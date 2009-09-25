LOCAL EVENTS

September 24

What: Drip irrigation; learn complete system installation from the street to the plants, including how to select and assemble components. Build a drip system in class.

Where: Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd.

When: 6-9 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 822-7786; advance registration requested

What: Bed Head: Stunning Headboard Designs. Participants will learn how to design a spectacular bed and innovated ways to create a headboard from fabric, paint or with an accessory.

Where: Robb and Stucky, 6521 Las Vegas Blvd. South, at the north end of Town Square Las Vegas.

When: 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 531-0531, option 5; reservations requested

What: Go Solar. See how you can have an $8 power bill every month via NV Energy’s SolarGenerations’ Rebate/Net-Metering Program and other financial incentives for solar power. You’ll learn about the environmental benefits of solar power and how to reduce your carbon footprint and become energy independent. Details about installation, materials and costs also to be discussed. Bring your most recent power bill (both pages) for a free power-bill analysis.

Where: Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd.

When: 6-7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 822-7700

September 25

What: Sustainability walking tour; limited to first 25 people.

Where: Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd.

When: 11 a.m. Also offered Oct. 2

Cost: Free with general admission

Info: 822-7700

October 1

What: Solar NV. Members of the group will gather for their monthly meeting. There will be a guest speaker.

Where: Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd.

When: 6-7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: www.solarnv.org

October 3

What: Solar home tour. The Springs Preserve is the starting point for the event that focuses on people who live with renewable-energy systems. The tour features 15 sites, including homes and commercial installations.

Where: Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd.

When: 9 a.m. – noon.

Cost: $10 per hybrid or alternative-fuel vehicle; $15 other vehicles

Info: www.solarnv.org

