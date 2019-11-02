45°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Home and Garden

Interior designers stay ‘ahead of the curve’

By Jack Bulavsky • Special to Your Home
November 2, 2019 - 8:05 am
 

It’s not easy predicting the future, but several speakers were doing their best previewing new trends and designs in home furnishings and decor during the Summer Las Vegas Market.

The speakers participated in a forum titled Ahead of the Curve. Before speaking, they walked the many show floors and viewed some 4,200 lines of furniture, bedding, lighting, flooring, accessories and gifts that were on display across 40 floors of event space at the World Market Center.

Britany Simon is an interior designer and founder of Britany Simon Design House in Scottsdale, Arizona. She was one of the panelists and noticed that being “ahead of the curve” means “back to the future.”

“Everything that I’m seeing now is somewhat ’70s-inspired, which means warmer colors and less gray,” she said. “People are mixing patterns, and there are animal prints and retro prints. And the ’70s also means we’re seeing more rounded and curved lines to juxtapose the harshness of straight lines from previous years.

“And when I say ’70s, it doesn’t mean green carpet and avocado appliances but a look that is influenced by the fashions of the ’70s.”

Simon said many interior design trends start on the fashion runway.

“I’m an interior designer, but you’ll find me at runway shows around the country to see what fashion designers are presenting in terms of color and prints,” she said. “Much of what is shown on the runways eventually trickles into the home market, even if it takes several years. The fashion world has an influence on home textiles and interior design. It is usually introduced back east and slowly moves west.”

Marie Flanigan, the founder of Houston-based Marie Flanigan Interiors, is also influenced by the world of fashion. She monitors who is taking risks and what fashion trends are coming down the pipeline.

“I pride myself on having an eye for what is trending versus what is just trendy or just a flash in the pan,” she said. “There are trends that are done in a timeless classic way. One example is incorporating metal into furnishings. I notice all the new tactile finishes like brass and bronze that have been here for several years now, and I feel it’s going to stay because there are so many ways to do it.

“Some trends come and go, and it’s my job to see which ones are here to stay. We’re influenced by eras past with inspiration from heirloom furnishings and era-inspired classics such as velvet and rich textures. But the timeless trends of today will still influence tomorrow.”

Flanigan suggests investing in a classic staple, such as a sofa or console, to anchor and shape a room and dictate its design. The anchor can carry a variety of styles and colors that can be added throughout the years, with smaller elements such as pillows that can add color and refresh the space.

Fall floral patterns that were big last year remain popular within the interior world via wallpaper, fabrics and pillows.

Simon concurs that statement furniture pieces can remain in place while adding something new to refresh its look.

“Any type of update should be done in moderation,” she said. “Don’t do anything in abundance, especially if it’s a current trend. For now, find a throw rug that encompasses the ’70s to update the room. You can swap it out in two or three years. It’s fun to try something different than what you have been doing over the years.

“Remember, those statement furniture pieces are items you love and will remain in the home forever. So do everything in moderation.”

There is a bit of old school in Flanigan, who still believes there is nothing like feeling and touching the product.

“In spite of the information age where everything is available via digital platforms on smartphones or the internet, I still want to touch and feel,” she said. “We are being told what is being presented before we ever get to any show or presentation. But the nuance of colors and textures must be seen and felt, and this can’t be done over the internet. Besides, there is so much going on every year and trends are always moving and we need to know where to find those trends. This is exciting as there is something always new to see.”

Flanigan believes the information age is blending styles across the country.

“I think at one point there were different styles in different parts of the country, but the information age has changed that,” she said. “California modern was a trend that is now accepted everywhere. We’re all being influenced by trends from across the world as everyone has a social media platform to influence trends. Anyone can play a role.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Prove you're a local: Try to pronounce these Nevada cities
Try your hand at pronouncing these Nevada cities and watch as other locals from Downtown Summerlin attempt to get the names right along with you. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making Cochinita Pibil Tacos at Santos Guisados Tacos & Beer in Las Vegas
Lola Vasquez, a cook at Santos Guisados Tacos & Beer in Las Vegas, makes Cochinita Pibil Tacos by rubbing a pork shoulder with signature seasoning, marinating it in a mixture of achiote, peppercorns, clove, cumin, salt and fresh lime and orange juices and roasting overnight. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal )
Joey D'Ambrosio talks about playing on "Rock Around the Clock" - VIDEO
Saxophonist Joey D'Ambrosio, who lives in Henderson, was a member of Bill Haley & His Comets. “People were looking for something new,” D’Ambrosio said. "When they heard ‘Rock Around the Clock,’ there was something about that record that turned them on.” (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nation’s Largest Student Farmers Market
600 students participate in massive farmers market, Oct. 23,2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Giant Student Farmers Market in Las Vegas
The largest student-run farmers market in the country involved 600 kids from more than 50 schools in the Las Vegas area selling fruits and vegetables grown at their schools. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ryan Reaves beer special in the Las Vegas Arts District - VIDEO
James Manos of Able Baker Brewing talks about offering a Golden Knights game-day promotion to celebrate partner Ryan Reaves at its Main Street tasting room. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas native Ethan William Childress of "Mixed-ish" - VIDEO
Interview with Las Vegas native Ethan William Childress, a young star of the new ABC comedy "Mixed-ish." (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review -Journal) @bizutesfaye
Sourdough Cafe at Arizona Charlie’s in Las Vegas makes horseradish potato chips - VIDEO
Sean Gassaway, room chef at the Sourdough Cafe at Arizona Charlie’s Decatur in Las Vegas, makes horseradish potato chips by heating prepared horseradish to remove some of the moisture, mixing it with kosher salt and further dehydrating it, tossing it with house-made chips and serving it as a monthly special with a bratwurst on a roll, sauerkraut, spicy mustard and a cup of cheese dip. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Central Perk coffee shop opens for business
As part of Saturday’s “Friends” Fan Experience at New York-New York hotel-casino, the artist Nathan Sawaya debuts his life-size, 700-square-foot re-creation of the show’s Central Perk coffee shop that’s constructed entirely out of Lego bricks. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Binion's debuts a spinning bar overlooking Fremont Street Experience
Binion's debuted its spinning bar inside the Whiskey Licker Up Saloon. The Rotating bar only goes at one full rotation per 15 minutes overlooking the Fremont Street Experience. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Green Eggs and Ham at Carson Kitchen in Las Vegas
Scott Simon, executive chef at Carson Kitchen in Las Vegas, makes a Green Eggs and Ham Flatbread with pistou, smoked mozzarella, tasso ham and eggs. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Lemon Semifreddo Dessert at Vetri Cucina in Las Vegas
Ashley Costa, pastry chef at Vetri Cucina at the Palms in Las Vegas, freezes lemon curd with whipped cream, sandwiches it between polenta-based crumiri cookies, sprinkles it with powdered sugar and drizzles it with argrumato, a lemon olive oil. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Las Vegas supermarket has a full-service wine and beer bar
Smith’s Marketplace on Skye Canyon Park Drive draws 300 people a day to socialize in what has become a neighborhood gathering spot. (James Schaeffer/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hard Rock Memorabilia Exhibition
The 2,600-square-foot exhibit, which is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays to Mondays through Jan. 31, spans eras and genres alike. There are numerous rare and never-before-seen items here, featuring artists from ZZ Top to Nine Inch Nails, Bo Diddley to Britney Spears. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Museum of Selfies coming to Las Vegas - VIDEO
The interactive attraction offers several new selfie opportunities. (Museum of Selfies)
Show of Strength in 'A Choreographers Showcase' - VIDEO
"A Choreographers Showcase" pairs artists from Nevada Ballet Theater and staff from all facets of Cirque du Soleil to design an annual show. (Elizabeth Page Brumleyy/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
David Chang talks about what to expect at his new restaurant, Majordomo Meat & Fish - VIDEO
David Chang tells fans what to expect at his new restaurant, Majordomo Meat & Fish, at The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pink Lady and Rosey Mary cocktails at Therapy in Las Vegas
Terence Beach, bartender at Therapy restaurant in Las Vegas, makes original pink cocktails to benefit breast cancer research. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Torrijas dessert served at Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill in Las Vegas
Chef Christian Lee of Sugarcane at The Venetian in Las Vegas makes a dessert of torrijas, a Latin French toast, serving it with a caramelized-apple sauce and cinnamon ice cream. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
David Chang to sell Tasty Patties at Palazzo in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Chef David Chang has announced a casual concept that will accompany his new Majordomo Meat & Fish at Palazzo on the Las Vegas Strip. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Latkes, tzimmes at Market Place Buffet in Las Vegas for Rosh Hashanah
Ryan Swanson, Market Place Buffet room chef at the JW Marriott/Rampart Casino in Las Vegas, makes potato dishes as part of the resort’s Rosh Hashanah buffet. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
How Elphaba In "Wicked" turns green - VIDEO
Mariand Torres gets "painted" by makeup supervisor Joyce McGilberry for her role as Elphaba in "Wicked" at The Smith Center. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Hangover is served at The Crack Shack in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Khine Moore, executive chef at The Crack Shack at Park MGM in Las Vegas, makes The Hangover with a fried chicken breast or thigh dipped in honey-butter, sprinkled with Crack Seasoning and topped with an egg. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dessert Before Dinner winner Becky Quan
Nine of Las Vegas’ top women pastry chefs offered original creations built around Girl Scouts Trefoils shortbread cookies Saturday night at Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada’s annual Desserts Before Dinner Gala. The top dessert, as voted on by the audience, was an homage to Good Humor’s old-fashioned Strawberry Shortcake ice cream bars created by NoMad’s Becky Quan. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Chef Sammy D is cooking again in Las Vegas
Sam DeMarco served his first public meal since returning to Las Vegas on Sunday, with a pop-up brunch at 7th & Carson. And the veteran of the First Food & Bar, Rattlecan and Sam’s American has more in store for the downtown spot. The chef, known as Sammy D. to his friends, is taking on a consulting chef role with restaurant that will see some of Sunday’s offerings added to the regular menu. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Carl’s Donuts in Las Vegas celebrates National Cream-Filled Doughnut Day
Carl’s Donuts, a Las Vegas-based company that’s been serving the city since 1966, celebrates National Cream-Filled Doughnut Day with specialties themed to fall. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rick Harrison of "Pawn Stars" has a new store - VIDEO
Rick Harrison, the Pawn Stars co-star and owner of Gold & Silver Pawn, talks to the Review-Journal’s John Katsilometes about his soon-to-open Rick’s Collection retail outlet of mostly mid-century masterworks at the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pok Pok Wing at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas serves Pad Thai Thamadaa - VIDEO
Because of popular request, the 1-year-old Pok Pok Wing at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas serves Pad Thai Thamadaa, with shrimp, ground pork, neither or both. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trial by Fire cocktail at the Golden Tiki in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Adam Rains, head bartender (also Grand Poobah and a few other things) at The Golden Tiki in Las Vegas, makes one of the bar’s tiki drinks, (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gordon Ramsay renovating Las Vegas steakhouse - VIDEO
Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is preparing to re-launch his Paris Las Vegas restaurant, Gordon Ramsay Steak. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Getty Images
Thoroughly clean driveway before asphalt repair
By / RJ

Asphalt repair is pretty straightforward. Start by cleaning out the debris in the holes. Pull out any vegetation. Get rid of any loose asphalt. You want to get down to a firm area so the patch has something to grab.

Quirky tiling can require a lot of effort and money to replace. (Getty Images)
Bad home renovations that will hurt your home’s value
By Autumn Rose GoBankingRates.com

While it’s natural to want to make improvements to increase your home’s resale value, some renovations will actually cost you money in the long run

The 4D collection from Walker Zanger offers large and small format wall tiles in contemporary s ...
Textured tiles add dimensionality
By Brian Sodoma Special to Your Home

Textured and raised tile concepts have increased in popularity in the past decade. Experts say it’s largely because of the fact that many of these aesthetic touches are flexible. You can see them in ultra-modern or ultra-traditional spaces and everything in between.

The South Valley Rose Show will be held Nov. 9 at the University of Nevada Cooperative Extensio ...
Deep watering stakes not necessarily needed for new tree
By / RJ

The annual South Valley Rose Show will be held Nov. 9 at the University of Nevada Cooperative Extension offices on the corner of Windmill Lane and Paradise Road. Rosarians will be present to answer questions about growing roses in our hot desert climate and poor soils from 1 to 4 p.m.

Usually, the tub is the focal point in a bathroom. (Daniil Peshkov/Dreamstime)
Empty room of everything to find focal point
By / RJ

To find a room’s focal point, empty a room of everything. That way you can look at the room’s bones and best features. If you’re starting with your family or living room, a fireplace, a window with a pretty view or a built-in wall unit can serve as a focal point.

This kitchen has lighting that fits all needs, including accent, showcase, task and natural. (G ...
Right lighting can elevate your home
By Kimberley McGee Special to Your Home

Lighting can be broken down into three parts: ambient, accent and task. Once those utilitarian needs have been assessed, it’s time for layering to create comfort and style.

Screwbean mesquite is easily recognized by the unusual pods. (Bob Morris)
Container trees have problems retaining water, fertilizer
By / RJ

Trees grown in containers are more finicky than those planted in the ground because the roots don’t have access to as much soil mass. The limited soil volume in containers makes watering and applying fertilizers more complicated; the tree runs out of both more quickly.

Although this is a children's activity room, Jannicke Ramso of Tiny Little Pads in Las Vegas cr ...
Designers focus on creating healthy homes
By Jack Bulavsky Special to Your Home

Architects and interior designers are realizing the importance of designing spaces with people’s well-being in mind.