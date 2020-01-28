Las Vegas Winter Market sees textured, artful trends

Julie Smith Vincenti, the editor of the Las Vegas Market First Look Products and Trends Program, calls the reigning trend “cool and composed.”

Julie Smith Vincenti, editor and curator of First Look, talks about trends for the coming year for the Las Vegas Market. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Examples of the blue trend for the coming year at the Currey & Company booth at the Las Vegas Market in Las Vegas, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

An example of the blue trend for the coming year at the Currey & Company booth at the Las Vegas Market in Las Vegas, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

An example of feathers motif, a trend for the coming year, at the Corbett Lighting booth at the Las Vegas Market in Las Vegas, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A vanity display for kids and tweens at the Las Vegas Market in Las Vegas, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. Social-media worthy furnishings appealing to tweens and teens is a trend for the coming year. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A set decorated with trends for the coming year at the Las Vegas Market in Las Vegas, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Melissa unit that holds bluetooth speakers and an electric fireplace at the Twin Star Home booth at the Las Vegas Market in Las Vegas, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. New ways to modernize electronics and incorporate them in the home is a trend for the new year. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A desk with an adjustable height feature at the Twin Star Home booth at the Las Vegas Market in Las Vegas, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. New ways to modernize electronics and incorporate them in the home is a trend for the new year. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Ratan cabinets at the Powell Linon booth at the Las Vegas Market in Las Vegas, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. Textured neutrals is a trend for the coming year. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Las Vegas Market in Las Vegas, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The textured neutrals of the sofa at the Diamond Sofa booth is a trend for the coming year at the Las Vegas Market in Las Vegas, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Neutral textures of the couches and rug show a coming trend for the year at the Sunpan booth at the Las Vegas Market in Las Vegas, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The chairÕs neutral textures shows a trend for the coming year at the Sunpan booth at the Las Vegas Market in Las Vegas, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

If the 2010s were dominated by maximalist and monotonous design, the new decade calls for curated self-expression.

Julie Smith Vincenti, editor of the Las Vegas Market First Look Products and Trends Program, has been ardently scouting for the biggest trends on showroom floors at this year’s Winter Market at the World Market Center. She calls the reigning trend “cool and composed.”

“We are opening up the decade with something that is curated, this idea of your home is your canvas and for your personal taste and your personal expression,” Vincenti says. “We’re looking at interiors that are a little more refined, cool, composed.”

Textured neutrals

In a decade in which more consumers than ever are empowered to express themselves through social media and access to a breadth of design options online, consumers are gravitating toward designs that reflect their aesthetic and passions.

Where consumers may have previously selected basics for essential furnishings, Vincenti says many now prefer one signature piece to differentiate their space from that of their neighbor.

She created a number of displays throughout the World Market Center to demonstrate the utility of current trends.

In one display, she curated a small living room composed of textured furnishings in neutral colors. The centerpiece is a matte gray iron table with an intricate lace-like pattern by Classic Home.

“In a sea of sameness, you want one artful piece that stands out,” she says. “Neutrals are big this year so you can use textures to make it your own.”

Textured upholstery can be found on countless sofas, chairs and barstools at the Las Vegas Winter Market.

Furniture company Sunpan is presenting several home furnishings that use two-tone fabrics like leather contrasted with wool or fabrics that feel more durable or cozier.

“People are looking for comfort, not something very smooth,” says Katherine Kalen, chief marketing officer for the brand. “Velvet has been trending for the last few years and is still very successful. People are also looking at bouclé, which feels warm and cozy.”

Some of Sunpan’s furnishing include gray barstools with a lattice print along the back or two-tone leather dining chairs.

Classic blue

While neutrals are prominent, Pantone’s 2020 color of the year is highly visible.

The Classic Blue hue can be found on various furnishing and pairs well with both neutrals and metallic accents.

“Blue is always popular in home furnishings,” Vincenti says. “Not just classic blue. What the announcement does is put blue in the spotlight in a whole range of blues.”

Feathers

Another accent motif popular this year is feathers, found both graphically and subtly in a number of designs.

One design by Martyn Lawrence Bullard by Corbett uses the motif along the perimeter of a gold-plated cast aluminum chandelier.

“Martyn Lawrence was inspired by an antique he had,” says Steve Nadell, president of Troy-CSL Lighting Group. “He’s the most famous material designer working right now. We’ve done well with the design. It’s contemporary and not traditional.”

The design can also be found on prints or used structurally to compose piles for floor rugs.

Technology in design

A more functional design this year is the growing inclusion of technology in furniture.

Twin Star Home’s TV stands adopt the designs of side and coffee tables while also containing electric fireplaces. The Melissa TV stand has an electric fireplace that produces heat and also incorporates Bluetooth speakers.

“We’ve incorporated electric into the end tables so you’ve got a USB port,” says Andrea Stephens, director of consumer and customer engagement for the company. “Who isn’t watching TV and playing on their phone at the same time?”

And as technology diminishes the needs for home office staples like filing cabinets and large computer towers, desks are becoming slimmer and more fashionable.

Desks by the brand are height-adjustable to accommodate sitting and standing and come in more minimalist profiles.

The technology-enhanced designs enable consumers to better tailor home offices to their needs.

“One of the terms that I use a lot going into the decade ahead is this idea of artful, very specific products and a curated approach to decorating the home,” says Vincenti. “That’s kind of been a throughline for winter 2020.”

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.