mid-century masterworks at the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pok Pok Wing at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas serves Pad Thai Thamadaa - VIDEO
Because of popular request, the 1-year-old Pok Pok Wing at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas serves Pad Thai Thamadaa, with shrimp, ground pork, neither or both. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trial by Fire cocktail at the Golden Tiki in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Adam Rains, head bartender (also Grand Poobah and a few other things) at The Golden Tiki in Las Vegas, makes one of the bar’s tiki drinks, (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gordon Ramsay renovating Las Vegas steakhouse - VIDEO
Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is preparing to re-launch his Paris Las Vegas restaurant, Gordon Ramsay Steak. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Getty Images
Thoroughly clean driveway before asphalt repair
By / RJ

Asphalt repair is pretty straightforward. Start by cleaning out the debris in the holes. Pull out any vegetation. Get rid of any loose asphalt. You want to get down to a firm area so the patch has something to grab.

Quirky tiling can require a lot of effort and money to replace. (Getty Images)
Bad home renovations that will hurt your home’s value
By Autumn Rose GoBankingRates.com

While it’s natural to want to make improvements to increase your home’s resale value, some renovations will actually cost you money in the long run

The 4D collection from Walker Zanger offers large and small format wall tiles in contemporary s ...
Textured tiles add dimensionality
By Brian Sodoma Special to Your Home

Textured and raised tile concepts have increased in popularity in the past decade. Experts say it’s largely because of the fact that many of these aesthetic touches are flexible. You can see them in ultra-modern or ultra-traditional spaces and everything in between.

The South Valley Rose Show will be held Nov. 9 at the University of Nevada Cooperative Extensio ...
Deep watering stakes not necessarily needed for new tree
By / RJ

The annual South Valley Rose Show will be held Nov. 9 at the University of Nevada Cooperative Extension offices on the corner of Windmill Lane and Paradise Road. Rosarians will be present to answer questions about growing roses in our hot desert climate and poor soils from 1 to 4 p.m.

Usually, the tub is the focal point in a bathroom. (Daniil Peshkov/Dreamstime)
Empty room of everything to find focal point
By / RJ

To find a room’s focal point, empty a room of everything. That way you can look at the room’s bones and best features. If you’re starting with your family or living room, a fireplace, a window with a pretty view or a built-in wall unit can serve as a focal point.

This kitchen has lighting that fits all needs, including accent, showcase, task and natural. (G ...
Right lighting can elevate your home
By Kimberley McGee Special to Your Home

Lighting can be broken down into three parts: ambient, accent and task. Once those utilitarian needs have been assessed, it’s time for layering to create comfort and style.

Screwbean mesquite is easily recognized by the unusual pods. (Bob Morris)
Container trees have problems retaining water, fertilizer
By / RJ

Trees grown in containers are more finicky than those planted in the ground because the roots don’t have access to as much soil mass. The limited soil volume in containers makes watering and applying fertilizers more complicated; the tree runs out of both more quickly.

Although this is a children's activity room, Jannicke Ramso of Tiny Little Pads in Las Vegas cr ...
Designers focus on creating healthy homes
By Jack Bulavsky Special to Your Home

Architects and interior designers are realizing the importance of designing spaces with people’s well-being in mind.

This neutral-colored rug pulls this eclectic room together. (Houzz)
Uncarpeted floors are great but still need area rug
By Carolyn Muse Grant Inside Spaces

Tile or hardwood floors are beautiful and practical, but you must have area rugs to make them more usable and comfortable.