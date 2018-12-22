Home and Garden

Set a memorable holiday table

By Jack Bulavsky Special to Your Home
December 22, 2018 - 8:05 am
 

Now that the halls have been decked with boughs of holly and the Christmas tree is standing erect with its many colorful ornaments, it’s time to start planning that holiday dinner or that simple, yet elegant cocktail party.

Whatever the event, home entertaining is active this time of year, and every host and hostess wants to make sure the dining table and surrounding area reflects his or her personality whether formally, casually or buffet style.

Toronto designer Cynthia Ferguson always starts with fresh flowers on her table.

“Hydrangeas are favored by many designers because of their shape and volume,” she said. “It’s surprising how many different flowers you can find during winter as they are brought in from around the world. And this includes tulips.

“At the same time, seasonal items such as pumpkins, gourds and other root vegetables are wonderful decorative objects. Oak leaves and cattails can be added. And if the budget is tight, spread the flowers out by using single bud vases. Line them down the middle of the table for greater visual impact.”

Most flower centerpieces carry traditional colors of the season: red, silver, orange, yellow, copper and bronze. They should be rectangular and sit low so guests can see one another and converse across the table. There might be one large centerpiece or several smaller ones at each end of the table.

Ferguson also recommends personalizing the table.

“If it’s a family gathering, use some of your vintage pieces,” she said. “Tie ribbon to the back of each chair and thread place cards through the ribbon. Integrate collections like salt and pepper shakers or monogrammed napkins. Your guests are gathering to spend time with you, and collections speak a little about you. If you don’t have a collection, this dinner might be a good time to start one.”

According to Debbi Miles, marketing director at Saks Fifth Avenue at the Fashion Show mall, millennials are impacting the way holiday parties are being planned.

“Millennials are relaxing formality in favor of more casual events,” she said. “They are not into tradition, and a special night would be to order in food and serve it on paper plates. I’m not here to criticize as I have two millennials myself. This is their way and they’re comfortable celebrating in a more relaxed manner.

“I, however, still bring out my fine china and family heirlooms for a sit-down holiday gathering. My millennials enjoy it but won’t do it themselves. They’re just not as detailed or have a need to follow tradition.”

Miles suggests following the decor of the home when setting the table.

“If your Christmas tree has crystal and glass and white ornaments, then it would be nice if your table reflects that color scheme,” she said. “If the tree is covered in a variety of colored lights, this allows you to do more with colorful dishes and napkins. But based upon the designers I speak to at Saks, traditional colors remain.

“If the decor of your home is modern, go with that trend. If you have a rustic setting, look for more natural colors. Be comfortable and don’t do anything that will make you or your home look out of place. Always remember that the most important aspect of planning the dinner or party is that it be cozy and memorable for both you and your guests.”

Miles said gold is a trend this holiday season with holiday gift guides featuring this color in dishes, serving platters, door wreaths and candles. The concept of layering — mixing solid colors and patterns in dinnerware as well as glassware — has been more embraced in recent years.

Be comfortable mixing something old with something gold or something new. A desire for something more modern might include black matte as well as white dinnerware that can be paired with colorful geometrics or other modern patterns.

Ferguson believes there are plenty of options for dressing the holiday table.

“You can’t go wrong with a touch of gold or copper,” she suggests. “The warm metallics have been embraced in home decor as furniture frames, threads in woven fabrics and all kinds of accessories. On the table, metal chargers can add a sleek finishing touch, even to casual dinnerware. Gold-rimmed plates or serving platters in porcelain or glass add sparkle and gold can shimmer as sprinkles on white plates.”

Marble and gemstones like agate add a lush touch to serve ware. A black marble-footed cake stand paired with a golden oval onyx serving board can be a stunning addition to a holiday table.

Marble and wood work well together along with marble and copper dip bowls combined with forest green utensils. The same is true with Santas, angels, nutcrackers and reindeer; they are all popular candidates for new imagery such as mod reindeer in party mode.

“Choose what speaks to you and go from there,” Ferguson said. “Ultimately, a pretty and inviting table is just one ingredient in the formula for successful holiday entertaining. The most important ingredient is what you, as host or hostess, bring to the party.”

ad-high_impact_4
Life
Terry Fator Christmas House
Arguably better than a hotel holiday display, is Terry and Angie Fator's home located in southwest Las Vegas.
UNLV Winter Graduation Packs Thomas & Mack
UNLV's 55th winter commencement ceremony included approximately 2,146 undergraduate and graduate students who recently completed their studies. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Build-A-Bear comes to Reed Elementary School
Students participated in a Build-A-Bear-Workshop at Doris Reed Elementary School in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018.
Rev. Father Seraphim Ramos talks about Greek Orthodox icons during an interview with the LVRJ
Rev. Father Seraphim Ramos talks about Greek Orthodox icons during an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Holiday poultry with Tim and Chemaine Jensen of Village Meat & Wine
Tim and Chemaine Jensen of Village Meat & Wine explain the different types of poultry available for the holidays. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Catholic Charities hosts early Christmas meal
Students from the Bishop Gorman High School football and cheerleader team helped to serve food at the Christmas meal sponsored by the Frank and Victoria Fertitta Foundation at Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada on Sunday. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Incarcerated Christmas
This is the fourth year HOPE for Prisoners has worked with the Nevada Department of Corrections to create a Christmas for prisoners to visit their families. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
2018 Homeless Vigil
Straight From The Streets holds its 23rd annual vigil to remember the 179 homeless individuals who died in Clark County this year.
Getting through the Holiday blues
Psychologist Whitney Owens offers advice on keeping your mental health in check during the Holiday season in Henderson, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Operation Homefront Holiday Meals for Military
Operation Homefront Holiday Meals for Military program gave meal kits to 200 families at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10047 in Las Vegas Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. It all started with a chance encounter in a supermarket in Utica, N.Y., near Fort Drum. A soldier, his wife and infant had a handful of grocery items they couldn't afford. A Beam Suntory employee picked up the $12 cost for the groceries. The program has grown from providing 500 meal kits to military families in 2009 to providing more than 7,000 nationally this holiday season.K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto
An elegant Tea Party for substance abuse and homeless women
An elegant Tea Party for substance abuse and homeless women at WestCare Women Children Campus in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Former 51s manager Wally Backman chats about new job
Former Las Vegas 51s manager Wally Backman talks about his new job with the independent league Long Island Ducks during the Baseball Winter Meetings in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Dec. 10, 2018. (Ron Kantowski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Inside the kitchen at Springs Preserve
The staff of Divine Events do party preparation in the kitchen at Divine Cafe at Springs Preserve. With nine parties the following day, this is a particularly busy time for the crew. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pearl Harbor survivor Edward Hall talks about his memories of Dec. 7, 1941
U.S. Army Corps Edward Hall, a 95-year-old survivor of Pearl Harbor talks about his memories of that horrific day. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Roy Choi on cooking for Park MGM employees
As he prepares to open his new restaurant Best Friend later this month at Park MGM, celebrity chef Roy Choi took the time to cook for the resort’s employees Tuesday. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Best Friend Menu Reveal Wednesday
Chef Roy Choi tells us what to expect from Wednesday’s Facebook Live Menu Reveal for his new Park MGM restaurant Best Friend. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Great Santa Run
People participated in the 14th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run which raises cubs for Opportunity Village.
World Holidays Exhibit At The Natural History Museum
Migratory Bird Day teaches adults and kids to celebrate birds
Different organizations offered activities for kids and adults to learn about birds and celebrate their migration journey at Sunset Park. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
"Jackson: The Red Rock Canyon Burro" is a children's book about Red Rock Canyon
"Jackson: The Red Rock Canyon Burro" is a children's book about Red Rock Canyon (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Interfaith Amigos speak in Las Vegas
More in Home and Garden
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Home and Garden Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like