90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Home and Garden

Fiberglass ladder is sturdier than aluminum one

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 27, 2019 - 8:00 am
 

Q: My homeowners association sent me a letter stating that I need to paint the fascia of my roof. It is fairly high up, so I need an extension ladder of around 30 feet. I’m wondering if I should get an aluminum ladder or a fiberglass one, and how do I maneuver it around?

A: If my skinny rear end had to be elevated 30 feet off the ground, it would be on a fiberglass ladder. Not only are they poor conductors of electricity, which is good if you’ll be working around overhead power lines, but they are heavier and more sturdy than aluminum ladders. I think fiberglass just feels more solid than aluminum. Plus most of them are orange, and I look good in orange (or at least perched atop an orange ladder).

For your situation, I would rent the ladder for roughly $40 per day, rather than buying one for several hundred dollars.

Ladders receive a rating from the American Ladder Institute — yes, there really is such an institute — according to their material and the total weight they can carry. Ladder ratings vary from Type III, which can handle as much as 200 pounds, all the way to Type IAA, which can handle as much as 375 pounds.

Each ladder has its rating and weight capacity stamped on the side, with some general safety information. Every year, more than 500,000 people are injured by falls involving ladders, according to the institute.

A ladder this size might be tough to move around because it can weigh as much as 120 pounds. Perhaps a helpful neighbor might be at your disposal if he’s willing.

Standing the ladder up might be a chore all by itself. You can have your neighbor hold the bottom of the ladder to the ground while you hoist the other end of it up by pushing it up, rung by rung, until it is vertical. If you’re doing it alone, you can wedge the feet against a curb or wall or even drive stakes into the ground to stand it up.

Once the ladder is vertical, you have the chore of moving it; don’t try to move a fully extended ladder.

Instead, lower the ladder and move it a foot or two at a time. Grab a rung at about waist-high and another rung at around head-high and lift so that it just comes off of the ground. Use your legs, not your back. Check for obstructions on the ground and be keenly aware of the ladder’s center of gravity.

It doesn’t take much to lose control and have the ladder topple. I remember in the movie “Animal House” when Brother Bluto (John Belushi) is on the top of an extension ladder and he is moving it by jumping with it down the side of a house. I can safely say that’s definitely not the way to do it. I guess the reward of seeing a naked sorority sister was worth the risk of breaking his neck.

If you are working on a paved surface, the feet of the ladder have rubber treads to grip the surface. If you are working on grass, the feet have teeth that can rotate down to dig into the grass. As an added safety precaution, drive wooden stakes behind the bottom rung so that the ladder can’t slip out of place.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends that a ladder be set at a 75-degree angle to the wall. There are a couple of quick ways to approximate this.

One is to set the ladder’s feet 1 foot out from the wall for every 4 feet of vertical rise. The other way is to stand with your toes at the foot of the ladder and stretch your arms out. Your hands should just touch the rungs in front of them.

Before you step onto the ladder, make sure it is secure and vertical. If you step on the rung and the ladder moves, get off of it and adjust it. That might mean simply moving the feet of the ladder to the left or right by an inch or two.

If you’re working on grass, you might have to shore up the feet of the ladder by digging out a little grass or adding a wood plank below the low foot. You also can buy leg levelers that bolt to the ladder’s legs to keep the ladder vertical.

You can test the stability by putting your weight on the bottom rung and slightly pulling the ladder off of the wall. The ladder will tilt if one side is low.

Once you are working, be careful about leaning too far. Keep your feet spread out against the rails of the ladder. It is much safer to move the ladder rather than lean too far and risk injury.

Mike Klimek is a licensed contractor and owner of Las Vegas Handyman. Questions may be sent by email to handymanoflasvegas@msn.com. Or, mail to 4710 W. Dewey Drive, No. 100, Las Vegas, NV 89118. His web address is www.handymanoflasvegas.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Balboa Pizza Company makes Thai peanut chicken wings
Irma Perez, kitchen manager at Balboa Pizza Company at The District at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson, near Las Vegas, brines chicken wings for 24 hours before roasting and frying them and finishing them in various styles such as Thai peanut. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal)
New Venetian pool deck
Final touches are currently being added to the hotel’s main tower pool deck, which consists of five pools. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Who is Vegas Vic? (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada State Museum Director Dennis McBride explains the origins of the Vegas icon.
Slater’s 50/50 in Las Vegas serves a 4-pound Big Island Feast Burger
Cindy Sun, general manager of Slater’s 50/50 in Las Vegas, makes the Big Island Feast Burger with 2 1/2 pounds of the house bacon/beef blend, Napa-cilantro slaw, six slices of American cheese, a can of grilled Spam, six slices of chargrilled pineapple, four fried eggs and a drizzle of teriyaki and serves it with macaroni salad. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Get a first look of MSG Sphere construction in Las Vegas
Representatives of The Madison Square Garden Company give the first glimpse of progress Tuesday of the under-construction MSG Sphere — a first-of-its-kind performance venue with high-tech audio and visual capabilities.
Shark Week cupcakes at Freed’s Bakery in Las Vegas
Brittnee Klinger, a cake decorator at Freed’s Bakery in Las Vegas, makes Shark Week cupcakes with ocean-blue buttercream, fondant fins and a blood-red strawberry filling. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fans and friends recall Elvis opening in Las Vegas
Fifty years ago on July 31st 1969, Elvis Presley opened at the International hotel in Las Vegas. He went on to do 837 consecutive sold-out shows at the property.
Hot peach cobbler at Beaumont’s Southern Kitchen at Texas Station
Michael Ross, room chef/pitmaster at Beaumont’s Southern Kitchen at Texas Station in Las Vegas, makes peach cobbler by baking peaches in a cast-iron pan with batter and crumble, then topping with Haagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream and bourbon-caramel sauce. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Water Grill opens at The Forum Shops at Caesars in Las Vegas
Water Grill, from a 30-year-old California company opening its first Las Vegas location, specializes is fresh seafood including 16 types of oysters. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cat's Meow comes to Las Vegas
New Orleans-based karaoke chain opens new location in Neonopolis. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making the Loco Moco Breakfast Burger at Broken Yolk Cafe in Las Vegas
Manny Menina, line cook at Broken Yolk Cafe in Las Vegas, stacks 8 ounces of beef, 2 strips of bacon, hash browns, caramelized onions and 2 fried eggs on 4 King’s Hawaiian slider buns to make the Loco Moco Breakfast Burger. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
SecretBurger at China Poblano at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Carlos Cruz, executive chef of Jose Andres’ China Poblano at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, makes the SecretBurger off-menu, one-night-only ‘All Quacked Up’ with a kimchi pancake, Peking duck, house-made hoisin sauce, a fried duck egg, pickled micro-vegetables, caviar and gold flakes and serves it with a Stillwater Artisanal Ale. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Famous Blue Angel statue commemorated in downtown Las Vegas mural
The 16-foot tall Blue Angel statue that stood above the Blue Angel Motel for six decades is featured in a mural spanning three walls at a downtown Las Vegas building. James Stanford designed the “A Phalanx of Angels Ascending" mural based on his photography, and Cliff Morris painted the mural at 705 Las Vegas Blvd. North, near the Neon Museum. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Making Castle Frites at the new Frites at the Excalibur in Las Vegas
Tom McGrath, district manager/executive chef at Frites at the Excalibur in Las Vegas, tops his beef-tallow fries like a loaded baked potato - with white and yellow cheddar, sour cream, bacon and chives. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hello Kitty Cafe on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
The Hello Kitty Cafe opens Friday, July 12th, 2019, between New York, New York and Park MGM on the Las Vegas Strip. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Amano Las Vegas' Fat Baby Sandwich
Chef Jason Weber of Amano Las Vegas has created a sandwich stuffed with pasta, and it's a hit. (Mat Luschek / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A class at Melissa Coppel Chocolate and Pastry School in Las Vegas.
Melissa Coppel, who teaches classes in various countries around the world, attracts students from far and wide to her eponymous school in Las Vegas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Havana Lobster at Boteco in Las Vegas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Marcus Fortunato, co-owner of Boteco in Las Vegas, learned to make Havana Lobster from the chef at El Figaro, a favorite of former Cuban President Fidel Castro.
Chef Gustav Mauler Is retiring
Las Vegas chef Gustav Mauler announces his retirement on Sunday, June 30, 2019.
Bellagio Conservatory unveils Italian summer exhibit
The Bellagio's Conservatory & Botanical Gardens have opened the gates to its summer display. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
A.D. Hopkins on his debut novel
Veteran journalist introduces readers to “The Boys Who Woke Up Early.” (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Seven Magic Mountains restoration complete
Artist Ugo Rondinone’s iconic Seven Magic Mountains receives a complete painting restoration in June 2019.
Making off-the-menu bean curd rolls at Mr. Chow in Las Vegas
Senior chef tournant Cesar Laran has created secret bean curd rolls at Mr. Chow at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. To make them, he rolls bean curd sheets around a filling of carrots, celery and shiitake mushrooms, then smokes them with oolong tea and sugar. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making Bread Pudding French Toast at Esther’s Kitchen in Las Vegas
James Trees, chef/owner of Esther’s Kitchen in Las Vegas, slices house-made blueberry bread pudding, coats it in egg yolks and mascarpone, fries it and tops it with spiced walnuts, Lyle’s Golden Syrup and creme fraiche. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Celine Dion closes 1,141-show residency on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Hear from Celine Dion about her 16 years on the Las Vegas Strip and what the future has in store for her. (Caesars Entertainment)
Lobster grilled cheese at Big Sur Oyster Bar
The hugely popular lobster grilled cheese at Big Sur Oyster Bar at the South Point in Las Vegas is made with white cheddar and served on sourdough. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
You can dine out with your dog in Las Vegas
Lazy Dog, among Las Vegas restaurants that allow dogs, is probably the most accommodating, with free bowls of water and a doggy menu. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sparrow + Wolf at Vetri Cucina in Las Vegas
Marc Vetri will launch a new collaborative chef series June 18, with a little help from Sparrow + Wolf’s Brian Howard. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 best things to do at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
10 best things to do at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at Disneyland - VIDEO
What it's like to ride the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run At Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Somers Custom Furniture Division was commissioned to create a casual sitting area, where family ...
Rental furniture embraces modern style
By Brian Sodoma Special to Your Home

The subject of furniture rental might bring back odd memories for some. Maybe it was you or a friend who rented an outdated couch that looked like it belonged in your grandmother’s house. And there’s likely no shortage of stories about stains, unpleasant smells and other rental furniture dysfunction from decades past.

Yellow pear tomatoes are reliable, quickly produce fruit from flowers and can fill some gaps wh ...
Good tomato crop probably a result of cool spring weather
By / RJ

Tomatoes stop setting fruit when air temperatures stay consistently above 95 degrees. The tomatoes that set earlier continue to grow and mature when it stays hot. If the air temperature drops below 95 for a couple of days, new flowers will again set fruit.

This Provencal farmhouse is located in the village of Noves, France. (Joanna Maclennan)
Forage for decor items in nature, garbage bins
By Lisa Ferguson Special to Your Home

Joanna Maclennan’s recently published book, “The Foraged Home,” is filled with photos of how she and others have decorated spaces with found items — from seashells and tree branches to furniture.

This is a relatively small space, but the furniture fits. (Houzz)
Regular-size furniture will oftentimes work in small space
By Carolyn Muse Grant Inside Spaces

One of the most prevalent size and scale rules you may have heard is the small room, small furniture one. Not true. In reality, regular size or even large pieces will more often make a small space look larger.

A slime mold fungus in the lawn is not toxic, but it’s not edible or palatable either. (Bob M ...
Slime mold fungus in lawn causes no harm
By / RJ

Slime mold fungi are particularly disgusting because they are gelatinous and, over time, change color if they’re left undisturbed. Slime molds can lay atop the grass and smother it.

Wood tile works well in kitchens, where it is not susceptible to damage from liquid spills. (Ge ...
Homeowners replacing worn carpet with tile or luxury vinyl
By Jack Bulavsky Special to Your Home

When it’s time to get rid of the carpet, many homeowners are choosing tile planks or luxury vinyl planks. They want the look of wood without the maintenance.

An experienced HVAC technician can detect any air-conditioning problems before they have a cha ...
Stay cool indoors when it’s hot outdoors
By Jack Bulavsky Special to Your Home

The best way to ensure that your central air-conditioning system is in good working order is to arrange for a tuneup with a professional HVAC technician. You can prevent little issues from escalating into major problems.