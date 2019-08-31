91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Home and Garden

Good first impression starts at the door

By Art Nadler Special to Your Home
August 31, 2019 - 8:05 am
 

Unless you’re planning a major renovation of an existing home or building a custom dream house, chances are the residence you own or just bought came with a cookie-cutter rolled pan garage door. These are steel doors stamped with raised panels to resemble faux wood planks.

Pan garage doors do the trick. They come in a variety of colors and, depending on whether or not you live in a community governed by HOA regulations, these types of doors may be your only choice. The drawback to pan garage doors is that they can make a lot of racket when raising and closing, and if your home is facing east or west, heat buildup from the sun can turn your garage into a toasty dry sauna.

An option is to retrofit your pan garage door with polystyrene thermal backing, but unlike a manufactured insulated door, this won’t get insulation into all the nooks and crannies and heat will still seep through.

If a homeowner wants to upgrade his or her garage door, then a manufactured insulated door can be installed for approximately $1,500 to $2,000, according to Brandon Martin, assistant manager at Martin Garage Doors of Nevada. For doors with windows across the top, the cost could easily increase to $3,000 or more.

“People who want to stay in their homes are getting insulated garage doors,” Martin said. “Going with a very reputable brand will also increase the value of your home.”

For the homeowner desiring unique looks to their garage door, recessed panels emulating wooden boards are popular, as is frosted tinted glass-paneled doors. Depending on what style is desired, the cost starts around $5,000.

“It’s a misconception that glass doors will be hotter than steel doors,” Martin said. “With low-e (low-emissivity glass) the temperature inside your garage will be about the same.”

This is because low-e glass minimizes the amount of infrared and ultraviolet light coming through the glass.

Another type of garage door that offers a distinctive look is one constructed from copper panels. Over time, the copper develops a natural patina that exudes a very eye-catching look. With manufactured thermal insulation, these doors could range in price from $12,000 to $15,000, Martin said.

Whatever style of garage door one chooses, Martin said it’s important to have it serviced at least once a year. This would include lubricating the spring or springs (some doors have two springs) and hinges with a lubricant that doesn’t collect dirt. A licensed technician should also be called to lubricate the garage-door motor yearly.

“Dirt will get into the hinges and rollers,” Martin said. “This will put stress on the motor, and the door will get noisy when opening and closing. Service will extend the useful lifetime of your garage door.”

Once you’ve upgraded the curb appeal of your garage door, the next logical step is to tackle the front door. After all, besides providing basic security, a front door functions as the first impression one gets upon ringing the doorbell.

If you have been longing for that rich-wooden look of doors found throughout Europe, Artfactory.com in Scottsdale, Arizona, has been making custom carved wooden doors since 1913. With 100 master carvers working three shifts daily, Artfactory.com constructs real timber doors for customers throughout the world.

Highly coveted cedar cypress wood, found in forests from California to Washington state and into Canada, is the only wood Artfactory.com uses. One master carver works on each door, which can take up to 4½ months or longer to make, depending on the amount of carving being done. A finished door can measure from 3 to 4 inches thick and is usually adorned with blacksmith-hammered wrought iron hinges and trim.

“Nothing eats it (termites) and moisture and heat don’t affect the wood,” said Jerry Martin, general manager. “Our doors aren’t painted; the color is in the wood, not on it.”

Artfactory.com uses an old-world technique to tint wood called fuming. This is a process where wood is exposed to ammonia in a heated chamber, resulting in the color being infused into the wood. The only maintenance required is occasionally rubbing a coat of oil on once a year for patina. Weather doesn’t affect the door.

“You end up with a door built like a wall,” Jerry Martin said. “Your door is a fine piece of art that increases the home’s value significantly.”

Cost for a simply carved door ranges from $5,000 to $6,000, Jerry Martin said. But the more intricate the carvings and whether glass features and wrought iron trims are added, the cost can easily surpass $200,000. There’s no limit. It all depends on what the customer wants.

“Today, door making is all about a fast processing and painting,” Jerry Martin said. “Our owner has stayed the course. We have an apprentice system here where we teach master carving. It’s really all about keeping this lost art alive. It’s about history and bringing beauty into the world.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas serves blackened Cajun catfish - VIDEO
Troy Remer, sous chef at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq Promenade in Las Vegas, blackens Cajun catfish on the grill before serving it with mashed potatoes and collard greens. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Gold Encrusted Filet Mignon at Mr. Chow - VIDEO
This just may be the gold standard for the filet mignon. Mr. Chow at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas has introduced The Gold Encrusted Filet Mignon, which is coated with real 24-karat gold. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Working as a mermaid in Las Vegas - VIDEO
McKenzie Kawano works as a mermaid at the aquarium at the Silverton in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pinkbox Doughnuts opens third store in Las Vegas area
Las Vegas-based Pinkbox Doughnuts, which opened its third store at 9435 W. Tropicana Ave., specializes in doughnuts such as the new Station Wagon, with Butterfinger; pink-velvet Pretty in Pink; and hybrid Glazed DoughCro Bites. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal, with image courtesy of Pinkbox Doughnuts
Starbucks brings back Pumpkin Spice early
Starbucks declares Aug. 27 the first day of fall as they make their pumpkin spice items available a full month early. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bachelor Party Fra Diavolo at Carmine’s in Las Vegas
Roberto Leon, a line cook at Carmine’s at The Forum Shops at Caesars in Las Vegas, makes Bachelor Party Fra Diavolo with eight pounds of lobster, a pound each of mussels, clams and shrimp, two pounds of pasta and two gallons of sauce. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'American Idol' auditions in Las Vegas
“American Idol” was in Las Vegas Monday looking for singers to compete in its upcoming 2020 season. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegan part of the Harlem Globetrotters
Scooter Christensen, who grew up in Las Vegas, will play with the Harlem Globetrotters at The Orleans in Las Vegas Sunday, Aug. 25. (Mat Luschek / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MSG Sphere at The Venetian to cost $1.2B plus
Scheduled to open in 2021, it is expected to be busier than Madison Square Garden in New York. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Terra Rossa Returns To Red Rock. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Terra Rossa at Red Rock Resort is set to open on Aug. 26.
Hubert Keller’s Backyard Kitchen
Chef Hubert Keller of Fleur and Burger Bar shows off his backyard kitchen in Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Watermelon Mojitos and Chicken ‘N’ Watermelon ‘N’ Waffles at Yardbird Southern Table & Bar
Bartender Cassy Leedom and Chef Norberto Ortega make a Watermelon Mojito and Chicken ‘N’ Watermelon ‘N’ Waffles at Yardbird Southern Table & Bar at The Venetian in Las Vegas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Juan’s Flaming Fajitas in Las Vegas celebrates National Fajita Day
Cook Ruben Fuentes and general manager Taylor Pulliam of Juan’s Flaming Fajitas in Las Vegas prepare steak and shrimp fajitas with the restaurant’s signature fiery treatment. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pasta Shop Ristorante serves a watermelon-shrimp salad
Pasta Shop Ristorante & Art Gallery in Henderson serves a summer salad that combines watermelon with greens, feta and shrimp. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Factory Kitchen in Las Vegas makes classic affogato
Jorge Luque, pastry chef at The Factory Kitchen at The Venetian in Las Vegas, makes affogato with two simple ingredients - house-made gelato and fresh espresso. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review Journal with image from The Factory Kitchen)
The Cereal Killerz Kitchen serves over 100 cereals
Christopher Burns, owner of The Cereal Killerz Kitchen at Galleria at Sunset mall in Henderson, makes a Milk & Cookies Shake from his more than 100 varieties of cereal. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer in Las Vegas makes a State Fair CrazyShake
Bianca Zepeva, a shaker at Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer at The Venetian in Las Vegas, makes a State Fair CrazyShake with a kettle corn rim, caramel, corn-based ice cream, popcorn brittle, crushed kettle corn, sprinkles and a cherry. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal)
Balboa Pizza Company makes Thai peanut chicken wings
Irma Perez, kitchen manager at Balboa Pizza Company at The District at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson, near Las Vegas, brines chicken wings for 24 hours before roasting and frying them and finishing them in various styles such as Thai peanut. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal)
New Venetian pool deck
Final touches are currently being added to the hotel’s main tower pool deck, which consists of five pools. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Who is Vegas Vic? (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada State Museum Director Dennis McBride explains the origins of the Vegas icon.
Slater’s 50/50 in Las Vegas serves a 4-pound Big Island Feast Burger
Cindy Sun, general manager of Slater’s 50/50 in Las Vegas, makes the Big Island Feast Burger with 2 1/2 pounds of the house bacon/beef blend, Napa-cilantro slaw, six slices of American cheese, a can of grilled Spam, six slices of chargrilled pineapple, four fried eggs and a drizzle of teriyaki and serves it with macaroni salad. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Get a first look of MSG Sphere construction in Las Vegas
Representatives of The Madison Square Garden Company give the first glimpse of progress Tuesday of the under-construction MSG Sphere — a first-of-its-kind performance venue with high-tech audio and visual capabilities.
Shark Week cupcakes at Freed’s Bakery in Las Vegas
Brittnee Klinger, a cake decorator at Freed’s Bakery in Las Vegas, makes Shark Week cupcakes with ocean-blue buttercream, fondant fins and a blood-red strawberry filling. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fans and friends recall Elvis opening in Las Vegas
Fifty years ago on July 31st 1969, Elvis Presley opened at the International hotel in Las Vegas. He went on to do 837 consecutive sold-out shows at the property.
Hot peach cobbler at Beaumont’s Southern Kitchen at Texas Station
Michael Ross, room chef/pitmaster at Beaumont’s Southern Kitchen at Texas Station in Las Vegas, makes peach cobbler by baking peaches in a cast-iron pan with batter and crumble, then topping with Haagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream and bourbon-caramel sauce. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Water Grill opens at The Forum Shops at Caesars in Las Vegas
Water Grill, from a 30-year-old California company opening its first Las Vegas location, specializes is fresh seafood including 16 types of oysters. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cat's Meow comes to Las Vegas
New Orleans-based karaoke chain opens new location in Neonopolis. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making the Loco Moco Breakfast Burger at Broken Yolk Cafe in Las Vegas
Manny Menina, line cook at Broken Yolk Cafe in Las Vegas, stacks 8 ounces of beef, 2 strips of bacon, hash browns, caramelized onions and 2 fried eggs on 4 King’s Hawaiian slider buns to make the Loco Moco Breakfast Burger. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
SecretBurger at China Poblano at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Carlos Cruz, executive chef of Jose Andres’ China Poblano at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, makes the SecretBurger off-menu, one-night-only ‘All Quacked Up’ with a kimchi pancake, Peking duck, house-made hoisin sauce, a fried duck egg, pickled micro-vegetables, caviar and gold flakes and serves it with a Stillwater Artisanal Ale. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Famous Blue Angel statue commemorated in downtown Las Vegas mural
The 16-foot tall Blue Angel statue that stood above the Blue Angel Motel for six decades is featured in a mural spanning three walls at a downtown Las Vegas building. James Stanford designed the “A Phalanx of Angels Ascending" mural based on his photography, and Cliff Morris painted the mural at 705 Las Vegas Blvd. North, near the Neon Museum. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
THE LATEST
The leaves of this yellow bells shrub have been attacked by the skeletonizer insect. The chewin ...
Skeletonizer damages leaves of yellow bells
By / RJ

Skeletonizer insect damage is common to Tecoma in warmer parts of the Southwest. It’s feeding damage by the young — or larvae — of a moth given the common name Tecoma leaf tier skeletonizer.

Extremely bright or dark paint colors, as well as mismatched colors, throughout the home can be ...
Possible reasons why your home isn’t selling
By Brian Sodoma Special to Your Home

While most real estate experts still see Las Vegas as a hot market, homes sales are not what they were in recent years. Because there are more homes on the market, buyers have more options. It’s important for sellers to remember that.

Tomato plants stop setting fruit when daytime air temperatures are in the mid-90s or above. (Bo ...
Over-pruning tomato plants could lead to sunburn
By / RJ

You can harvest fruit from tomato plants when it’s hot, but they won’t set fruit again from new growth until the temperature drops back into the mid-90s. Either pull the tomato plants when they’re done producing and plant new ones from seed or prune the old ones back and let them flower and fruit again when it’s cooler.

More people are investing in an in-home safe to store valuables. (Getty Images)
In-home safe keeps valuables secure
By Jack Bulavsky Special to Your Home

In-home safes are the smart solution for securing valuables such as jewelry, watches, rare coins, passports, personal documents and family keepsakes.

A great upholstered headboard brings texture and comfort to the bedroom. (Houzz)
Beds have become true star of bedroom
By Carolyn Muse Grant Inside Spaces

For most of us, when furnishing a home, usually the first thing on our must-have list is a bed. We understand its importance, but we don’t often pay it the respect we should.

The Murcott tangerine originated from central and southern Florida and does best in locations w ...
Late afternoon direct sun can be damaging to roses
By / RJ

Somewhat tender plants like roses and crape myrtle can handle the intense desert heat and sunlight if they are growing in soil amended with organics and the soil is covered with mulch that rots or decomposes. Roses and crape myrtle will struggle after a few years when planted in soils covered by rock

Paper Petals & Wine Gina May opened her own gallery Paper Petals & Wine in Town Square Las Vega ...
DIY wall art
By Art Nadler • Special to Your Home

The do-it-yourself trend is quickly becoming the go-to option for alternative home decor solutions. Several small businesses offering a variety of workshops have recently popped up throughout the Las Vegas Valley.