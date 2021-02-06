43°F
Grow quick, easy, nutritious microgreens indoors

By Melinda Myers Special to Your Home
February 6, 2021 - 8:05 am
 
Small grow light kits make growing herbs and microgreens indoors easy and convenient for harvesting and cooking. (Gardener's Supply Company)
Small grow light kits make growing herbs and microgreens indoors easy and convenient for harvesting and cooking. (Gardener’s Supply Company)
Galvanized tin is what makes this charming tray-and-planters set so versatile and appealing. Ea ...
Galvanized tin is what makes this charming tray-and-planters set so versatile and appealing. Each of the charming little pots makes a perfect home for herbs, succulents or sprouts, while the rectangular tray keeps them attractively corralled and easily transportable. (Gardener’s Supply Company)

Add fresh flavor to your meals year-round with microgreens. These easy-to-grow greens need minimal space and no special equipment for a flavorful and nutritious harvest in little more than a week.

Use microgreens on salads, soups, pizzas, omelets, in stir-fries or as a snack. These tiny seedlings are packed with more nutrition than their mature counterparts.

Add a bit of spice to soups and sandwiches with radish and mustard microgreens. Try red cabbage, chard, beets and amaranth for some added color. Sunflower’s somewhat nutty flavor makes it perfect for snacking. Let some of your pea microgreens grow a bit taller to use in stir-fries.

Fill a shallow container with a 2-inch layer of moist potting or seed-starting mix. Sprinkle seeds over the soil surface and lightly cover with potting or seed-starting mix. Water gently to ensure good seed-to-soil contact.

Continue to water often enough to keep the soil slightly moist. Reduce your workload and keep the planting mix consistently moist by covering freshly planted containers with plastic. Once the greens break through the soil, remove the cover and move the container to a sunny location or under artificial lights.

Increase the fun and success with a microgreen growing kit like the Organic Herb and Microgreens Grow Kit from Gardener’s Supply. This setup is the perfect size for your countertop or other small space. The full-spectrum light is adjustable so you can raise or lower it as needed whether growing short microgreens or taller herbs.

Or skip the growing mix and mess with a Jute Microgreens Starter Kit. Set the jute mat in the shallow tray, add seeds, and water. Then compost the jute mat after harvesting your greens.

Follow the planting directions on the seed packet. You typically need 2 to 3 tablespoons of seeds for an 11-by-21-inch tray. Buy enough seeds to make additional plantings every week or two to ensure a constant supply.

Microgreens, like most vegetables, taste best and are most nutritious when eaten fresh. And these tasty bundles do not last long in storage.

The microgreens are ready to harvest once the plant forms the first set of true leaves. These are the leaves that resemble those of the mature plant. This takes seven to 14 days, depending on the room temperature and type of microgreens you are growing.

Use scissors to clip the greens off at ground level. If you prefer to use the whole seedling, roots and all, you will need to wash off any of the seed-starting mix clinging to the roots.

Once you harvest all the greens, it is time to replant. Save money and be kind to the environment by composting the used planting mix and reusing containers.

Convert shallow fast-food containers into planting trays. Disinfect these or other planting trays before using them for subsequent plantings. Just soak the containers in a 10 percent bleach and water solution for 10 minutes. Then rinse in clear water before planting.

Gardening doesn’t get much easier than this. You will enjoy the fresh flavor all winter long as you wait for the outdoor growing season to begin.

Melinda Myers has written more than 20 gardening books. She hosts The Great Courses “How to Grow Anything” DVD series and the nationally syndicated “Melinda’s Garden Moment” television and radio program. Myers is a columnist and contributing editor for Birds &Blooms magazine.

