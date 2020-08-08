86°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Home and Garden

Pair of base cabinets can be made into kitchen island

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 8, 2020 - 8:00 am
 

Q: I have a large kitchen with a countertop and cabinets along the perimeter. I would like to add an island cabinet in the middle of the kitchen for some additional counter space and storage. I know I can find a cabinet I like, but how do I install it on the floor?

A: When I think of islands, I conjure up images of beaches, mai tais and bikinis. Kitchens — especially working in one — would be the last thing on my mind.

Installing cabinets on the floor is no big deal, as the “anchoring” process is pretty straightforward. You just need to buy the right cabinet (or cabinets) so that the look fits the room and doesn’t crowd it too much.

You can buy a pair of base cabinets and screw them together to get the size you are looking for. You also can create different footprints using different cabinets, but in doing this, you will create more challenges to make them cosmetically appealing.

Before you start, it’s a good idea to make a template out of butcher paper or cardboard and throw it on the floor where you want the island to go. You can get the feel for the space it will occupy and see if it works for you. Remember to keep at least 36 inches from the island to the perimeter countertop.

Once you’re happy with the size and shape of the island, you can go buy your cabinets and unbox them. You will anchor some wood cleats to the floor and then secure the bottom of the cabinets to them. The biggest pain is getting the cleats lined up just right so that the cabinets will fit precisely on top of them.

Set the cabinets in the exact location you want them and mark a line on the floor around the perimeter of the cabinets. The thickness of the wood along the bottom of the cabinet is three-quarters of an inch, so you want to install the cleats just a little farther in than that — say, seven-eighths of an inch.

Measure in from your line on the floor and mark another line at this distance. You will install these cleats at the corners.

The cleats are simply 2-by-4s cut into 1-foot lengths. Each corner will get two lengths butted together to form a 90-degree angle. As I said before, you first need to anchor the cleats into the floor.

If your floor is on a concrete slab, you can use masonry fasteners or Tapcon screws (you have to predrill holes and then screw them in). If your floor is on a wood subfloor, you can use wood screws to anchor the cleats.

Once the cleats are laid down, you will need some help maneuvering the cabinets on top of them.

Set the cabinets down so that the base of the cabinets is around the cleats. The cabinets should barely move, if at all. You can secure the cabinets to the cleats with either screws or nails (the heads will be covered with molding or paneling).

If you are using several cabinets to complete the island, connect the face frames of the cabinets by clamping them together and drilling a pilot hole. Countersink the screws so that the head doesn’t hinder the operation of the hardware. You should install three screws spread uniformly for each face frame. Connect the backs of the cabinets as well (you may need to install spacer strips, but these, too, will be hidden).

Now you get to make the island look pretty. Since base cabinets are normally installed against a wall, you will have to cover the back and sides of the cabinets. You can buy end panels that are pre-finished to match the doors, but you need to spread some wood glue on the surfaces before you fasten on the paneling.

After you stick them on, bang in finish nails or brads along the perimeter and into the wood of the cabinet.

Now, you’re almost home. All that’s left is to install some molding along the base and the corners.

You can install regular base molding or quarter-round molding, depending on your taste. Then you can install molding along the vertical corners to hide the rough edges. To cover the nail holes, you can use a wax pencil to fill them, and then run your finger over it to smooth it out.

A top is all that is needed to complete the island.

Mike Klimek is a licensed contractor and owner of Las Vegas Handyman. Questions may be sent by email to handymanoflasvegas@msn.com. Or, mail to 4710 W. Dewey Drive, No. 100, Las Vegas, NV 89118. His web address is www.handymanoflasvegas.com.

MOST READ
1
New data shows jump in COVID cases for visitors to Nevada
New data shows jump in COVID cases for visitors to Nevada
2
Raiders rookie WR Bryan Edwards drawing lofty comparisons
Raiders rookie WR Bryan Edwards drawing lofty comparisons
3
Sahara says closure rumor untrue, sues Las Vegas blogger
Sahara says closure rumor untrue, sues Las Vegas blogger
4
Virgin out as partner in Las Vegas to SoCal high-speed rail project
Virgin out as partner in Las Vegas to SoCal high-speed rail project
5
Man, 32, arrested in assault on elderly grocery shopper
Man, 32, arrested in assault on elderly grocery shopper
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
THE LATEST
This geometric pool has fire features and a spa. (Premier Pools and Spas)
Pool builders see jump in business
By Brian Sodoma Special to Your Home

A long-time pool-building veteran says sales are up about 40 percent this year, and it’s largely the result of people being stuck at home and looking to make their backyard more of an entertainment oasis.

This metal pegboard keeps tools organized and easy to find. (Getty Images)
Garage storage space can be expanded
By Jack Bulavsky Special to Your Home

Shelves, cabinets, hooks and other accessories can quadruple garage storage space.

This hibiscus is getting too large for its container. (Bob Morris)
Renewal pruning will reinvigorate hibiscus
By / RJ

Renewal pruning, cutting deep inside the shrub and removing larger wood, results in a flush of sucker growth from the remaining stubs that will be succulent and produce lots of leaves and flowers.

A shaded patio expands the indoor living space by providing room for entertaining and relaxing. ...
Patio covers help beat summer heat
By Gary Dymski Special to Your Home

In addition to seeking shade, entertaining and expanding indoor living space are among the other reasons homeowners desire cover for their backyards.

Getty Images
No need to replace door, just threshold
By / RJ

Over time, a threshold can become damaged and need replacement. If you have a gap between the bottom of the door and the threshold, you may be able to avoid replacing the threshold and install a new sweep on the bottom of the door instead.

In Las Vegas, pluots are normally harvested from the end of July to the first or second week of ...
Bird pecking can indicate fruit is ready to harvest
By / RJ

Plums and pluots improve in flavor when they are kept on the tree longer and harvested closer to their mature date. These fruits are normally harvested from the end of July to the first or second week of August in our climate.

A loft can be used as a retreat to get away from the hub of the home where all the noise and ac ...
Create a personal retreat in your home
By Jack Bulavsky Special to Your Home

With more people staying home during the pandemic, interior designers say it’s important to incorporate space to call your own.