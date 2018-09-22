Home and Garden

Reupholstering worn furniture may be best option

By Art Nadler Special to Your Home
September 22, 2018
 

Pauline Ives isn’t the type of person to throw something away if it’s in pretty good shape. So when the fabric on her husband’s motorized recliner began to deteriorate and the chair still reclined perfectly well, she decided to investigate her options.

Ives turned to the Goli family- owned business Quality Shoe Repair and Luggage in Henderson. Known for its excellent work in repairing shoes, luggage, purses and virtually anything made of leather, the company began repairing and refurbishing furniture six years ago. Today, approximately 35 percent of its business is reupholstering furniture.

“The process is the same as stitching a jacket or shoes,” John Goli Jr. said. “We use the same machinery we use on shoes.”

Goli and his father, John Goli Sr., daughter Diana and seven other employees take worn-out, ripped and faded leather or fabric furnishings and turn them into pieces comparable to something new you’d see in a store. They replace torn areas with new leather or fabric, sand down cracked leather if it’s not too bad and dye-match what was repaired.

“A decent sofa costs $4,000 new, and we can repair it for around $1,500,” Goli Jr. said. “Some furniture people can’t get any more, and so it’s worth it to reupholster it.”

The Golis started out small when a customer asked if they could repair a couch cushion. They dyed the cushion to perfectly match the couch. Also, replacing the padding flattened out creases in the cushion.

“They picked up our chair on Tuesday, and we had it back by Friday,” Ives said, adding that she originally paid $608 for the recliner and the total cost for reupholstering it, including tax, was $750. For the repairs, she chose marine vinyl for its strength .

“I just think some of the furniture out there isn’t any good now,” Ives said. “I looked at advertisements, and leather chairs were too expensive to buy.”

John Goli Sr. isn’t surprised that his reupholstering business has been growing because he thinks there are a need and great demand for what he is doing. He noticed that the quality of furniture has been declining over the years.

“If a piece of furniture works for you and you like it, then it’s worth reupholstering,” Goli Sr. said.

Before deciding to spend money on reupholstering that piece of furniture you just can’t bear to throw away, consider these suggestions from Better Homes &Gardens magazine:

■ Look at the bottom frame and make sure it’s hardwood and kiln-dried. Check for strong, intact corner braces and stable construction.

■ Ask if the furniture was made with eight-way hand-tied springs. They are tailored to each piece for prime comfort and support.

■ Test the furniture to make sure it doesn’t rock during use.

■ Look for a recognizable brand name such as Henredon, Vanguard, Michael Thomas or other furniture worthy of reupholstering and using again.

■ Know your upholstery fabric options before you consider buying new furniture.

