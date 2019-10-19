Right lighting can elevate your home

Lighting can be broken down into three parts: ambient, accent and task. Once those utilitarian needs have been assessed, it’s time for layering to create comfort and style.

This kitchen has lighting that fits all needs, including accent, showcase, task and natural. (Galina Photography/Tresco Lighting)

In-cabinet lighting makes it easier to find things and adds depth. (Galina Photography/Tresco Lighting)

Under-cabinet lighting can be turned to the side to highlight the backsplash or turned downward as task lighting. (Photo Tech Inc./Tresco Lighting)

This under-cabinet lighting in the bathroom is used as an accent as well as a safety feature to prevent tripping. (Photo Tech Inc./Tresco Lighting)

From fixtures to tidy table lamps, lighting in a home can create a golden glow in your living spaces. It can bring down the harsh brightness and raise up the cozy mood with the right fixtures in the rights spots with just the right bulbs.

Lighting can be broken down into three parts: ambient, accent and task, said Libby Hartman, marketing manager for Kalco Lighting. Once those utilitarian needs have been assessed, such as a chandelier in the dining room or overhead lighting in a living room, it’s time for layering to create comfort and style.

“While fairly straight forward, the layering itself can be multifaceted depending on a variety of factors, such as the size of the space and/or time of day,” she said. “Lamping plays a significant role. For example, the aesthetic of a tubular LED bulb can set an industrial or retro tone for a space and, therefore, add to the mood.”

The right lighting sets the tone. The lighting should wash the room evenly with luminosity and provide ample brightness so you aren’t bumping into furniture.

The bulbs that fit into the fixtures can also be used to create moods.

“You can find a variety of vintage-styled bulbs, updated with energy-efficient technology that can change not only the look of a lighting fixture but the vibe of a room,” Hartman said.

The task and accent sources can lend soft light to dark corners. Recessed downlights can be used to accent a main feature of a room, such as an oversized painting, bookshelves or furniture.

“Selecting statement lighting, a single fixture or series of fixtures that speaks to your own sense of style can be the perfect foundation for the beginning of the design process,” Hartman said. “I guess I might compare it to building an entire outfit around a pair of shoes.”

A home is more than just the place you spend most of your time. From the art you hang to the stainless-steel appliances you choose, each addition to your home makes it an inviting space for friends and family. Lighting is not only needed to complete tasks or navigate a room in the middle of the night, it can also add warmth and depth and personality.

“It has so many functions beyond just flipping a switch so you can see in a room,” said Shari McPeek, advertising and public relations manager for the Kentucky-based Tresco Lighting.

Lighting should be used in all facets, from task lighting over desks or cooking areas to ambient or natural in living and dining areas. In the bedroom, dimmers and special bulbs can be used to create lighting that aid circadian rhythms.

“Each of these facets affects the decor choices,” she said. “For example, for more contemporary styles, cool lighting is ideal, and for traditional decor, more yellow or warm colors are used.”

Lighting is more than a functioning fixture in a home, it is an essential part of the home’s decor when it is done correctly. Whichever lighting you choose to use should complement the shades of your home.

“For instance, you see a color at the store and it looks gray, and you get it home, and it looks purple,” McPeek said. “That’s due to lighting.”

Fixtures in brushed brass and rose gold are popular tones for decor. Hidden ropes of lighting tucked behind mirrors or pictures and under cabinets are trending as consumers get more creative with the types of lighting available because of new technology.

Lighting can actually be part of other aspects of decor and either add to or drive a design.

“Think about the beautiful fixtures you see that are available in various colors that can also drive the hardware that is used on cabinets,” McPeek said. “Some feature geometrical designs and that can drive the style of the room or they can work with contemporary, classic, etc.”