Ideally, new cooktop should fit opening of old one

Q: I want to replace the gas cooktop on my counter with a new one. What do I do?

Thinkstock

Q: I want to replace the gas cooktop on my counter with a new one. What do I do?

A: Installing a new cooktop is a little like installing a clothes dryer, except that you don’t have to add a fabric softening sheet when you use it. You will have a gas connection to make and a plug to insert into an outlet. Other than that, it’s a matter of securing the cooktop into the counter and getting out your recipes.

Before you go shopping for a new cooktop, take a measurement of the hole that your current cooktop sits in. Measure from underneath the cabinet so you can get an accurate measurement.

Ideally, buy a new cooktop that will fit the opening. The cooktop will drop into this hole and rest on the counter. You are trying to avoid cutting your countertop to accommodate a larger cooktop. Not that this is bad, but you don’t want to cut granite or tile if you can avoid it.

Cooktops come with lots of different features, so choose the ones that you like. I like sealed burners (which also have a ceramic cap for easy cleaning). I also like continuous grates that give cooktops a modern look and make it easy to move pots around the cooking surface.

Once you have your new cooktop, you need to remove the old one. From underneath the cabinet, unplug the old one and turn off the gas valve. The gas valve will be off when the handle is perpendicular to the pipe. Unscrew the flexible gas line.

The cooktop will be secured in the counter by one of several fasteners, bolts or tabs. It may have straps that hang down from the sides and are screwed to the cabinet. You may also have hold-down clips that are attached to the bottom of the cooktop and pushes screws into the underside of the counter.

Whatever style you have, just look for the screws and remove them. The cooktop should just lift out of the hole.

Installing the new cooktop is just as easy. Before you drop the new one into the hole, use a putty knife and scrape the gunk left by the old cooktop off the counter.

If you have measured correctly, you won’t need to enlarge the hole in the counter. If you need to enlarge the hole, be careful. Laminate countertops cut easily with a jigsaw, but they can chip. Corian is easy to work with, but tile and granite will make a real mess, and you may want to call in a pro for these.

Also, the flange on the new countertop (the part that rests on the counter) may be very narrow, so your cuts will have to be precise. Other wide-flange cooktops leave plenty of room for error.

Set the cooktop gently into the hole to avoid scratching the surrounding counter. To secure the new cooktop, attach its fasteners to the cabinet (or underside of the counter) and screw it into place.

Make the gas connection by applying three wraps of gas Teflon tape (it is yellow and thicker than standard Teflon tape). Screw on the fitting from the flexible gas line until tight. Then plug the cooktop into the outlet. Open the gas valve and test for leaks with soapy water. If you see any bubbles, you will have to tighten the connection or disassemble it and try again.

Assemble the cooktop according to the manufacturer’s directions, which generally consist of setting the ceramic caps on the burners and installing the grates and knobs.

Turn on the knobs, and you will hear the clicking of the ignition followed by the burner firing. You can start boiling the water for the pasta.

Mike Klimek is a licensed contractor and owner of Las Vegas Handyman. Questions may be sent by email to handymanoflasvegas@msn.com. Or mail to 4710 W. Dewey Drive, No. 100, Las Vegas, NV 89118. His web address is www.handymanoflasvegas.com.