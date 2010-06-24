Local events

June 24

What: Living herbs. Learn how to bring your food to life with herbs. Chef Bianca from Whole Foods Market will lead the session .

Where: Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd.

When: 6-7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free with general admission

Info: 822-7786; advance registration required

June 26

What: Developing a design plan workshop. In the second half of the series, participants will work with a designer to put their plans into action. A complimentary in-home design consultation can be scheduled .

Where: Robb and Stucky, 6521 Las Vegas Blvd. South, at the north end of Town Square Las Vegas.

When: 11 a.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 531-0531 or www.robbstucky.com; reservations requested

What: Plantable paper. Participants will turn scraps and wildflower seeds into paper that can be used for cards, scrapbooking or planting a new garden.

Where: Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd.

When: 10:30 a.m. to noon

Cost: $8 adults, $6 children; members receive a $2 discount

Info: 822-7786; advance registration required

What: GMJ Interiors will present a decorating and color class. Participants will learn how to coordinate fabrics on their window treatments, upholstery and bedding, and add color .

Where: Sherwin-Williams, 3611 N. Rancho Drive

When: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m

Cost: Free; advance registration requested

Info: GMJ Interiors, 269-7001

July 1

What: Solar NV. Monthly meeting for those interested in renewable energy and energy efficiency.

Where: Desert Living Center at the Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd.

When: 6-7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

