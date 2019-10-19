56°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Home and Garden

Right lighting can elevate your home

By Kimberley McGee Special to Your Home
October 19, 2019 - 8:05 am
 

From fixtures to tidy table lamps, lighting in a home can create a golden glow in your living spaces. It can bring down the harsh brightness and raise up the cozy mood with the right fixtures in the rights spots with just the right bulbs.

Lighting can be broken down into three parts: ambient, accent and task, said Libby Hartman, marketing manager for Kalco Lighting. Once those utilitarian needs have been assessed, such as a chandelier in the dining room or overhead lighting in a living room, it’s time for layering to create comfort and style.

“While fairly straight forward, the layering itself can be multifaceted depending on a variety of factors, such as the size of the space and/or time of day,” she said. “Lamping plays a significant role. For example, the aesthetic of a tubular LED bulb can set an industrial or retro tone for a space and, therefore, add to the mood.”

The right lighting sets the tone. The lighting should wash the room evenly with luminosity and provide ample brightness so you aren’t bumping into furniture.

The bulbs that fit into the fixtures can also be used to create moods.

“You can find a variety of vintage-styled bulbs, updated with energy-efficient technology that can change not only the look of a lighting fixture but the vibe of a room,” Hartman said.

The task and accent sources can lend soft light to dark corners. Recessed downlights can be used to accent a main feature of a room, such as an oversized painting, bookshelves or furniture.

“Selecting statement lighting, a single fixture or series of fixtures that speaks to your own sense of style can be the perfect foundation for the beginning of the design process,” Hartman said. “I guess I might compare it to building an entire outfit around a pair of shoes.”

A home is more than just the place you spend most of your time. From the art you hang to the stainless-steel appliances you choose, each addition to your home makes it an inviting space for friends and family. Lighting is not only needed to complete tasks or navigate a room in the middle of the night, it can also add warmth and depth and personality.

“It has so many functions beyond just flipping a switch so you can see in a room,” said Shari McPeek, advertising and public relations manager for the Kentucky-based Tresco Lighting.

Lighting should be used in all facets, from task lighting over desks or cooking areas to ambient or natural in living and dining areas. In the bedroom, dimmers and special bulbs can be used to create lighting that aid circadian rhythms.

“Each of these facets affects the decor choices,” she said. “For example, for more contemporary styles, cool lighting is ideal, and for traditional decor, more yellow or warm colors are used.”

Lighting is more than a functioning fixture in a home, it is an essential part of the home’s decor when it is done correctly. Whichever lighting you choose to use should complement the shades of your home.

“For instance, you see a color at the store and it looks gray, and you get it home, and it looks purple,” McPeek said. “That’s due to lighting.”

Fixtures in brushed brass and rose gold are popular tones for decor. Hidden ropes of lighting tucked behind mirrors or pictures and under cabinets are trending as consumers get more creative with the types of lighting available because of new technology.

Lighting can actually be part of other aspects of decor and either add to or drive a design.

“Think about the beautiful fixtures you see that are available in various colors that can also drive the hardware that is used on cabinets,” McPeek said. “Some feature geometrical designs and that can drive the style of the room or they can work with contemporary, classic, etc.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Binion's debuts a spinning bar overlooking Fremont Street Experience
Binion's debuted its spinning bar inside the Whiskey Licker Up Saloon. The Rotating bar only goes at one full rotation per 15 minutes overlooking the Fremont Street Experience. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Green Eggs and Ham at Carson Kitchen in Las Vegas
Scott Simon, executive chef at Carson Kitchen in Las Vegas, makes a Green Eggs and Ham Flatbread with pistou, smoked mozzarella, tasso ham and eggs. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Lemon Semifreddo Dessert at Vetri Cucina in Las Vegas
Ashley Costa, pastry chef at Vetri Cucina at the Palms in Las Vegas, freezes lemon curd with whipped cream, sandwiches it between polenta-based crumiri cookies, sprinkles it with powdered sugar and drizzles it with argrumato, a lemon olive oil. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Hard Rock Memorabilia Exhibition
The 2,600-square-foot exhibit, which is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays to Mondays through Jan. 31, spans eras and genres alike. There are numerous rare and never-before-seen items here, featuring artists from ZZ Top to Nine Inch Nails, Bo Diddley to Britney Spears. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Museum of Selfies coming to Las Vegas - VIDEO
The interactive attraction offers several new selfie opportunities. (Museum of Selfies)
Show of Strength in 'A Choreographers Showcase' - VIDEO
"A Choreographers Showcase" pairs artists from Nevada Ballet Theater and staff from all facets of Cirque du Soleil to design an annual show. (Elizabeth Page Brumleyy/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
David Chang talks about what to expect at his new restaurant, Majordomo Meat & Fish - VIDEO
David Chang tells fans what to expect at his new restaurant, Majordomo Meat & Fish, at The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pink Lady and Rosey Mary cocktails at Therapy in Las Vegas
Terence Beach, bartender at Therapy restaurant in Las Vegas, makes original pink cocktails to benefit breast cancer research. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Torrijas dessert served at Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill in Las Vegas
Chef Christian Lee of Sugarcane at The Venetian in Las Vegas makes a dessert of torrijas, a Latin French toast, serving it with a caramelized-apple sauce and cinnamon ice cream. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
David Chang to sell Tasty Patties at Palazzo in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Chef David Chang has announced a casual concept that will accompany his new Majordomo Meat & Fish at Palazzo on the Las Vegas Strip. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Latkes, tzimmes at Market Place Buffet in Las Vegas for Rosh Hashanah
Ryan Swanson, Market Place Buffet room chef at the JW Marriott/Rampart Casino in Las Vegas, makes potato dishes as part of the resort’s Rosh Hashanah buffet. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
How Elphaba In "Wicked" turns green - VIDEO
Mariand Torres gets "painted" by makeup supervisor Joyce McGilberry for her role as Elphaba in "Wicked" at The Smith Center. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Hangover is served at The Crack Shack in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Khine Moore, executive chef at The Crack Shack at Park MGM in Las Vegas, makes The Hangover with a fried chicken breast or thigh dipped in honey-butter, sprinkled with Crack Seasoning and topped with an egg. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dessert Before Dinner winner Becky Quan
Nine of Las Vegas’ top women pastry chefs offered original creations built around Girl Scouts Trefoils shortbread cookies Saturday night at Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada’s annual Desserts Before Dinner Gala. The top dessert, as voted on by the audience, was an homage to Good Humor’s old-fashioned Strawberry Shortcake ice cream bars created by NoMad’s Becky Quan. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Chef Sammy D is cooking again in Las Vegas
Sam DeMarco served his first public meal since returning to Las Vegas on Sunday, with a pop-up brunch at 7th & Carson. And the veteran of the First Food & Bar, Rattlecan and Sam’s American has more in store for the downtown spot. The chef, known as Sammy D. to his friends, is taking on a consulting chef role with restaurant that will see some of Sunday’s offerings added to the regular menu. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Carl’s Donuts in Las Vegas celebrates National Cream-Filled Doughnut Day
Carl’s Donuts, a Las Vegas-based company that’s been serving the city since 1966, celebrates National Cream-Filled Doughnut Day with specialties themed to fall. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rick Harrison of "Pawn Stars" has a new store - VIDEO
Rick Harrison, the Pawn Stars co-star and owner of Gold & Silver Pawn, talks to the Review-Journal’s John Katsilometes about his soon-to-open Rick’s Collection retail outlet of mostly mid-century masterworks at the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pok Pok Wing at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas serves Pad Thai Thamadaa - VIDEO
Because of popular request, the 1-year-old Pok Pok Wing at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas serves Pad Thai Thamadaa, with shrimp, ground pork, neither or both. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trial by Fire cocktail at the Golden Tiki in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Adam Rains, head bartender (also Grand Poobah and a few other things) at The Golden Tiki in Las Vegas, makes one of the bar’s tiki drinks, (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gordon Ramsay renovating Las Vegas steakhouse - VIDEO
Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is preparing to re-launch his Paris Las Vegas restaurant, Gordon Ramsay Steak. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cats owners compete for top show awards
The annual Jazzy Cats event is taking place at the Rio Convention Center this weekend attracting cats owners from around the country and the world to compete for the top show awards. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas serves blackened Cajun catfish - VIDEO
Troy Remer, sous chef at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq Promenade in Las Vegas, blackens Cajun catfish on the grill before serving it with mashed potatoes and collard greens. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Gold Encrusted Filet Mignon at Mr. Chow - VIDEO
This just may be the gold standard for the filet mignon. Mr. Chow at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas has introduced The Gold Encrusted Filet Mignon, which is coated with real 24-karat gold. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Working as a mermaid in Las Vegas - VIDEO
McKenzie Kawano works as a mermaid at the aquarium at the Silverton in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pinkbox Doughnuts opens third store in Las Vegas area
Las Vegas-based Pinkbox Doughnuts, which opened its third store at 9435 W. Tropicana Ave., specializes in doughnuts such as the new Station Wagon, with Butterfinger; pink-velvet Pretty in Pink; and hybrid Glazed DoughCro Bites. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal, with image courtesy of Pinkbox Doughnuts
Starbucks brings back Pumpkin Spice early
Starbucks declares Aug. 27 the first day of fall as they make their pumpkin spice items available a full month early. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bachelor Party Fra Diavolo at Carmine’s in Las Vegas
Roberto Leon, a line cook at Carmine’s at The Forum Shops at Caesars in Las Vegas, makes Bachelor Party Fra Diavolo with eight pounds of lobster, a pound each of mussels, clams and shrimp, two pounds of pasta and two gallons of sauce. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'American Idol' auditions in Las Vegas
“American Idol” was in Las Vegas Monday looking for singers to compete in its upcoming 2020 season. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegan part of the Harlem Globetrotters
Scooter Christensen, who grew up in Las Vegas, will play with the Harlem Globetrotters at The Orleans in Las Vegas Sunday, Aug. 25. (Mat Luschek / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MSG Sphere at The Venetian to cost $1.2B plus
Scheduled to open in 2021, it is expected to be busier than Madison Square Garden in New York. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Screwbean mesquite is easily recognized by the unusual pods. (Bob Morris)
Container trees have problems retaining water, fertilizer
By / RJ

Trees grown in containers are more finicky than those planted in the ground because the roots don’t have access to as much soil mass. The limited soil volume in containers makes watering and applying fertilizers more complicated; the tree runs out of both more quickly.

Although this is a children's activity room, Jannicke Ramso of Tiny Little Pads in Las Vegas cr ...
Designers focus on creating healthy homes
By Jack Bulavsky Special to Your Home

Architects and interior designers are realizing the importance of designing spaces with people’s well-being in mind.

This neutral-colored rug pulls this eclectic room together. (Houzz)
Uncarpeted floors are great but still need area rug
By Carolyn Muse Grant Inside Spaces

Tile or hardwood floors are beautiful and practical, but you must have area rugs to make them more usable and comfortable.

(Getty Images)
Screen or mesh will keep dog from fitting through gate
By / RJ

Screening or mesh will prevent your pet from escaping through your gate. It is available at a home center for less than $20, and you can choose from a few different colors. If you have an extra-large gate, you might have to buy a few pieces.

Fruit tree pruning classes will be held in January. (Bob Morris)
Select desert plants for privacy hedge
By / RJ

My Saturday, four-week class, “Fix Your Landscape” will start Oct. 26 in North Las Vegas. This weekly landscaping class will show you design tricks that save water and electricity, plant selections that work, planting methods that are successful and how to fix problems, and irrigation installation and how to water.

Designer Lee Bryan likes to incorporate a design element that ties elements together, such as t ...
Dos and don’ts in eclectic design
By Brian Sodoma Special to Your Home

Regardless of whether you’re averse to trying your hand at eclectic design or are daring enough to throw wrenches into design threads throughout spaces in your house, designers shed light on some dos and don’ts when it comes to eclectic design choices.

White walls bring out the color of this artwork. (Houzz)
Choices of art usually reflect your personal style
Carolyn Muse Grant Inside Spaces

There are also many forms of visual art. It’s no wonder that people get so confused when trying to find art pieces for their homes. Usually, if you have a certain style in your home, your choices of art will reflect that.