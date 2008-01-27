FURNITURE & DESIGN BRIEF

Bravo to visit market for ‘Top’ contestants

Las Vegas Design Center at World Market Center will welcome Bravo TV’s search for the country’s next top designer Monday and Tuesday during the winter Las Vegas Market.

Bravo, home to some of the most talked-about and compelling reality series on television, recently announced the return of its popular series “Top Design.” The interior design focused series will get its own makeover for season two from Magical Elves, the production company behind “Top Chef” and “Project Runway.” The hour-long, weekly program will showcase some of the country’s hottest new interior designers, artists and architects as they compete to create the “Top Design” each week.

“Like fashion designers and chefs, interior designers inhabit a rich, visual world that attracts fascinating personalities, so we are really excited to take on the challenge of bringing this successful show to the next level,” said Dan Cutforth, executive producer.

The show’s casting agents will interview candidates on the fourth floor of Building B at World Market Center during next week’s market, which typically draws thousands of designers to the home-furnishings event. Producers will be looking for all types of artists, from all walks of life, whose design sensibility can be expressed in the world of interiors.

Up-and-coming as well as established professionals will compete for career-making opportunities and work under the eyes of the industry’s top names. In addition to battling for a $100,000 grand prize, the chosen designer will win a spread in Elle Décor magazine.