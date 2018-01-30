Small household changes lead to big shifts

Human-caused climate change is such a massive challenge that international cooperation is vital. It is often thought big challenges need big powers to solve the problems.

When you pay your power bill through an REC provider, you invest in the nation's wind farms.

It is true that solving the challenges that threaten our environment and our way of life will require enlightened action on the part of government and industry. Yet both of these institutions exist to serve us and our households. The demands we make by the products and services we choose ultimately influence the action of government and industry.

For example, single-use plastic shopping bags, made from petroleum and produced primarily by fossil-fueled energy, have become an almost stand-alone environmental issue. Americans throw away 100 billion plastic bags every year.

In recent years YouTube videos have gone viral displaying pictures of strangled seagulls or fish cut open with plastic bags inside. The awareness has grown surrounding the damages of this waste and the emissions needed to produce this throwaway product.

One by one, individuals began to speak out about using reusable bags instead. In Europe, China and India, bans or taxes on single-use plastic bags have been in place for some time. In recent years, hundreds of U.S. cities and counties in 18 states and Washington, D.C., now have bans, fees or regulation.

“By changing nothing, nothing changes.” — Tony Robbins

Some changes take time, money and big institutions to move along. Not everyone can afford or are able to install solar panels.

Maybe one person can’t stop big financial institutions from continuing to invest in fossil fuel industries instead of clean renewables. Nor does one call to customer service change the mind of how socially responsible a corporation chooses to be. However, collectively there are creative ways to make smart choices in the sources of your energy, investments and the companies we support.

Source of household energy

I have been privileged to witness the delight of many friends with rooftop solar as they watch their smart panels display their free, natural, renewable energy usage. With some of the recent legislation passed this past session, rooftop solar in Nevada is back in business.

For nearly two decades now, I, too, have dreamed of having solar power cover our energy use. However, like many, we have rented or lived in communities where we are not allowed or unable to install panels. For a brief moment last year, there was hope for apartment and condo dwellers when the Nevada Legislature passed the community solar bill (SB392). However, that bill was vetoed.

Fortunately, I found a way to make sure our household usage comes from renewable resources. Companies such as Arcadia Power are offering services where they purchase renewable energy certificates (REC) for you and connect to your local utility account to give you automatic access to clean energy. When you buy from an REC provider, you are taking ownership of wind energy that’s being fed onto the grid.

Just for joining (at no cost), Arcadia directs 50 percent of your energy consumption toward wind. I tried that for a bit but quickly wanted far more. For a $10 a month, I now have 100 percent of our energy consumption directed toward renewable energy.

Even though there is really no way of knowing what the source of electricity is once it enters the grid, my money will be invested in renewable energy. This not only gives me peace of mind, but as more and more individuals join, it helps increase the demand for renewable energy.

Putting your money where your mouth is

Divesting is another action that individuals can take — divesting my money from a company that uses it for investments in, say, fracking and moving it to a company that invests in supporting the environment or positive change. A simple Google search will tell you which banks, credit card companies and financial institutions are investing heavily in fossil fuel industries.

Divesting from credit card companies was easy. Admittedly, I needed to consolidate to fewer cards anyway. The Sierra Club offers a Visa card that had all the benefits and features of any other major credit card. Every time I use the card, I know that I am supporting an environmental cause.

Changing banks is a little tougher, as having history with a bank makes it harder to cut the ties. However, as technology and the way we do banking changes, so may our banking choices. Union banks and local banks tend to be more committed to the wishes of their shareholders (their customers) and are more likely to support social and environmental causes.

More and more financial institutions such as Aspiration are popping up. Aspiration not only invests your money in a sustainable manner, but it also donates 10 percent of the profits to charities that help struggling Americans build a better life. On top of that, the customer gets to choose what the fee is. In other words, you pay what you can afford.

Squeaky wheel gets the oil

Finally, these same kinds of efforts and simple research can be made on any product or service we choose to buy for our homes. Recently, we changed our cellphone service provider to Credo, a company that also donates to nonprofits that fund positive change.

In addition to researching companies and issues, another way to make changes is to make a habit of filling out customer surveys, making phone calls or writing letters. Point out areas where businesses can improve or create less waste: incentives for customers who use reusable bags or recycle bins in the stores or the choice to go paperless.

With some key changes in your household, you can begin to take control of where your source of energy is coming from, where your money is invested and what kind of products and services you choose to use and support. As you change, so will the people around you, and so will businesses and local governments. That’s how change begins.

“They always say time changes things, but you actually have to change them yourself.” — Andy Warhol

Mary Beth Horiai has split her adult life between Japan and Southern Nevada. A graduate of UNLV, she was trained as a speaker for The Climate Reality Project and teaches part-time at the College of Southern Nevada. For more information and links to additional resources relating to this column, visit www.driverofchange.net.