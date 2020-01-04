Local drop sites take Christmas trees for recycling

Trees recycled at any of 30 drop sites across Southern Nevada are chipped into mulch and used in gardens and parks throughout the valley. Residents can drop off their trees for free at Springs Preserve or any of the drop sites through Jan. 15.

Getty Images

Southern Nevadans can join Springs Preserve and the Christmas Tree Recycling Committee in giving the community a gift by recycling their trees.

Saved from the landfill, trees recycled at any of 30 drop sites across Southern Nevada are chipped into mulch and used in gardens and parks throughout the valley. Residents can drop off their trees for free at Springs Preserve or any of the drop sites through Jan. 15.

Before dropping off your tree, remove all nonorganic objects such as lights, wire, tinsel, ornaments and nails. Foreign objects can contaminate the mulch and ruin the chipper. Flocked trees cannot be recycled.

The Christmas Tree Recycling Committee, founded in 2001, is composed of local government agencies, nonprofits and businesses. For more information about Christmas tree recycling and tree drop sites, go to http://www.springspreserve.org.