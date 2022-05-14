75°F
Keep Las Vegas sun at bay with custom shades

By Jack Bulavsky Special to Your Home
May 14, 2022 - 8:00 am
 
Manual or motorized shading solutions will control light, glare and heat exposure at the push of a button or turn of a crank. (DropShade)
Las Vegas has more than 300 days of sunshine, and during the peak summer months, homeowners keep their air conditioning running day and night while moving furniture from one side of the room to the other to keep that expensive sofa and chair from being faded by the searing sun.

However, there are shades that let in the light, but not the harmful sun rays. Shawn Dybdahl, the owner of DropShade, provides sun-control systems with the touch of a button.

“We manufacture custom, high-quality motorized shades for high-rise condos, residential homes and commercial offices,” he said. “The shades come in various interior fabrics, tracking systems and box valance options.

“We can integrate our shades into a home’s automation system using timers, computer controls and sun sensors. At the same time, we know not everyone is tech-savvy so we also offer manual controlled systems.”

DropShade has a complete line of sun, solar and designer fabrics with Visi (sun-blocking visibility fabrics), Crave (light-diffusing fabrics) and Dark Shadows (complete light and zero-visibility black-out fabrics). The original all-season fabric is a 95 percent weave that blocks shade.

Since all orders are custom-made, the shade blockage can be 85 percent, 90 percent or even 100 percent blackout. The idea is that you can see through it but no heat is coming in. Among the shade colors are Bermuda, pewter, honey beige, tobacco, pistachio, white and platinum.

“Since we hand-manufacture everything to a specific order, it’s important that we visit the location and view the house and see where the sun is,” Dybdahl said. “Most of our initial shades are installed on the south and west sides of the home.

Invariably, the homeowner discovers how satisfied and effective these shades are, and we return to install on other windows or areas of the home. It’s like once you find a good pizza place, you keep going back. We have a strong return business”

Dybdahl has installed his product in small and large homes, mobile homes and high-rise condominiums.

“Whoever has a heat problem, we can help them.” he said.

According to Dyhdahl, the poly-coated nylon is effective in denying heat from entering. It saves on power bills by blocking heat from coming through the window thus becoming a form of insulation. Depending on the size of the room or materials selected, the cost begins at around $1,000.

Dyhdahl doesn’t want homeowners to forget about the backyard patio.

“We have a variety of custom patio retractable shades that are made of extremely high-quality materials for many outdoor situations,” he said. “Our manual or motorized shading solutions control light, glare and heat exposure at the push of a button or turn of a crank. You’ll protect valuable patio furniture from solar damage by blocking up to 99 percent of harmful UV rays.”

The 2n1 DropShade has the flexibility to project out like an awning to expand living space and coverage. Or, at the push of a button, it can drop down to a patio shade. The shade has a stainless steel structure and high tensile fabrics and can be put in many positions and configurations to give perfect shade throughout the day.

The right patio shade can provide all the shelter needed — come rain or shine. And the health benefits of being outside are refreshing and good for one’s mental health.

