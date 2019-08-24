92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Home and Garden

Possible reasons why your home isn’t selling

By Brian Sodoma Special to Your Home
August 24, 2019 - 8:05 am
 

Las Vegas home sellers have benefited from a hot market for years, but with more houses available this year, supply-and-demand equilibrium seems to be taking shape. That means there are fewer bidding wars on properties and some sellers might need to wait a little longer for that equity cash-out.

While most real estate experts still see Las Vegas as a hot market, reality has certainly set in.

“Buyers have options. It’s important for sellers to remember that,” said Chris Patrick, a Realtor with Signature Real Estate Group in Las Vegas.

If your property has been sitting on the market longer than you expected, here are 10 possible reasons why.

Your price is too high

Past double-digit percentage home appreciation rates coupled with flattering Zillow valuations have some sellers thinking their home is worth more than the market commands.

“I go through all the comps in the neighborhood. I look at how long they were on the market, their upgrades, and tell them why some properties may have sold for more than others,” said Joannie Williams, a Realtor with Executive Realty Services in Las Vegas. “Everyone loves Zillow, but that’s not really accurate information.”

Patrick, who says listings make up about 95 percent of his business, also counts overpricing as the No. 1 reason a home sits unsold.

“The thing sellers need is showings. The more overpriced you are, the fewer showings you’re going to get,” he added.

You’re taking a negotiator’s approach

When overpricing their homes, some sellers make the mistake of taking a negotiator’s stance. They think they should price it at least slightly higher than where they know it would sell because they’re convinced a buyer will come in quite a bit lower.

“They use a negotiation strategy that they would for selling a used couch on Craigslist,” Patrick added. “In real estate, buyers want to look at something that doesn’t feel overpriced.”

Your home isn’t updated

If your home is built in the ’70s, ’80s or ’90s, that alone isn’t a deal killer, Williams said. However, too many homeowners with older properties assume that the buyer knows updating will be needed. Leaving in tile countertops, vinyl floors, white appliances and old carpet is an absolute no-no, she emphasized.

“If it looks refreshed, it will get showings. … Bottom line, everyone still wants a turnkey home. It needs to be painted, cleaned and updated with new appliances and granite in the kitchen. Those are the things buyers look for,” she said.

Your photos aren’t good

This is a pet peeve for Patrick. The longtime agent uses a professional real estate photographer for his listings and said snapping photos with a phone is not the way to go.

A real estate photographer understands angles for showing the depth of a room and how light can illuminate the best parts of a home. A good photographer can color correct, too.

“I think this is the most important part of a listing. … It’s your first impression. If the buyer doesn’t like the photos, they certainly won’t want to come out to look at the home,” he said.

Your home smells

Do not attempt to disguise scents with air fresheners, Williams cautioned. If you have pet or other odors in the home, address them before listing it. If someone smoked in the home, a thorough duct cleaning might be in order or other remediation.

“You have to remember that so many people have allergies today and people are just sensitive to smells,” she added.

You have extreme wall colors

Extremely bright or dark paint colors, as well as mismatched colors, throughout the home can be a turnoff, Patrick said, and he recommends sticking with neutral colors.

“Most people are there to observe. They don’t want to have to try to envision the home differently. … It can be hard for them to see beyond a loud or obnoxious paint color. It throws them off. For a few thousand dollars you can get the whole house painted, and that’s well worth the investment,” he said.

You underestimate new-home competition

Because buyers are seeking move-in-ready homes, they might not have the patience to deal with homes that need too much updating.

Also, many new home subdivisions are offering incentives on upgrades or financing that can really increase competition.

If you have new developments near your home, it pays to research them closely. Walk through the model homes and read about incentives to understand your competition.

“After a while, some buyers just say ‘I’ll compromise some square footage and a larger lot to just move in and not worry about fixing or upgrading anything,’ ” Williams said.

You make showings difficult

If you demand that buyers see the home when you’re there, that can be a deal killer. Buyers want to be left alone when they view a home, Williams said.

Also, if you have strict limitations for when the house can be shown, there is a good chance people will cross your property off a list.

“Buyers have their own schedules, too,” Patrick said. “They want to see it when it works for them. You have to make it easy.”

Your pets are standing in the way

Before a showing, take your pet dog or cat with you when you leave the property, if possible, and don’t forget to make sure you’ve cleaned up after them before you leave.

Pets are one reason buyers prefer to view empty homes instead of owner-occupied ones, and some buyers might even be afraid of animals, Williams said.

Your agent doesn’t have a marketing plan

There is more to selling a home than entering it into the Multiple Listing Service, Patrick said. A listing agent should present a thorough market analysis, prelisting strategy, talk about mailers and open houses, explain all the online resources used and more.

“If an agent can’t explain the marketing plan, then he probably doesn’t have one,” Patrick added.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Las Vegan part of the Harlem Globetrotters
Scooter Christensen, who grew up in Las Vegas, will play with the Harlem Globetrotters at The Orleans in Las Vegas Sunday, Aug. 25. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MSG Sphere at The Venetian to cost $1.2B plus
Scheduled to open in 2021, it is expected to be busier than Madison Square Garden in New York. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Terra Rossa Returns To Red Rock. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Terra Rossa at Red Rock Resort is set to open on Aug. 26.
Hubert Keller’s Backyard Kitchen
Chef Hubert Keller of Fleur and Burger Bar shows off his backyard kitchen in Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Watermelon Mojitos and Chicken ‘N’ Watermelon ‘N’ Waffles at Yardbird Southern Table & Bar
Bartender Cassy Leedom and Chef Norberto Ortega make a Watermelon Mojito and Chicken ‘N’ Watermelon ‘N’ Waffles at Yardbird Southern Table & Bar at The Venetian in Las Vegas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Juan’s Flaming Fajitas in Las Vegas celebrates National Fajita Day
Cook Ruben Fuentes and general manager Taylor Pulliam of Juan’s Flaming Fajitas in Las Vegas prepare steak and shrimp fajitas with the restaurant’s signature fiery treatment. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pasta Shop Ristorante serves a watermelon-shrimp salad
Pasta Shop Ristorante & Art Gallery in Henderson serves a summer salad that combines watermelon with greens, feta and shrimp. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Factory Kitchen in Las Vegas makes classic affogato
Jorge Luque, pastry chef at The Factory Kitchen at The Venetian in Las Vegas, makes affogato with two simple ingredients - house-made gelato and fresh espresso. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review Journal with image from The Factory Kitchen)
The Cereal Killerz Kitchen serves over 100 cereals
Christopher Burns, owner of The Cereal Killerz Kitchen at Galleria at Sunset mall in Henderson, makes a Milk & Cookies Shake from his more than 100 varieties of cereal. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer in Las Vegas makes a State Fair CrazyShake
Bianca Zepeva, a shaker at Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer at The Venetian in Las Vegas, makes a State Fair CrazyShake with a kettle corn rim, caramel, corn-based ice cream, popcorn brittle, crushed kettle corn, sprinkles and a cherry. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal)
Balboa Pizza Company makes Thai peanut chicken wings
Irma Perez, kitchen manager at Balboa Pizza Company at The District at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson, near Las Vegas, brines chicken wings for 24 hours before roasting and frying them and finishing them in various styles such as Thai peanut. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal)
New Venetian pool deck
Final touches are currently being added to the hotel’s main tower pool deck, which consists of five pools. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Who is Vegas Vic? (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada State Museum Director Dennis McBride explains the origins of the Vegas icon.
Slater’s 50/50 in Las Vegas serves a 4-pound Big Island Feast Burger
Cindy Sun, general manager of Slater’s 50/50 in Las Vegas, makes the Big Island Feast Burger with 2 1/2 pounds of the house bacon/beef blend, Napa-cilantro slaw, six slices of American cheese, a can of grilled Spam, six slices of chargrilled pineapple, four fried eggs and a drizzle of teriyaki and serves it with macaroni salad. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Get a first look of MSG Sphere construction in Las Vegas
Representatives of The Madison Square Garden Company give the first glimpse of progress Tuesday of the under-construction MSG Sphere — a first-of-its-kind performance venue with high-tech audio and visual capabilities.
Shark Week cupcakes at Freed’s Bakery in Las Vegas
Brittnee Klinger, a cake decorator at Freed’s Bakery in Las Vegas, makes Shark Week cupcakes with ocean-blue buttercream, fondant fins and a blood-red strawberry filling. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fans and friends recall Elvis opening in Las Vegas
Fifty years ago on July 31st 1969, Elvis Presley opened at the International hotel in Las Vegas. He went on to do 837 consecutive sold-out shows at the property.
Hot peach cobbler at Beaumont’s Southern Kitchen at Texas Station
Michael Ross, room chef/pitmaster at Beaumont’s Southern Kitchen at Texas Station in Las Vegas, makes peach cobbler by baking peaches in a cast-iron pan with batter and crumble, then topping with Haagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream and bourbon-caramel sauce. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Water Grill opens at The Forum Shops at Caesars in Las Vegas
Water Grill, from a 30-year-old California company opening its first Las Vegas location, specializes is fresh seafood including 16 types of oysters. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cat's Meow comes to Las Vegas
New Orleans-based karaoke chain opens new location in Neonopolis. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making the Loco Moco Breakfast Burger at Broken Yolk Cafe in Las Vegas
Manny Menina, line cook at Broken Yolk Cafe in Las Vegas, stacks 8 ounces of beef, 2 strips of bacon, hash browns, caramelized onions and 2 fried eggs on 4 King’s Hawaiian slider buns to make the Loco Moco Breakfast Burger. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
SecretBurger at China Poblano at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Carlos Cruz, executive chef of Jose Andres’ China Poblano at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, makes the SecretBurger off-menu, one-night-only ‘All Quacked Up’ with a kimchi pancake, Peking duck, house-made hoisin sauce, a fried duck egg, pickled micro-vegetables, caviar and gold flakes and serves it with a Stillwater Artisanal Ale. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Famous Blue Angel statue commemorated in downtown Las Vegas mural
The 16-foot tall Blue Angel statue that stood above the Blue Angel Motel for six decades is featured in a mural spanning three walls at a downtown Las Vegas building. James Stanford designed the “A Phalanx of Angels Ascending" mural based on his photography, and Cliff Morris painted the mural at 705 Las Vegas Blvd. North, near the Neon Museum. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Making Castle Frites at the new Frites at Excalibur
Tom McGrath, district manager/executive chef at Frites at the Excalibur in Las Vegas, tops his beef-tallow fries like a loaded baked potato - with white and yellow cheddar, sour cream, bacon and chives. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hello Kitty Cafe on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
The Hello Kitty Cafe opens Friday, July 12th, 2019, between New York, New York and Park MGM on the Las Vegas Strip. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Amano Las Vegas' Fat Baby Sandwich
Chef Jason Weber of Amano Las Vegas has created a sandwich stuffed with pasta, and it's a hit. (Mat Luschek / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A class at Melissa Coppel Chocolate and Pastry School in Las Vegas.
Melissa Coppel, who teaches classes in various countries around the world, attracts students from far and wide to her eponymous school in Las Vegas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Havana Lobster at Boteco in Las Vegas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Marcus Fortunato, co-owner of Boteco in Las Vegas, learned to make Havana Lobster from the chef at El Figaro, a favorite of former Cuban President Fidel Castro.
Chef Gustav Mauler Is retiring
Las Vegas chef Gustav Mauler announces his retirement on Sunday, June 30, 2019.
Bellagio Conservatory unveils Italian summer exhibit
The Bellagio's Conservatory & Botanical Gardens have opened the gates to its summer display. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Tomato plants stop setting fruit when daytime air temperatures are in the mid-90s or above. (Bo ...
Over-pruning tomato plants could lead to sunburn
By / RJ

You can harvest fruit from tomato plants when it’s hot, but they won’t set fruit again from new growth until the temperature drops back into the mid-90s. Either pull the tomato plants when they’re done producing and plant new ones from seed or prune the old ones back and let them flower and fruit again when it’s cooler.

More people are investing in an in-home safe to store valuables. (Getty Images)
In-home safe keeps valuables secure
By Jack Bulavsky Special to Your Home

In-home safes are the smart solution for securing valuables such as jewelry, watches, rare coins, passports, personal documents and family keepsakes.

A great upholstered headboard brings texture and comfort to the bedroom. (Houzz)
Beds have become true star of bedroom
By Carolyn Muse Grant Inside Spaces

For most of us, when furnishing a home, usually the first thing on our must-have list is a bed. We understand its importance, but we don’t often pay it the respect we should.

The Murcott tangerine originated from central and southern Florida and does best in locations w ...
Late afternoon direct sun can be damaging to roses
By / RJ

Somewhat tender plants like roses and crape myrtle can handle the intense desert heat and sunlight if they are growing in soil amended with organics and the soil is covered with mulch that rots or decomposes. Roses and crape myrtle will struggle after a few years when planted in soils covered by rock

Paper Petals & Wine Gina May opened her own gallery Paper Petals & Wine in Town Square Las Vega ...
DIY wall art
By Art Nadler • Special to Your Home

The do-it-yourself trend is quickly becoming the go-to option for alternative home decor solutions. Several small businesses offering a variety of workshops have recently popped up throughout the Las Vegas Valley.

The easiest way to get rid of apids on this oak tree is to drench the soil beneath the tree wit ...
Wet, humid spring weather caused influx of aphids
By / RJ

The high population of aphids this year was caused by our wet and humid spring weather. The fastest way to get rid of them is to drench the soil beneath the tree with a systemic insecticide diluted in a bucket of water.

The sheen of satin pillows gives this violet velvet sofa a vintage style. (Getty Images)
Maximalism adds more of what you love to your home
By Kimberley McGee Special to Your Home

Maximalism is edging back into the mainstream, almost as a reaction to the less-is-more minimalist movement, said Patty Ascher-Lewis, marketing director for Rio Stones.

Spring rains caused diseases like bunch rot on grapes to occur when it has been rare here in th ...
Grasshoppers can be destructive to yards
By / RJ

Grasshoppers start cute and small with small appetites and jump from plant to plant. But as they grow bigger, their increased appetites cause more and more damage to landscapes.