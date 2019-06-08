80°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Home and Garden

Make your home rock

By Brian Sodoma Special to Your Home
June 8, 2019 - 8:05 am
 

Dominated by stucco exteriors and textured interior walls, the valley’s long-held Mediterranean-inspired architecture often begs for a splash of something different. So for years, interior designers have welcomed bold-colored accent walls alongside their neutral sand and gray hues, and architects have implemented pop-outs to break up the monotony of long stucco runs on the outside of homes.

Using stone is a time-tested aesthetic popularized by legendary architect Frank Lloyd Wright that is still used today by valley home designers and architects. Wright’s Fallingwater home in Pennsylvania is a historic monument and one prominent example of the architect’s affinity for stacking stone along the interior and exterior walls, merging the indoors and outdoors.

“With stone, you get that mid (century) mod feel, and Frank Lloyd Wright was certainly someone who embraced that,” said Julie Porter, a Las Vegas interior designer and owner of Julie Porter Associates. “Stone walls add to that contemporary, cool feel and let you bring the outdoors into the home.”

“I have always loved using stone inside homes. Stone creates a beautiful contrast when placed next to soft fabrics in furniture,” said Heather Hess, another local interior designer.

Here’s a look at some of the ways the tried-and-true uses for stone in home design has changed and also stayed the same through the years.

Pop-out remedy

It’s a minimal, subtle touch, but one of the most common ways homeowners break up long runs of stucco on exteriors is to request pop-outs of a different color around windows or on corners of homes. Today, more and more opt for stone in these areas instead.

“For a long time, people really liked that pop-out color, but with stone, it’s more permanent. And think about it, you don’t ever have to paint again,” said Anthony Temblador, owner of Trident Tile and Stone in Las Vegas.

Some homeowners are opting for bolder statements on their exteriors, adding stacked stone on the entire bottom half of a wall. Some will even cover an entire wall on the front of their home. Wrapping columns and archways is still popular on exteriors as well, both Temblador and Porter said.

Floor-to-ceiling trend

Stone interior accent walls have also grown in popularity, both Porter and Temblador said. But where in the past covering a section of a wall was common, now homeowners ask for entire walls to be covered.

“Now, it’s more of that long wall. It could be 15 feet long or more. There may be a TV on it or not. Usually, it’s a wall they see all the time. … They want the whole wall, and they want it floor to ceiling,” Temblador said.

Ledger stone products, available in a lighter veneer or in actual stone, are popular for large accent walls. Many are manufactured in 6-by-18-inch or 24-inch sizes and come in palettes. Fireplace requests, another popular area in the home for stone, now also command more surface area to be covered.

“In the old days, you covered fireplaces 12 to 18 inches around and that was it,” Porter recalled. “Now you’re doing the entire wall, or maybe it’s a foot on each side of the fireplace, but you’re going floor to ceiling.”

Beyond accent walls, fireplaces

Kitchen and bathroom counters have long been among the most popular areas of the home for stone, and they comprise the bulk of the stone requests for both Porter and Temblador. Granite, slate and quartz are the most requested, Porter says, but she says quartz, even though it’s man-made, is becoming more and more the runaway favorite.

“It’s man-made, but it’s indestructible and maintenance free, and that’s what people love about it,” she added.

In bathrooms, Porter has also had requests for entire stone accent walls, and large stacked stone or ledger stone sections are also popular on walls behind bathroom sinks.

One of her favorite uses for stone comes with water features. In more contemporary custom homes, homeowners are getting away from traditional fountains, and instead looking to create water features that run down the length of a wall. These features are perfect for stone, Porter says, and are a great opportunity to introduce a touch of the outdoors into an interior.

“In our desert environment, it also keeps the humidity in the homes, and with the way it recirculates, it’s more of a quiet flow instead of the bubbling sound of a fountain,” the designer explained.

Before you buy

If you do think stone would be the perfect touch for your home, here are some important factors to keep in mind.

Ask about sealing the stone. Unless the stone is exposed to harsh elements like water or sun, for interiors, you can expect the seal put on during installation to last a lifetime, Temblador said. But for exteriors, you might need to reseal periodically.

Interior heights should be a contractor vetting point. When vetting contractors, if you want stone on, say, an accent wall or fireplace, ask about the contractor’s process. Anything above 6 feet will need to be secured properly with metal lathe and cement board, otherwise, it could fall down, Temblador said.

“There are those contractors who learned to stack stone but don’t know these details,” he noted. “If you’re just putting stone around the fireplace, that’s fine, but if it’s anything that’s floor to ceiling, you have to make sure they know what they’re doing.”

Time and cost considerations. Stone work will take longer than a regular exterior or interior textured or stucco wall, Porter said. If you’re incorporating it into a new build, expect that wall to be about four to five times the cost of a standard interior or exterior wall, she added. The work requires a craftsman, and if there’s a lot of stone on the job, chances are you’ll need a structural engineer involved too.

“The labor will cost more because you have to get a contractor that knows what he’s doing and has the equipment,” Porter said. “There’s a lot more involved, and that’s what drives up the cost.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Lobster grilled cheese at Big Sur Oyster Bar
The hugely popular lobster grilled cheese at Big Sur Oyster Bar at the South Point in Las Vegas is made with white cheddar and served on sourdough. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal
You can dine out with your dog in Las Vegas
Lazy Dog, among Las Vegas restaurants that allow dogs, is probably the most accommodating, with free bowls of water and a doggy menu. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sparrow + Wolf at Vetri Cucina in Las Vegas
Marc Vetri will launch a new collaborative chef series June 18, with a little help from Sparrow + Wolf’s Brian Howard. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 best things to do at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
10 best things to do at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at Disneyland - VIDEO
What it's like to ride the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run At Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ada’s opens at Tivoli Village in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Ada’s, from James Trees, owner of Esther’s Kitchen in Las Vegas’ Arts District, brings Tivoli Village a similar menu of seasonal, artisanal pastas, pizzas — and ice cream. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal)
Nutella French Toast at Cafe Americano in Las Vegas
Harold Norris, executive chef at Cafe Americano at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, coats brioche in cinnamon and chocolate and layers it with Nutella and bananas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Heavier traffic expected from EDC festival attendees
Electric Daisy Carnival attendees began to vacate the Las Vegas Motor Speedway starting before 5 a.m., the majority heading south on Interstate 15.
What it's like to skip the lines and fly by helicopter to EDC
What it's like to skip the lines and fly by helicopter to EDC. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
DJ Steve Aoki visits Las Vegas comic book store
DJ Steve Aoki visits Torpedo Comics in Las Vegas Friday, May 17, 2019, for a signing for his new comic book series "Neon Future." (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas Smith & Wollensky opens at The Venetian
After 18 years, the Smith & Wollensky location on Las Vegas’ south Strip closed in 2017, to be re-born two years later with a rib-cutting — instead of a ribbon-cutting — in The Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal)
Colin Cantwell, Creator Of Iconic Star Wars Ships Visits Vegas
Colin Cantwell, who created and designed such "Star Wars" ships as the X-Wing fighter, and Death Star, met fans at Rogue Toys in Las Vegas today. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Beauty & Essex in Las Vegas makes an EDC Wonder Wheel
In honor of the Electric Daisy Carnival, Beauty & Essex at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas makes its Wonder Wheel party-worthy. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Giada talks Vegas Uncork’d
Giada De Laurentiis talks during Aperitivo Hour, a Vegas Uncork'd event, at her Caesars Palace restaurant, Pronto, May 10, 2019. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Scenes from Vegas Uncork’d 2019 on the Las Vegas Strip
The 13th edition of Vegas Uncork’d by Bon Appetit brought four days of food, wine, celebrity chefs and parties to town, May 9-12. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Three ingredients Gordon Ramsay can’t live without
Bon Appetit's Andy Baraghani interviews the "Hell's Kitchen" chef during a Vegas Uncork'd event at Caesars Palace, May 11, 2019. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Uncork’d launches wiith bubbles and a blade
Dozens of chefs representing some of the Strip’s top restaurants gathered Thursday at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas to launch the 2019 edition of Vegas Uncork’d by Bon Appetit. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bunky the Clown at the clown convention
Bob "Bunky the Clown" Gretton talks about his life as a clown and the Clown Convention which was in Las Vegas at Texas Station this week. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Frying soft-shell crab at Lola’s in Las Vegas
At Lola’s: A Louisiana Kitchen in Las Vegas, soft-shell crab is breaded and fried and served either as an appetizer, po’boy or platter. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
The Stove in Henderson makes Pecan Pie Pancakes
At The Stove in Henderson, chef/partner Antonio Nunez stacks buttermilk pancakes with pecans and dulce de leche and tops them pie crust crumbs. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vinnie Paul remembered at Count's Vamp'd
The late rocker's favorite table at one of his favorite clubs in Las Vegas. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
4DX movie experience at Red Rock
4DX movie experience during a demo reel at Red Rock. (Christopher Lawrence/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
What To Do On May The 4th
There are plenty of events going on May the 4th this year around Las Vegas. Celebrate Star Wars and Comic Book Day all at once. The Rogue Toys, the 501st, Rebel Legion and Millennium Fandom Bar are all hosting fun events to help celebrate your geek-dom. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Water Sports Introduces New Attraction At Lake Las Vegas
Las Vegas Water Sports will debut its new aqua park attraction at Lake Las Vegas Days this weekend. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Making the Space Invader at Greene St. Kitchen in Las Vegas
Lysa Huerta, pastry cook at Greene St. Kitchen at the Palms in Las Vegas, starts with angel food cake, Fruity Pebbles ice cream and strawberry sorbet to create a space creature engulfed in flashing lights and swirling mists. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Pools
The M, Park MGM and NoMad are just a few great pools in Las Vegas. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jose Andres explains Iberico pork
(Al Mancini/Las Vega Review-Journal)
Inside Life is Beautiful
Craig Asher Nyman explains how Life is Beautiful festival is booked and talks about this year's line-up. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tattoo'd America Pops Up In Vegas
Tattoo'd America, a new pop-up attraction on the Linq Promenade, had their grand opening Friday. The attraction is dedicate to the culture of tattoos. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Jose Andres gets key to the Strip
Chef Jose Andres was presented with a Key to the Las Vegas Strip and a proclamation declaring April 26 Jose Andres Day in Clark County by County Commissioner Tick Segerblom on Friday. The ceremony took place at his restaurant Bazaar Meat in the SLS Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
A growing number of homeowners are trying to replicate the gym experience at home. (Getty Images)
Latest trends in home gyms
By Brian Sodoma Special to Your Home

For those looking to build a home gym, there are plenty of ways to get the most of out of spaces and create great exercise experiences without leaving the house. The biggest home gym trend is home-assisted training, such as the Peloton stationary bike or treadmill.

Getty Images
Anti-siphon valve prevents leaks into potable water system
By / RJ

If the pressure in your sprinkler system significantly drops, water from the lawn can siphon back through the pipes and into your potable water system. This means that fertilizer, weed killer, pesticides and whatever else might be on your lawn could make its way to your faucet. An anti-siphon valve is a one-way valve that prevents this.

The 72-inch Pavilion dining table by Nate + Jeremiah includes an 18-inch center leaf. The chair ...
Berkus and Brent create spring line for Living Spaces
By Robyn Campbell-Ouchida Special to Your Home

Celebrity interior design couple Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent are back with another collection for Living Spaces. From French antique-inspired carved feet to geometric marble accents, the line has a range of pieces suitable for the minimalist to the statement-maker.

The master bathroom is the third most important room to potential new buyers. If you have the s ...
Myriad products make bathroom remodel fun
By Carolyn Muse Grant Inside Spaces

Bathroom products have changed in the past 20 to 30 years. So if you’re looking to remodel your old bathroom, shop around for the perfect flooring, cabinets, shower surround, bathtub, sinks, fixture and lighting.

Two of these African sumac trees were damaged when a neighbor sprayed weed killer on a hot, win ...
Stay away from heirloom varieties of asparagus
By / RJ

Asparagus usually grows well here, but there are some differences among the varieties. Stay away from heirloom varieties such as Mary Washington because they don’t produce enough spears in any climate.

Getty Images
Shock program rids your pool of yellow algae
By / RJ

If your pool water has gone from clear to yellow, you probably have yellow algae. The pool store will have chemicals to treat the water. When used with super-chlorination, products such as Yellow Out will kill yellow algae.