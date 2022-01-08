46°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Home and Garden

Exterior caulking seals cracks

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 8, 2022 - 8:00 am
 
Getty Images
Getty Images

Q: As cold weather approaches, I want to make sure that my house is weatherproof. I have installed new weatherstripping at the doors, but is there anything else I can do?

A: Weatherstripping your doors is a great idea. It will stop breezes, bugs and other outside nuisances from entering your house. You might venture outside and take a look at what you can do there as well. You should also take along a tube of caulking.

The type of caulking to use will depend on the application, but you will probably need exterior paintable caulking for doors and windows.

Read the manufacturer’s instructions to ensure it is used for its intended purpose.

Caulking is a fix-all for all sorts of situations since it’s a great adhesive in a pinch, but it shines at filling gaps. You might even call it “weatherstripping in a tube.”

Walk around the house paying close attention to doors and windows. Around the doors, lay a bead of caulking around the perimeter of the door, in between the molding and the siding (or stucco).

Also, check at the threshold of the door and lay down a bead between the bottom of the threshold and the slab or deck. This will help keep bugs out. Plus, on doors that have no protection via an overhang, the bead of caulking will help keep rainwater from seeping under the threshold.

By the way, don’t buy the caulking that’s squeezed out by hand. Use a caulking gun and load a tube into it. Cut the tip at a 45-degree angle.

The size of the opening can vary, but start out at about one-eighth of an inch. Use a long nail or piece of wire to punch through to the caulk. Squeeze the trigger and lay down the bead of caulking, then run your finger over the bead to push and smooth the caulk into the cracks.

Check out the windows in the same manner. The general rule: When in doubt, caulk it. Caulk around the perimeter of the window, being careful not to cover the weep holes in the window frame.

Water is a home’s nemesis, so seal around any points of entry, such as vents.

For sealing roof gaps, use a roof sealant (it also comes in a tube that can be loaded into your caulking gun). Now, working on the roof can obviously be dangerous, and this is one area where you might consider hiring someone. Not only is working on your roof dangerous, but you can also damage your roof by walking on the tiles.

The idea is to keep the elements outside the house.

Mike Klimek is a licensed contractor and owner of Las Vegas Handyman. Questions may be sent by email to handymanoflasvegas@msn.com. Or, mail to 4710 W. Dewey Drive, No. 100, Las Vegas, NV 89118. His web address is www.handymanoflasvegas.com.

MOST READ
1
Summerlin land sells for $135M, hundreds of houses planned
Summerlin land sells for $135M, hundreds of houses planned
2
Murder case resolved for woman who pushed man from Las Vegas bus
Murder case resolved for woman who pushed man from Las Vegas bus
3
New details released about DUI arrest of Raiders’ Nate Hobbs
New details released about DUI arrest of Raiders’ Nate Hobbs
4
President Biden arrives in Las Vegas for Reid memorial service
President Biden arrives in Las Vegas for Reid memorial service
5
New Raiders coach? Future of Derek Carr? Fans have questions
New Raiders coach? Future of Derek Carr? Fans have questions
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Remodel and Construction Curbless showers — also called zero-threshold showers — ...
Walk-in bathtub or shower ideal for safety reasons
By Jack Bulavsky Special to Your Home

Walk-in tubs provide more stability during bathing than traditional bathtubs. Once inside, the bather can sit down in a preformed chair that is part of the tub.

Japanese blueberry leaves turn red and drop from the limbs because they are damaged. (Bob Morris)
Thermometer better than phone app good at predicting freeze
By / RJ

Phone apps are good for predicting a possible freeze, but nothing replaces verification that an actual freeze happened. Maximum/minimum thermometers are a good bench check against your phone app or the National Weather Service predictions.

Adding blankets, a duvet or a mattress topper can change the feel of the bed and room. It’s a ...
Tips for turning master bedroom into a retreat
By Brian Sodoma Special to Your Home

Your master bedroom can also serve as a great retreat, a sanctuary space, to unwind after a long day. Design experts offer simple tips to help you make your master bedroom a great little hideaway for enjoying downtime.

This mock orange is too large for the space. Pruning should be done the temperatures get warm. ...
Plants placed in 2 categories: Mesic and xeric
By / RJ

It is best to think of plants along a continuum (mesic vs. xeric) regarding whether they grow best in dry or wet soil or the type of mulch covering the surface of a landscape soil. So, instead, we group plants into these two categories for convenience.

A pruning class is offered today at the Ahern Orchard, 700 Clarkway Drive, near West Bonanza Ro ...
Thermometer, weather app help to anticipate winter freezes
By / RJ

Plants are not expecting normal low temperatures early or late in the winter season and are not prepared for them. Having a recording maximum/minimum thermometer and having the weather app prepares you for anticipating winter freezes.

Gold balls and gold-painted pine cones create a festive wreath. (Getty Images)
Add natural elements into holiday decorations
By Brian Sodoma Special to Your Home

There are simple ways to incorporate greenery and other natural elements into your holiday decorations.

Getty Images
Neglected barbecue will need thorough cleaning
By / RJ

If you like cleaning your oven, then you’re going to love cleaning the barbecue. The igniter should be checked and the burners need to be cleaned out because, over time, sauces and food have dripped onto the ports where the propane should be flowing out.

Traditional Christmas decor remains timeless and nothing brings the holidays to life than a Chr ...
Decor trends for the holidays
By Valerie Putnam Special to Your Home

Mimicking interior design trends, designers appeal to consumers when introducing fresh themes, colors and styles in annual holiday decor. This year’s trend emphasizes natural elements, glamorous decor, eye-catching hues and traditional styles.