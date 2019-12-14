46°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Home and Garden

Holiday decor trends

By Valerie Putnam Special to Your Home
December 14, 2019 - 8:05 am
 

It’s that “most wonderful time” of year again: Time to refashion the home’s interior into a magical Christmas wonderland.

“It’s all about helping you transform your space into the social scene of the season,” Macy’s personal stylist Deborah Holmes said about this year’s holiday decor trends. “Easy ways to elevate your space include thoughtfully placed luxe mini trees, table lights and scented candles to create a warm and welcoming atmosphere.”

From mixed metals to jewel tones, trendy animals to festive vintage themes, retailers offer new ideas and traditional options to refresh any homes’ decor this season.

“I always recommend thinking about how you want to feel in your home and how you’d like your guest to feel,” Holmes said. “Start with a color scheme, a few personal must-haves and go from there.”

Holmes said that this is the year of “seasonal patterns and textures infused with wood, leather and hints of colors and embellished jewel tones and silver shimmer and shine.”

She also sees a bit of Las Vegas making its way into the mainstream holiday trends with “glitterati.”

“It’s the term our fashion office has coined for all of the metallic and shine/shimmer we are seeing in both fashion and home this season,” Holmes said. “It’s relevant here in Vegas. Where glitz and glam are seen all year round.”

Kate Jones, co-owner of Ralph Jones Display and Store Fixtures on Charleston Boulevard, watches local trends carefully to determine what her customers want this season. This year, she sees mixing metals in neutral colors of gold, white, platinum, champagne and silver.

“People are getting modern and contemporary with their home design,” Jones said. “And those colors work in that style of home.”

Another popular palette is a mix of champagne, black, pink, peach and platinum, with diamond accents.

“Pale hues, such as blush and champagne, are big this holiday season,” Holmes said. “This pallet is sophisticated and light, a lovely alternative to the colors traditionally associated with Christmas. Add glitter to this combination for a fun transition into New Year’s as well to keep the festivities going.”

Rich jewel tones of sapphire, amethyst and emerald are everywhere this season. Jones suggests accenting the neutral palette with a hint of the darker shades.

“Add one small color,” Jones said as a means of using the neutral mixed-metal palette year after year. “So, if you wanted to add a blue you could pop it in. Next year, you could add a different color.”

A fun modern theme, Cool Yule, is introduced through Kurt S. Adler Inc., a leading importer and wholesaler of holiday decorations since 1946.

Cool Yule incorporates hipster-style animals and gnomes dressed in fashionable sweaters and accessories including stylish shades.

“The trendy animals include llamas, alpacas, sloths and foxes,” Jamie Adler of Kurt S. Adler said. “Colors are rich red, deep turquoise, curry and lime green.”

Adler’s Unicorn Fantasy and City Glamour designer themes are also becoming popular. The Unicorn Fantasy features colorful unicorn ornaments, sprays, tree toppers and nutcrackers.

“City Glamour features light blue and chrome silver products,” Adler said. “It’s inspired by an iconic look of something unique and expensive.”

Drawing upon decor from the past, vintage themes awaken nostalgic feelings for a classic Christmas.

“Vintage is one of my favorites right now,” Jones said. “This is huge and popular.”

Jones showcases three distinct trees, each from a different era on the store’s showroom floor. Trimmed with Jetson-esque ornaments and tinsel, the 1960s, or baby boomer, tree is the most popular.

“Baby boomers love all the fun nostalgic stuff they used to have,” Jones said. “To re-create a memory and good feel for someone, that is cool.”

Other trending themes include rustic nature with woodland creatures, plaid, gnomes, elegant florals, copper pots, mint green with white decor, Tiffany blue and food-themed ornaments.

“Food is also a very popular theme,” Adler said. “With everything from the healthy avocado toast ornaments to the indulgent sweet shop doughnut ornaments.”

Once the interior is done, it’s time to transform your desert landscaping into a Southwest rendition of the North Pole with inflatables, vintage lighting and classic decor.

“Adding more exterior decor is all the rage,” Caroline Harmon, Lowe’s trend and style expert, said. “We’re seeing larger items in all kinds of materials take center stage.”

According to Home Depot’s holiday decor merchant Lance Allen, a wide range of decor items are trending, making it easy to personalize the space.

“We are seeing a lot of trends across the category this year,” Allen said. “They range from classic decor designs and lights to decorations so big and bright that Clark Griswold would be jealous.”

This year Allen sees vintage looks gaining popularity, using larger multicolor C9 LED lights.

“These classic looks are sure to bring back childhood memories,” Allen said, “without the hassle of breaking the glass bulbs or the spike in the energy bill.”

Incorporating smart technology into holiday decor is becoming more popular. This technology is manifested through app-controlled lights and smart trees.

A new style of modern contemporary trees and nontraditional items such as a cow or lion are finding their way onto area lawns.

“We’re even seeing people go big with our 11-foot fuzzy reindeer inflatable,” Allen said. “This has been one of the top sellers early on in the season.”

Many inflatables play homage to some of the best-known Christmas movies including “Elf,” “A Christmas Story,” Disney’s “Frozen” and “The Grinch.”

“Inflatables are a great way to showcase your love for the holidays,” Allen said, “and bring cheer to the whole neighborhood, and they remain popular as ever this year.”

Outdoor seasonal decor is popping up all around the home, even in the backyard.

“Back decks are being decorated with items like big blankets, holiday pillows, lights and greenery,” Harmon said. “People are also adding firepits and lanterns to create more cozy places outside.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Mayfair Supper Club preview
The finishing touches are still being put on Bellagio’s new Mayfair Supper club, which is set to open on New Year’s Eve. But the creative team behind the experience gave members of the media a little preview on Thursday in a rehearsal space they’ve been using at Park MGM. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Holiday Honey Toast at Sake Rok in Las Vegas
Bill Lee, executive sous chef at Sake Rok at The Park in Las Vegas, makes Holiday Honey Toast by hollowing out soft white pain de mie bread, coating it in butter, honey and sugar, toasting it and topping with three scoops of mint-chocolate chip ice cream, more honey-butter, gumdrops, candy canes, powdered sugar and cinnamon. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New lunch menu at Momofuku Las Vegas
Chef Michael Rubinstein talks about the new lunch menu at Momofuku. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Cube by Nanotak at Intersect Festival - VIDEO
The cube synced with driving electronic music and glowed with LEDs that twinkled along the cube’s lines. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Elvis Presley tribute artist Trent Carlini dies - VIDEO
Trent Carlini, a renowned Elvis Presley tribute artist who performed at several Las Vegas resorts for almost 30 years, has died. Clark County officials confirmed Carlini died on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at a Las Vegas hospital. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Intersect drone light show - VIDEO
The Intersect Music Festival in Las Vegas featured a special drone light show. (Samia DeCubas)
Shirley Chung is “coming home” for Paired dinner
Celebrity chef Shirley Chung is back in Las Vegas to co-host a sold out collaborative dinner Saturday night at Red Plate in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dandelion Chocolate opening at The Venetian
San Francisco’s Dandelion Chocolate will open its first Las Vegas café and retail store in The Venetian on Saturday. To celebrate, they’ll be offering guests free hot chocolate. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lbertine Social’s Pastrami Feast
Libertine Social's massive, house-made short-rib pastrami for $175 latter consists of three bones of short rib brined for seven days, smoked for six hours and cooked sous vide for two days before it’s finished in the restaurant’s pizza oven to give it a bark. It’s then carved and presented tableside with an assortment of sides and lettuce for making wraps. What’s “leftover” is then returned to the kitchen and prepared as Reuben sandwiches.
Ellis Island unveils The Front Yard
Ellis Island’s marketing director Christina Ellis talks about the new addition of the Front Yard. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump dropped from Terry Fator’s show on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fator has edited out one prominent figure: President Donald Trump, a focal point of Fator’s regular stage show and also Christmas show over the past 3½ years. The Trump puppet, with his pop-up hairpiece, has been sidelined from both shows until further notice. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Double Down Saloon
The iconic Vegas dive bar turns 27 this weekend. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making Elvis French Toast at Toasted Gastrobrunch in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Alfie Szeprethy, executive chef at Toasted Gastrobrunch in Las Vegas, makes Elvis French Toast by layering banana, peanut butter and bacon between brioche and grilling it in French toast batter. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cosmopolitan Tree Lighting Starts the Las Vegas Holiday Season - VIDEO
With a flip of an actual switch the Cosmopolitan lit their tree to signal the start of the Las Vegas holiday season. Golden Knights favorites Marc-Andre Fleury and Max Pacioretty were on hand to help with the event and skate around the rink with fans. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Views of the first Las Vegas Pizza Festival - VIDEO
The inaugural Las Vegas Pizza Festival, held Nov. 16 at the Industrial Event Space, drew 1,500 pizza lovers to sample the wares of 20 local pizza makers. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights documentary premiere brings out emotions - VIDEO
A couple of thousand ticket-holders braved marathon traffic and road closures to arrive at T-Mobile Arena three hours before game time to watch the long-in-the-works documentary. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rock ’n’ Roll Las Vegas Marathon attracts 35,000-plus runners - VIDEO
More than 35,000 are registered to run in this year’s marathon or half-marathon. They’ll start their journey at 4:30 p.m. and conclude it under the neon lights on the Strip. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Heather Bray, as Elvis, wins women’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Las Vegas Marathon - VIDEO
Heather Bray completed the 26.2-mile course Sunday in 3 hours, 13 minutes for her first marathon victory. She had run in two others, posting faster times in both. But the costume was heavier than her usual workout garb. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bobby Flay Celebrates 15 Years Of Mesa Grill at Caesars Palace
Bobby Flay talks about his Mesa Grill restaurant at Caesars Palace celebrating e its 15th anniversary. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Smoked Sazerac at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse in Las Vegas
Chase Jefferies, a bartender at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse in Las Vegas, makes a Smoked Sazerac by shaking Hennessy, Bulleit Rye, Pernod Absinthe, maple syrup and Peychaud’s Bitters with ice, then filling a snifter with applewood smoke and pouring the drink over an oversized ice cube. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Red Rock Canyon free to all Monday for Veterans Day - VIDEO
In honor of Veterans Day, Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area is free to all visitors on Monday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Artist dedicates heart sculpture on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Artist Katy Boynton dedicated her sculpture depicting a giant steel heart to the Las Vegas community Saturday night outside Fashion Show mall. (James Schaeffer /Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Warm Salt-Roasted Beets at La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway in Las Vegas
Chris Yamauchi, sous chef at La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway at Wynn Las Vegas, roasts fresh beets for three hours, peels, cubes and chills them, then sautés them with butter, sherry vinegar and black pepper and tops with goat cheese and pistachios. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
O.J. Simpson files lawsuit against The Cosmopolitan over TMZ story - VIDEO
A lawsuit filed Thursday alleges that The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas defamed O.J. Simpson when hotel employees told TMZ he was kicked out of the casino “for belligerence” in November 2017. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Smith Center will now be charging $5 fee to park - VIDEO
Patrons now have to pay to park to attend events at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts in downtown, continuing a recent trend in the Las Vegas Valley. (James Schaeffer / Review-Journal)
Prove you're a local: Try to pronounce these Nevada cities - VIDEO
Try your hand at pronouncing these Nevada cities and watch as other locals from Downtown Summerlin attempt to get the names right along with you. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making Cochinita Pibil Tacos at Santos Guisados Tacos & Beer in Las Vegas
Lola Vasquez, a cook at Santos Guisados Tacos & Beer in Las Vegas, makes Cochinita Pibil Tacos by rubbing a pork shoulder with signature seasoning, marinating it in a mixture of achiote, peppercorns, clove, cumin, salt and fresh lime and orange juices and roasting overnight. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal )
Joey D'Ambrosio talks about playing on "Rock Around the Clock" - VIDEO
Saxophonist Joey D'Ambrosio, who lives in Henderson, was a member of Bill Haley & His Comets. “People were looking for something new,” D’Ambrosio said. "When they heard ‘Rock Around the Clock,’ there was something about that record that turned them on.” (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nation’s Largest Student Farmers Market
600 students participate in massive farmers market, Oct. 23,2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Giant Student Farmers Market in Las Vegas
The largest student-run farmers market in the country involved 600 kids from more than 50 schools in the Las Vegas area selling fruits and vegetables grown at their schools. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Whiteflies, such as these on a pomegranate bush, are hard to control. In small numbers, they ca ...
Control whiteflies as soon as you see them
By / RJ

Whiteflies are a bad insect problem for any plant. Their populations grow so quickly that small numbers lead to large numbers very fast. For that reason, it’s important to get them under control early, as soon as you see them.

Getty Images
Options vary for installing undercabinet lighting
By / RJ

Undercabinet lighting is a slick way to light up a surface. You can buy lots of different varieties of light fixtures, some with a cord and plug, others that are hard-wired and still others that are battery-operated that just stick to the underside of your cabinets.

There are ways to incorporate holiday accessories into your existing decor without making your ...
Before incorporating holiday decor, edit day-to-day accessories
By Carolyn Muse Grant Inside Spaces

There are ways to incorporate holiday accessories into your existing decor without making your house too crowded and without overwhelming your space. The key is to edit.

Decorating for the holidays can be a hassle and sometimes even a safety risk. Hiring profession ...
Holiday lights: Leave it to the pros
By Art Nadler Special to Your Home

Hiring professional holiday light installers can save time and worry, which allows homeowners to do more important things like shopping, partying and overeating with family and friends.

This year, decorate your home like its 1954 — or thereabouts. Simply trim your Christmas tree ...
Nostalgia reigns at Vermont Country Store
By Art Nadler Special to Your Home

Those 65 years and older will fondly remember some of the nostalgic holiday items available at this The Vermont Country Store, while younger generations may find what they discover to be heartwarming traditions to pass down to their families.

Lantana's chances of survival are much better in the ground than if you leave them in container ...
Cutting tree roots always damages the tree
By / RJ

You can typically remove about one-third of the total tree roots with no problem. This is done sometimes when trenches are cut in the soil for burying irrigation lines. But when roots are cut, about one-third of the top should be removed as well.

Getty Images
Replace ring to fix leaking toilet
By / RJ

It is easier to repair a retaining ring than to replace a broken toilet flange. You can buy a reinforcement ring that screws on top of the broken flange. The ring will keep the toilet sitting in the same footprint.

Smart technology controls locks, lighting, and heating and cooling systems in the home. (Getty ...
Smart technology: Practicality at your fingertips
By Kimberley McGee Special to Your Home

In the past, smart home technology was typically reserved for high-end and custom homes. The next generation made technology for the home more affordable and accessible.